Myers Park baseball goes to 24-1, routs Butler in Southwestern 4A championship

Myers Park wins Southwestern 4A title One-loss Myers Park High School in Charlotte beat rival Butler High to win the Southwestern 4A championship Friday. The Mustangs begin the NC High School Athletic Association playoffs next week.

The Myers Park Mustangs rolled through the Southwestern 4A conference tournament and captured the title with a 12-2 win Friday over tournament host Butler. The game was called in the bottom of the sixth inning.

In the tournament this week, Myers Park won three games by a combined score of 40-5.

Friday, Myers Park’s Carter Flanagan went 4-for-4 with three RBIs while Pres Cavenaugh went 3-for-4 and two RBIs. And Mustangs’ starting pitcher Wilson Glasgow was dominant. The senior went the distance (six innings) giving up only two hits, striking out five, walking three and not yielding an earned run.

“It feels really good and it’s been a process for three years,” said Myers Park manager Erik Foor when assessing the feeling of winning the conference championship. “I give all the credit to these guys sticking to their approach at the plate and executing pitches on the mound.”

Myers Park, the top seed in the tournament, took an early 2-0 lead by jumping on Butler for two runs in the bottom of the first inning. A single and two walks loaded the bases before Flanagan singled in two runs.

In the top of the fourth, Butler scratched out a run which started with a single by leadoff man Canon Pierce. A sacrifice bunt by Travis Ziefert got Pierce to second, and he scored the Bulldogs’ first run on a single by Drew Roberts combined with a Mustangs’ throwing error.

The Mustangs’ exploded for four runs in their half of the fourth in sending eight men to the plate. Flanagan and Jack Masonis led off with a double and single. Cole Williams’ fly ball was misplayed allowing Flanagan to score the Mustangs third run of the game. Jack Shaw hit an RBI-single followed by Cavenaugh’s double that plated the final two runs of the inning.

In the fifth inning, the Mustangs virtually put the game away as RJ Rhem’s double scored Jack Hobbs and Flanagan for two more runs and a Mustangs’ 8-1 advantage.

▪ Butler surprised as the sixth seed by knocking off second-seeded Hickory Ridge and third-seeded Porter Ridge to get to the tournament final.

“We were all disappointed the way the regular season went,” said Butler manager Rick Sambrotto. “This past Tuesday we put some things together a little bit, got some better pitching, and they got a little confidence. I was really proud of the way we did this week.”

THREE WHO MATTERED:





Wilson Glasgow – Myers Park: dominant pitching performance while going the distance and needed no bullpen help.

Pres Cavenaugh – Myers Park: The Mustangs’ senior leadoff man got on base in three of his four at bats while driving in two runs.

Carter Flanagan – Myers Park: Senior catcher had hits in all four at bats while driving in three runs and throwing out a Butler runner trying to steal second base.

WORTH MENTIONING:

Myers Park beat Butler handily twice in the regular season by scores of 17-7 and 13-3.

In 25 games this season, the only blemish on the Mustangs’ record was a 2-0 loss at home to perennial power Charlotte Christian.

Butler landed in the Southwestern 4A Conference final with two upset-wins against Hickory Ridge (10-9) and Porter Ridge (5-3).

Myers Park advanced to the conference final with a 13-0 shutout over Garinger and a 15-3 victory over East Meck.

The Mustangs started the season with 16 straight wins before their only loss, to private school power Charlotte Christian. Since then, the Mustangs have reeled off eight straight wins including Friday’s over Butler.

With the conference tournaments complete, the state baseball playoff seedings will take place on May 6, with first-round games beginning May 7. The Mustangs are sure to get a high seed and a first-round bye, while Butler has only a slim chance to qualify for the post season.

THEY SAID IT: “The mindset doesn’t change. We control our own road, the day-to-day process and we’re going to stick to that.” Myers Park Manager Erik Foor on his team’s approach to the upcoming N.C. 4A playoffs.

RECORDS: Myers Park (24-1); Butler (10-15)

Northwestern 3A/4A final

Alexander Central 5, South Caldwell 4: Alexander scored two runs in the top of the fith to rally to win. South Caldwell scored three runs in bottom of the fourth to take a 4-3 lead.

Alexander Central pitcher Maddox Kerley (6-1) got the win. He threw 5.1 innings, allowed five hits and struck out seven. Teammates Dalton Stikeleather, Jacob Bebber and Seth Sigmon each got two hits. Signmon had three RBIs.

South Caldwell’s Curtis Massagee was 3-4 with two RBIs.