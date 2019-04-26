CMS conference baseball, softball tournament begin Monday

Hough pitcher Noah Barozzino (20) takes the mound for the Huskies.

The Observer is updating Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools conference softball and baseball tournaments. Check back for additions and updates.

I-MECK baseball

Monday, April 29 at Mooresville: Hopewell vs. Mallard Creek, 5; Mooresville vs. West Charlotte, 7

Monday, April 29 at Hough: North Meck vs. Lake Norman, 5; Vance vs. Hough, 7

Tuesday’s semifinals at Hough, April 30: Mooresville/W. Charlotte vs. Hopewell/Mallard Creek, 5; Lake Norman/North Meck vs. Hough/Vance, 7

Conference finals, Thursday, May 2 at Hough: semifinal winners, 7

▪ Note: If Mooresville and Hough do not advance to the championship game, the schools will have a state playoff play-in game May 2 at 4 p.m., prior to the tournament championship game.

I-MECK softball

Tuesday, April 30 at Mooresville: North Meck vs. Hopewell, 5; Vance/West Charlotte vs. Mooresville, 7

Tuesday, April 30 at Lake Norman: Hough vs. Mallard Creek, 5; Lake Norman vs. Vance/West Charlotte, 7

Thursday’s semifinals at Mooresville, May 2: Mooresville/Vance/West Charlotte vs. Hopewell/North Meck, 4; Hough/Mallard Creek vs. Lake Norman/Vance/West Charlotte, 6:30

Thursday’s final at Mooresville, May 2: semifinal winners, 8

▪ West Charlotte and Vance will have a draw Saturday morning to determine seventh and eighth place.

SoMECK baseball

First round Monday, April 29 at Ardrey Kell: Providence, bye; Berry vs. Olympic 4; West Meck vs. Ardrey Kell, 6:30

First round Monday, April 29 at South Meck: Harding vs. South Meck, 6

Semifinals, Tuesday, April 30 at Ardrey Kell: Providence vs. Berry/Olympic, 4; Ardey Kell/West Meck vs. Harding/South Meck, 6:30

Thursday’s final at Ardrey Kell: semifinal winners, 7

SoMECK softball

Monday at Ardrey Kell: Harding vs Olympic, 4; West Meck vs Ardrey Kell, 5:30; Berry vs. South Meck, 7; Providence, bye

Tuesday’s semifinals at Ardrey Kell: Ardrey Kell/West Meck vs. Harding/Olympic, 5; Providence vs. Berry/South Meck, 7

Thursday’s final at Ardrey Kell: semifinal winners, 6

Southwestern 4A baseball

Tuesday at Myers Park: Independence vs. East Meck, 4:30; Myers Park vs. Garinger, 7

Tuesday at Porter Ridge: Porter Ridge vs. Rocky RIver, 4:30

Tuesday at Hickory Ridge: Hickory Ridge vs. Butler, 4:30

Wednesday’s semifinals at Butler: Myers Park/Garinger vs. Independence/East Meck, 4:30; Porter Ridge/Rocky River vs. Hickory Ridge/Butler, 7:30

Friday’s final at Butler: semifinal winners, 7

Southwestern 4A Softball

Tuesday at Butler: Hickory Ridge vs. Garinger, 3:30; Porter Ridge vs. East Meck, 5; Butler vs. Myers Park, 6:30

Wednesday’s semifinals at Butler: Independence vs. Butler/Myers Park, 5; Hickory Ridge/Garinger vs. Porter Ridge/East Meck, 6:30

Friday’s final at Butler: semifinal winners, 5:30