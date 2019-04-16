Charlotte Christian players celebrate during the 2018 state title series. Christian won a 2019 regular-season game Thursday dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

Senior left-hander J.T. Killen shut down the powerful Myers Park attack Monday, leading Charlotte Christian to a 2-0 victory in the opening day of the Jack Sink Classic at Myers Park.





In a battle of Charlotte high school baseball powers, Killen made the difference, pitching one-hit ball and striking out 11 over six innings. Matt Mayers pitched the final inning for the Knights, now 16-4 on the season.

J.D. Suarez had the only RBI for the Knights, who scored both their runs in the third inning.

It was the first loss in 16 games this season for Myers Park.

The tournament continues with games Tuesday and Wednesday at Myers Park and East Mecklenburg.

Monday’s top performers

Charlie Durham (North Stanly): Durham, a junior, had three hits, scored three times, and drove in three runs as the Comets rolled past Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 19-4.

Baker Olin (Providence Day): Olin went 4-for-4, scoring three runs and driving in three runs, as the Chargers blanked Olympic 14-0 in the Jack Sink Easter Tournament.

Monday’s other results

Tournaments

JACK SINK TOURNAMENT

(at Myers Park and East Mecklenburg)

Covenant Day 14, Butler 4: Covenant Day won this battle of Matthews teams, building an 8-0 led after three innings. The Lions scored in six of their seven at-bats. Drew Roberts had three hits for Butler.

East Mecklenburg 4, Lake Norman Charter 2: Peter Alperi had two hits and walked twice for Lake Norman Charter.

Providence Day 14, Olympic 0 (5 innings): Three Providence Day pitchers held the Trojans to two hits. Owen Tappy slammed two doubles and drove in five runs.

South Mecklenburg 3, Mallard Creek 2: James Johnson’s two-run single in the bottom of the seventh lifted the Sabres to victory. He had three RBI in the game, and Matt Hill added two hits and two runs.

INDIAN LAND SPRING CLASSIC

(at Indian Land)

Ardrey Kell 8, Fort Mill 6 (9 innings): Woodson Alexander’s home run in a two-run ninth inning carried Ardrey Kell. The Knights trailed 4-0 after 2½ innings Allan Stevens and Conner Manco, tied the game with a run in the top of the seventh.

Independence 6, Indian Land 5: Independence came from behind, as Wilson Lohrer drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh. Clay Brown went 4-for-4 and drove in three Independence runs.

SHELBY EASTER TOURNAMENT

Belmont South Point 7, Shelby 6: South Point’s Hunter Hogue had two hits and two RBI.

Lawndale Burns 13, Clover 2: Avery Bridges and Colson Miller homered for Burns, which scored six runs in the top of the seventh. Clover’s Nathan Hensley had two RBI.

OTHER TOURNAMENTS

Charlottesville (VA) Miller 4, Lincoln Charter 3 (9 innings): Nick Al-Hussaini had three hits and an RBI for Lincoln Charter, which led 3-0 after six innings. This was in the Spring Break Tournament at Columbia A.F. Flora High.

Cincinnati Moeller 9, Mooresville 4: The Blue Devils fell to the Ohio powerhouse in the Ripken Experience tournament in Myrtle Beach.

Hickory Grove Christian 11, Charleston Philip Simmons 1: The Lions posted an easy victory in the Charleston HIT event.

High Point Christian 10, Rock Hill 3: Willie Lumpkin’s three-run home run in the third inning accounted for all of Rock Hill’s runs, as the Bearcats fell in the Mingo Bay Tournament at Myrtle Beach.

McBee (SC) 12, Fairfax (VA) 2: The Panthers improved to 15-3, scoring six runs in the fifth inning and winning this Mingo Bay Tournament game in Myrtle Beach.

Regular Season

SANDHILLS 4A

Pembroke Purnell Swett 3, Lumberton 2

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Alexander Central 7, Morganton Freedom 3

Boone Watauga 5, Hickory St. Stephens 0

Marion McDowell 11, Hickory 1 (6 innings)

South Caldwell 5, West Caldwell 0

BIG SOUTH 3A

Gastonia Forestview 5, Gastonia Huss 1: Allan Berroa had two hits for Forestview, and starting pitcher Jackson Day got the victory, firing two-hit ball and striking out seven over 5.2 innings.

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

China Grove Carson 3, West Rowan 0: Winning pitcher Cole Hales went seven innings, striking out eight. He also drove in two of the Chargers’ runs.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Marvin Ridge 3, Charlotte Catholic 2: Luke Taylor doubled and scored for Charlotte Catholic.

Weddington 3, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 2: Weddingon starter Anthony Casciola and reliever Jackson Herring combined for the victory.

METROLINA 8

Southlake Christian 6, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 2

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

West Davidson 15, Lexington 0

FOOTHILLS 2A

Lenoir Hibriten 8, Valdese Draughn 0

Morganton Patton 12, West Iredell 2 (5 innings): Matthew Byrd doubled and homered, driving in five Patton runs.

ROCKY RIVER 2A

Anson County 11, Marshville Forest Hills 1 (5 innings)

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

Black Mountain Owen 13, Avery County 8

PAC 1A

Mooresville Langtree Charter 8, Concord Carolina International 2: Trey Putnam had two hits and scored twice for Langtree.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

North Rowan 19, Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 4 (4 innings): North Rowan’s Charlie Durham (three hits), Jordan Goodine (two hits, three RBI) and Chase Shoaf (two hits, three RBI) led the effort.

S.C. REGION 4 2A

Kershaw Andrew Jackson 13, Bishopville Lee Central 1

NONCONFERENCE

Durham Academy 9, Concord Cannon School 8 (9 innings): Cannon School led 6-1 after two innings, but Durham Academy rallied.

East Rutherford 11, Chesnee (SC) 0

Freeport (ME) 13, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 3 (5 innings): Sam Brochetti had three hits for Pine Lake Prep, but the visitors from Maine won behind Anthony Panciocco’s two hits and two RBI.

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 5, Charlotte Stampede 2: Ick Cirino walked twice, hit a double, and scored twice for Hickory Ridge.

West Lincoln 8, Statesville 3

