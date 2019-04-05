Source: Country Day-Catholic football rivalry might not be played in 2019.

Charlotte Country Day coach Drew Whitman, left, and Charlotte Catholic’s Mike Brodowicz will coach in Friday’s John Cook Cup battle between the teams at Charlotte Catholic. WWW.MICZEKPHOTO.COM

One of the state’s longest high school football rivalries might not be played next season.

Barring a late schedule change, Charlotte Catholic and Charlotte Country Day will not play in 2019, sources close to both schools confirmed to the Observer.

The teams met for the 58th time last August. Catholic won 20-3. It was the 32nd straight year the teams had played for the John Cook Cup, named for the legendary Charlotte Country Day football coach.

Catholic has won six straight meetings and eight of the past nine. The Cougars have outscored Country Day 169-19 over the past five seasons.

The 2019 scheduling issues arose after school officials realized that the football programs’ calendars didn’t match up. Country Day’s season will begin a week earlier than Charlotte Catholic’s next fall, and the teams had agreed to play on Week 4. For Charlotte Catholic, Week 4 is Sept. 13.

Sources say Country Day is trying to move a game to allow the meeting with Charlotte Catholic to still happen, but it appears unlikely. A final decision is expected next week.

Abe Wehmiller, Charlotte Country Day director of athletics, and football coach Drew Witman would not comment directly on the Charlotte Catholic scheduling situation.

“We’re still working on our full schedule,” Wehmiller said, “so we don’t have anything definite yet.”

Charlotte Catholic 2019 football schedule

Aug 23: South Meck

Aug 30: at Good Council, MD

Sept. 6: Bishop Rummel

Sept. 13: open

Sept. 20: open

Sept. 27: Monroe

Oct. 4: at Weddington

Oct. 11: at Sun Valley

Oct. 18: Piedmont

Oct. 25: at Parkwood

Nov. 1: Cuthbertson

Nov. 8: at Marvin Ridge