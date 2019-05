Friday’s NCHSAA, NCISAA, SCHSL playoff scores, pairings (updated 5/17, 11:20 p.m.)

Two Mooresville High players hug in celebration after the Blue Devils upset Providence in the state quarterfinals Friday Special to the Observer

NORTH CAROLINA

BASEBALL

CLASS 4A

Friday’s quarterfinals

West

Pfafftown Reagan 7, South Caldwell 0

Mooresville 5, Providence 4

East

Holly Springs 2, Wake Forestt Heritage 0

Corinth Holders 3, Durham Jordan 0

Regional Finals (best of 3)

Mooresville (20-9) at Pfafftown Reagan (21-5)

Holly Springs (20-5) at Corinth Holders (21-5)

CLASS 3A

Friday’s quarterfinals

West

China Grove Carson 10, North Gaston 0

Marvin Ridge 8, Alexander Central 1

East

Wilmington New Hanover 8, Fayetteville Sanford 1

Greenville Conley 9, Wilson Fike 5

Regional Finals (best of 3)

Marvin Ridge (24-5) at China Grove Carson (27-2)

Greenville Conley (25-3) at Wilmington New Hanover (24-1)

CLASS 2A

Friday’s quarterfinals

West

West Lincoln 4, Oak Grove 3

North Lincoln 7, North Davidson 0

East

Washington 5, East Bladen 4

Randleman 10 Bunn 4

Regional finals (best of 3)

West Lincoln (21-7) at North Lincoln (22-5)

Randleman (25-4) at Washington (20-5)

CLASS 1A

Friday’s quarterfinals

West

Roxboro Community 4, East Surry 1

Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 10, Queens Grant Charter 5

East

Williamston Bear Grass Charter 3, Martin Riverside 1

Rosewood 14, Holmes 6

Regional finals (best of 3)

Roxboro Community (19-4) at Uwharrie Charter (22-5)

Bear Grass Charter (23-3) at Rosewood (21-3)

BOYS’ LACROSSE

(at WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary)

CLASS 4A

Saturday’s state championship

Ardrey Kell (20-2) vs. Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (17-3), 11 a.m.

CLASS 1A-3A

Friday’s state championship

Weddington 16, Chapel Hill 5

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

(at WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary)

Saturday’s state championship

Charlotte Catholic (17-4) vs. Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (17-3), 2 p.m.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

CLASS 4A

Quarterfinals

West

West Forsyth 2, Page 1

Pfafftown Reagan (13-4-1) at Southern Pines Pinecrest (24-0-1), 7 p.m. Friday

East

Wilmington Hoggard 3, Apex 0

Wake Forest Heritage (17-3) at Raleigh Leesville Road (22-0-1)

Tuesday’s regional finals

Pinecrest (25-0-1) at West Forsyth

Heritage/Leesville at Hoggard (24-2)

CLASS 3A

Quarterfinals

West

Northern Guilford (19-1-1) at Marvin Ridge (21-3), 7 p.m. Friday

Waxhaw Cuthbertson (14-6) at Skyland Roberson (21-4), 6 p.m. Saturday

East

Clayton 1, Greenville Conley 0

East Chapel Hill 1, Jacksonville 0

Tuesday’s regional finals

Roberson/Reynolds vs. Northern Guilford (20-1-1)

East Chapel Hill (18-2-2) at Clayton (22-5)

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals

West

Belmont South Point (15-1) at Hendersonville (22-0-1)

East Bend Forbush (17-2-2) at Lake Norman Charter (21-1), 6 p.m. Saturday

East

Clinton (21-4-1) at Newport Croatan (21-3), 6 p.m. Saturday

Carrboro (16-1-2) 1, First Flight 0

CLASS 1A

Quarterfinals

West

Polk County (13-4-2) at Monroe Union Academy (20-0), 6 p.m. Friday

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 4, South Stokes 3

East

Wake Forest Franklin Academy 9, Durham Research Triangle 0

Raleigh Charter (18-1) at East Carteret (19-4)

Tuesday’s regional finals

Mountain Island Charter (13-8-1) at Union/Polk

Raleigh Charter/East Cateret at Franklin Academy (22-0)









GIRLS’ SOFTBALL

CLASS 4A

Friday’s quarterfinals

West

South Caldwell 11, Providence 3

Mooresville 9, Hickory Ridge 3

East

Wilmington Hoggard 5, Winterville South Central 0

Wake Forest Heritage 4, Holly Springs 0

Regional Finals

South Caldwell (21-3) at Mooresville (26-3)

Hoggard (17-7) at Heritage (19-2)

CLASS 3A

Friday’s quarterfinals

West

Marvi Ridge 9, North Buncombe 0

Central Cabarrus 4, Parkwood 3

East

Southern Alamance (24-5) at Greenville Conley (24-1), 7 p.m.

