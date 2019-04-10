High School Sports

Carmel Christian wins Sweet 16 boys basketball championship

Carmel Christian’s last second shot leads to repeat state title

Carmel Christian's Donovan Gregory hit the game-winning shot with just over 3 seconds left to lift the Cougars to a second straight state title. Here's video of the shot, the celebration and the reaction. By
Carmel Christian is the 2018-19 Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 champion.

The Cougars repeated as N.C. Independent Schools state champions and finished 29-3. They finished nationally ranked in multiple polls under first-year coach Joe Badgett.

Badgett was an assistant on the 2017-18 team that won the school’s first state title.

Carmel Christian began the season in the No. 1 spot and ends it there. In the final poll, the Cougars finished ahead of N.C. 4A runner-up West Charlotte, and 3A power Concord Cox Mill.

Davidson Day wins girls Sweet 16, full poll

Final Sweet 16 Boys’ Basketball



Rk

Team

Cl

Rec

Prvs.

1

Carmel Christian

IND

31-3

1

2

West Charlotte

4A

25-7

7

3

Concord Cox Mill

3A

28-3

3

4

Marshville Forest Hills

2A

29-3

5

5

Myers Park

4A

22-9

15

6

Ardrey Kell

4A

23-6

14

7

Charlotte Christian

IND

27-2

4

8Morganton Freedom3A28-36

9

North Mecklenburg

4A

23-5

2

10

East Lincoln

2A

29-3

NR

11

North Rowan

1A

28-3

11

12

Olympic

4A

21-6

8

13

Fort Mill Nation Ford

5A

24-5

10

14

Butler

4A

20-7

9

15

Independence

4A

22-7

12

16

Charlotte Catholic

3A

21-9

NR

Dropped Out: Vance (4A, 20-7); Kings Mountain (3A, 21-7).

Also receiving consideration: Victory Christian (IND, 18-12); Northside Christian (IND, 23-11); Davidson Day (IND, 20-5); Concord First Assembly (IND, 27-6); East Rutherford (2A, 22-6); Shelby (2A, 23-6).

Note: The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll is a ranking of the top 16 boys and girls teams in the newspaper’s 162-school coverage-area in North and South Carolina. The poll considers performance, strength of schedule and strength of class. To be considered, teams must play for a recognized state association.

