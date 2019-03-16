Southeast Raleigh will wait another year

Southeast Raleigh will have to wait another year for that elusive state title.
The Bulldogs have won the past three NCHSAA 4A East Regional titles and five of the past six without winning the championship game, and West Forsyth got in the way Saturday.
West Forsyth’s Callie Scheier scored 29 points to lead the Titans (27-3) to a 47-36 win over Southeast Raleigh (25-6) in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A state final Saturday at Reynolds Coliseum, a battle of teams that came into the game on matching 16-game winning streaks.
“We tried to run two people at her, but she is a very capable ball-handler,” Southeast Raleigh coach Nicole Meyers said. “She’s quick. She’s a great basketball player and showed it today.”
Southeast Raleigh shot only 24 percent (6-of-25) in the first half and 29.8 (14-of-47) for the game.
“We were getting point-blank looks at basket that we normally put in,” Meyers said. “But every time we got close, Scheier hit a 3. It took some of the air out of us, but our girls kept fighting.
Southeast Raleigh closed to 41-36 with 6:15 left in the fourth quarter when Anya Poole scored twice and Tamia Davis converted a three-point play, but then Scheier began killing the clock with her dribbling and passing. The Bulldogs failed to score the rest of the way.
Meyers and her team had spoken after winning the East Regional about they wanted to finally breakthrough, but they move on to next year recognizing what they’ve accomplished.
Poole, a 6-2 junior who finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds, said the underclassmen were disappointed for the seniors. Davis, who is bound for Kansas, finished with 12 points.
“It means my teammates and I work hard for a reason,” Poole said. “We made it here for a reason. Our coaches prepare us from the preseason to the playoffs. They push us to be successful ball players and it works. We just have to execute and finish their season.”
In the 4A boys final, North Carolina recruit Day’Ron Sharpe led South Central (30-1) over West Charlotte (25-7) with 23 points and 13 rebounds in a 72-46 win in front of Tar Heels coach Roy Williams. The Winterville school led 17-6 after the first quarter and double-figures throughout the game.
In the 1A boys final at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, Bishop McGuinness of Kernersville came from behind to defeat Henderson Collegiate 55-54. Henderson Collegiate, making its first title game appearance, led 28-25 at halftime and 45-41 after three periods. Javonte Waverly scored 13 and Kameron Brooks 11 for Henderson Collegiate.
