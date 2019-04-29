Olympic High’s new football coach brings passion, familiarity to new job

Riding with Recruits: Charlotte Catholic’s Brian Jacobs Charlotte Catholic SS/WR Brian Jacobs talks with The Charlotte Observer's Langston Wertz about playing for another state football title, his motivation as a player, and looking forward to playing for Davidson. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charlotte Catholic SS/WR Brian Jacobs talks with The Charlotte Observer's Langston Wertz about playing for another state football title, his motivation as a player, and looking forward to playing for Davidson.

Olympic High School athletics director Stephanie Wilkerson said she considered more than 40 candidates for the school’s vacant head football coaching job. She interviewed eight finalists before settling on one of the candidates she knew best.

Monday, Wilkerson told the Observer that she had hired Brandon Thompson as the new football coach.

Thompson, 29, has been on staff as an assistant at the school for the past five seasons. He will be the Trojans’ fourth new coach since the start of the 2013-14 school year.

“He has the most passion and he’s been very committed to the Olympic football program for many years,” Wilkerson said. “He stood out as somebody who really wants to be a part of changing Olympic, and the community as a whole, and his vision aligns with the vision that my principal and I have of where we think the future of the program is.”

Special to the Observer

From 2004 to 2013, Olympic established itself as one of the better programs in the area. During that run, the Trojans had a pair of 10-win seasons and had just one losing season. However, since coach Barry Shuford left after the 2013 season, Olympic has not won more than five games in a year.

Thompson has seen all of that up close.

“We need more community involvement here and community outreach,” he said. “And we’ve got to get more competitive on the field. These are great kids over here, who are doing a lot of the right things, but a few key ingredients for winning teams are missing and we’ve got to make sure we are doing those things.”

Thompson grew up in the Tidewater, Virginia, area and graduated from Hampton University in 2011. He coached high school ball in college and worked his way onto the Hampton staff as a student assistant and then a graduate assistant. He eventually became a full-time coach before the entire staff was fired in 2013. After a couple years in corporate America, Thompson took the assistant’s job at Olympic.

In the past two years, he’s been 14-7 as head junior varsity coach, with his teams posting back-to-back second place finishes in the SoMECK conference.

“If I wasn’t playing, I wanted to coach because I wanted the opportunity to change lives,” Thompson said. “In my community, the people I’ve known and young men all over the world don’t have someone to help guide them, and to be able to do football at the same time is a great thing. I’m passionate about it and I love educating young kids, and I want to do that until I can’t do that anymore.”