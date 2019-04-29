Real diamond in the rough? Little-known Vance baseball star looks like MLB prospect

Riding with Recruits: Trey Tujetsch Ardrey Kell High baseball pitcher Trey Tujetsch, a South Carolina recruit and MLB prospect who can throw in the '90s. Recorded onTuesday, February 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ardrey Kell High baseball pitcher Trey Tujetsch, a South Carolina recruit and MLB prospect who can throw in the '90s. Recorded onTuesday, February 26, 2019.

Hough High School’s Jimmy Cochran, who coaches a baseball powerhouse on the northern end of Mecklenburg County, said he had heard a little about Vance High’s Andre White Jr. before the teams played this season.

“And when we played against them,” Cochran said, “he delivered on what I had heard — and then some.”

White, a 6-foot, 230-pound senior center fielder, broke a 12-year-old public school state record for batting average this season, and he also led the I-MECK conference in RBIs and home runs.

The four home runs and 40-plus RBIs are impressive, but it’s White’s batting average that sticks out. White, whose team was scheduled to play Hough in Monday’s conference tournament opener, hit .684 for the season.

How good is that? It ranks in the top 10 nationally among all high school players this season, according to MaxPreps, which tracks high school achievements. In college, Traverse Briana of Division III Salem State (Massachusetts) leads all NCAA batters in Division I through III this year with a .543 average.

“You bat almost .700 and it can’t be a fluke,” second-year Vance coach Lindell Porter said. “That’s the equivalent to a high school basketball player averaging 40 points per game or a running back running for 4,000 yards in a season. You and I both know you haven’t seen either one. I’ve coached 28 years and never seen that. It just doesn’t happen.”

But, at least until now, few people — even the most in-the-know local high school baseball coaches — knew about White’s ability or his baseball accomplishments.

Vance has averaged three wins per year in the past 10 years. This year, the Cougars are 6-12 and their schedule doesn’t have them facing many powerhouse teams outside the I-MECK conference. Some coaches the Observer spoke with either had not heard of White, had not seen him play or felt that he was running up big batting numbers against weak competition.

But Cochran, Hough’s coach, disagrees with most of that.

Cochran said White would play at his school and marvels at his bat speed. He said most folks just don’t know him — or how good White is.

“He’s a big, strong, physical kid,” Cochran said, “a left-handed hitter with tremendous bat speed and a good idea of the strike zone. What stood out to me is that you see a lot of kids who look like him, but the bat speed is not what you quite expect to see. He’s got what I would classify as professional tools with his bat speed.”

White moved to Charlotte last summer from Oakland, California, where his father now coaches at an area community college. Andre White Sr., 48, was drafted out of Laney College in Oakland in 1991 by the Cleveland Indians. Selected No. 632 overall in the 24th round, the left-handed outfielder played four seasons in the minors, including one in Kinston, in 1994.

Last summer, White’s son moved to Charlotte to live with his older brother, right across the street from Vance High. White Jr. was seeking better opportunities and after spending several summers with his brother beforehand, he felt Charlotte was the place to find them.

White Jr. became a football star on Vance’s state championship finalist and made the all-state team as a tight end. He committed to play at Charlotte, but said he decommitted after the 49ers coaching staff changed. He also wanted to pursue his professional baseball dreams.

North Greenville, Catawba and Towson State want White as a two-sport athlete, but he’s also talked to the New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds as well as the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates about playing pro baseball. White said he’s being told he could be drafted somewhere in the middle of the 40-round draft next July.

“None of this came easy for me,” White said. “A lot of people didn’t think I was a good baseball player at first, but I kept working on my own and my hard work paid off.”

White remembers working with his dad every day in California and now every day with his brother in Charlotte. That helped develop what his high school coach calls “superior hand-eye coordination” to go with that bat speed. The first time that Vance coach Porter threw batting practice balls to White last winter, he marveled when the ball went sailing to the school’s football field, each shot traveling more than 400 feet away.

“My mouth dropped,” Porter said. “But he’s broken two of our screens on our batting cages, that’s how hard he hits. I have to use two screens now when I throw BP to him.”

White said he is surprised at how well he’s done this season and just wants to keep playing this game as long as he can.

“If you come out and see me,” he said, “you’ll notice me. And you’ll see how hard I’ve been working and how much love and passion I put into this game. It’s a blessing. I thank God for it. I never thought I’d be able to hit (nearly) .700, ever, in my life. That’s just crazy.”

But it’s real.