Weekend baseball recap: Myers Park polishes off unbeaten Southwestern 4A league run

Myers Park’s baseball team in 2019 Southwestern 4A champions Special to the Observer

Myers Park wrapped up a perfect season of Southwestern 4A Conference baseball Saturday by trouncing Indian Trail Porter Ridge 10-0.





The Mustangs finished conference play with a 14-0 record. Porter Ridge tied with Harrisburg Hickory Ridge for second place, at 10-4.

Myers Park broke it open with six runs in the bottom of the second inning, giving the Mustangs an 8-0 lead. Pres Cavenaugh had three hits, walked once, and drove in two runs. Teammate James Hobbs added two hits.

J.H. Vaughan had two hits for Porter Ridge.

Saturday’s other results

PAC 1A

Mooresville Bradford Prep 6-2, Concord Carolina International 5-11: Bradford Prep took the opener behind the hitting of RaShad Foster and Titus Turner, each with two hits and an RBI. Carolina International came back with a big victory in the second game.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Marvin Ridge 4, Indian Trail Sun Valley 3: The Mavericks won a tight contest, earning a share of the conference championship. Marvin Ridge and Weddington tied for first place with 14-4 records.

S.C. 5A PLAYOFFS

Simpsonville Hillcrest 13, Fort Mill Nation Ford 0: Nation Ford was eliminated in the District 1 tournament. Hillcrest will play Greenville Mann for the title.

S.C. 4A PLAYOFFS

Belton-Honea Path 13, Rock Hill South Pointe 1: The loss eliminated South Pointe from the District 1 tournament. Belton-Honea Path will face Greer for the district crown.

Williamston Palmetto 12, York 7 (12 innings): York was eliminated from the District 2 tournament. The Cougars led 7-5 in the bottom of the seventh, and Palmetto had two outs with nobody on base. But the visitors rallied for two runs, then surged with five runs in the 12th inning.

S.C. 3A PLAYOFFS

Indian Land 14, Chesnee 4: Indian Land got 11 runs in the bottom of the first inning for an 11-1 lead and cruised in District 4 play. The Warriors advance to Monday’s district championship at Union County, which beat Indian Land 12-3 earlier in the tournament. To win the district title, Indian Land will have to win twice Monday.

S.C. 2A PLAYOFFS

Ninety Six 9, Lancaster Buford 8: Buford led 8-1 early in this District 1 elimination game, but Ninety Six rallied with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.

North Augusta Fox Creek 10, Pageland Central 8: Pageland Central lost to Fox Creek for the second time in the District 3 tournament and was eliminated.

Greenville Christ Church 3, Chesterfield 2: The loss knocked Chesterfield out of the District 4 tournament.

S.C. 1A PLAYOFFS

Great Falls 5, North 0: Great Falls stayed alive in District 3 play and will travel to Prosperity Dixie on Monday in the finals. Great Falls will have to win twice to advance.

NONCONFERENCE

Butler 17, Olympic 7: Butler scored 11 times in the bottom of the fourth innings.

East Rowan 1, North Davidson 0

Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.