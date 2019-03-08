Social media firestorms over, West Charlotte happy to get back to basketball

West Charlotte High All-America forward Patrick Williams said it’s been a tough week at school.
The Lions had to move a home game with Ardrey Kell in the state quarterfinals Tuesday because their gym wasn’t big enough. Then a social media post emerged from a white Ardrey Kell player directing a racist slur at Lions players (as well as a doctored post that falsely depicted a West Charlotte player’s reaction to it).
It all turned a basketball game between the two schools into something much more than that. The game being moved — which some West Charlotte supporters believed was done for racial and socioeconomic reasons — and the social media post sparked a citywide debate on race. And it put two groups of teenagers right in the middle of it.
Ultimately, the game was played before a sold-out crowd at Vance High School. Thousands were turned away at the door, but West Charlotte beat Ardrey Kell 69-53 to move to Saturday’s N.C. 4A Western Regional championship game.
Williams said, post-game, his emotions were just as much relief as celebration.
“It was really big just to see the support we had as West Charlotte players,” he said. “We came out and stuck together through the whole situation. We stuck together as a community and a school. As a team, we knew had to play basketball and not worry about what’s going on. Wherever we had to play, we had to play.”
Williams and West Charlotte know where they play next.
The Lions (24-6) will play Winston-Salem Reynolds (22-6) at 6 p.m. Saturday at Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory. If it wins, West Charlotte will qualify for its eighth N.C. High School Athletic Association state championship game. West Charlotte is 5-2 all-time in NCHSAA state finals.
Most recently, the Lions beat Raleigh Millbrook 78-69, led by McDonald’s All-American and future North Carolina star Kennedy Meeks, in the 2011 state final.
In 2012, West Charlotte went back to the final, falling 67-56 to Wilmington New Hanover.
This year, the Lions are one of eight Observer-area teams playing in regional championships Saturday:
▪ Butler’s girls will try to return to the state final for the first time in nine seasons. Butler beat Cary Green Hope 87-61 in the 2011 state final.
Saturday, the Bulldogs (28-2) play West Forsyth (25-3) at 2 p.m. at the Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory.
Mecklenburg County has not had a 4A girls team in the final since Myers Park won back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015.
▪ In 3A, two-time state champion Concord Cox Mill tries to reach a third straight state final. The Chargers (28-2) will play Southwest Guilford (30-0) at noon at Lenoir-Rhyne. This potential matchup between state powers has been discussed since preseason.
▪ In 3A girls, Waxhaw Cuthbertson (28-3) plays Morganton Freedom (30-1) at 4 p.m. at CVCC. Cuthbertson has never made a state final. Freedom won the 2016 state final, beating Northern Guilford 53-50.
▪ In 2A, reigning state champion Marshville Forest Hills (28-2) plays East Lincoln (29-2) at noon at CVCC.
▪ In 1A, Winston-Salem’s Bishop McGuinness (22-8) plays North Rowan (28-2) at CVCC at 6 p.m. North Rowan won the 2011 1A title, beating Pender 64-57. North Rowan lost 67-57 in the 2014 2A final to Kinston.
At West Charlotte, Williams said it’s good to just get back to basketball — and a dream.
“From the beginning of the season,” he said, “our goal has been the same. We knew we had to get a (state title) ring. Everybody has bought into winning that ring, not just me, not just the seniors. It’s the freshman, the sophomores, the juniors. And I’m determined. I’m sincere about it. I’m going to get it.”
▪ On TV: All of Saturday’s regional games will streamed by the NFHS Network. There is a cost of $9.95.