Clayton Cleveland (17-5) at Hillsborough Cedar Ridge (20-2), 7 p.m.

Regional finals

Central Cabarrus (24-3) at Marvin Ridge (19-3)

Cleveland/Eastern Alamance at Greenville Conley (25-1)

CLASS 2A

Friday’s quarterfinals

West

West Stanly 3, Madison County 1

Franklin 2, North Davidson 1

East

Eastern Randolph 3, Washington 0

South Granville 6, North Johnson 5

Regional finals

Franklin (23-2) at West Stanly (24-0)

Eastern Randolph (22-4) at South Granville (17-2)

CLASS 1A

Friday’s quarterfinals

West

North Stokes 6, South Stanly 5

Robbinsville 11, North Stanly 3

East

Camden County 3, Vance Charter 2

Princeton 2, Louisburg 0

Regional finals

Robbinsville (23-3) at North Stokes (25-0)

Princeton (14-2) at Camden County (24-1)









BOYS’ TENNIS

State championships

(at Burlington Tennis Center)

Saturday

CLASS 4A

Myers Park (18-3) vs. Cary Green Hope (15-0), 9:30 a.m.

CLASS 3A

Marvin Ridge (18-3) vs. Clayton (18-0), noon

CLASS 2A

Salisbury (22-0) vs. Clinton (21-1), 9:30 a.m.

CLASS 1A

Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (17-0) vs. Durham Research Triangle (18-1), noon

NCISAA

BASEBALL

Class 4A

State championship

(best-of-three)

Game 1 – Charlotte Christian 6, High Point Wesleyan 4

Game 2 – Charlotte Christian at High Point Wesleyan, noon Saturday

Game 3 (if needed) – Charlotte Christian at High Point Wesleyan, 3 p.m. Saturday

Class 3A

State championship

(best-of-three)

Game 1 – High Point Christian 5, Carmel Christian 2

Game 2 – Carmel Christian at High Point Christian, 1 p.m. Saturday

Game 3 (if needed) – Carmel Christian at High Point Christian, 4 p.m. Saturday

Class 2A

State championship

(best-of-three)

Game 1 – Rocky Mount Academy 3, Faith Christian 2

Game 2 – Rocky Mount Academy at Faith Christian, time TBA Saturday

Game 3 (if needed) – Rocky Mount Academy at Faith Christian, time TBA Saturday

Class 1A

State championship

(best-of-three)

Game 1 – Henderson Kerr-Vance Academy 8, Albemarle School 0

Game 2 – Albemarle School at Kerr-Vance Academy, time TBA Saturday

Game 3 (if needed) – Albemarle School at Kerr-Vance Academy, time TBA Saturday











BOYS’ LACROSSE

Division 1

Saturday’s championship

Charlotte Country Day (19-5) at Arden Christ School (20-2), 1 p.m.

Division 2

Saturday’s championship

Wilmington Cape Fear Academy (14-4) at Southlake Christian (11-4), 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Division 1

Saturday’s championship

Raleigh Ravenscroft (16-1) at Charlotte Latin (13-4), 11 a.m.











GIRLS’ SOCCER

Class 4A

Saturday’s championship

Providence Day (16-3-1) at Charlotte Latin (17-3-1), 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Saturday’s championship

Asheville Carolina Day (11-3-1) at Kinston Arendell Parrott (14-3), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Saturday’s championship

Burlington Christian (15-0) at Fayetteville Academy (16-1), 2:30 p.m.

Class 1A

Saturday’s championship

Henderson Kerr-Vance Academy (12-2) vs. Burlington School (13-3), at Fayetteville Academy, noon





















GIRLS’ SOFTBALL

State finals





(double-elimination)

Class 4A

(at Wingate University)

Saturday

North Raleigh Christian (14-3) vs Metrolina Christian (10-9), 10 a.m.

Winner vs. Cannon School (14-3) at noon (Game 3, if Cannon loses 30 mins after)

Class 3A

(at East Carolina University)

Hickory Grove (19-2) vs. Fayetteville Christian (13-3), 10 a.m.

Winner vs. Gaston Christian (15-4), noon (Game 3, if Gaston Christian loses, 30 mins after)

Class 2A

(at Rocky Mount Academy)

Rocky Mount (17-2) vs Halifax Academy (12-6), 10 a.m.

Winner vs. Freedom Christian (15-4), noon (Game 3, if Freedom loses 30 mins after)

Class 1A

(at Wilmington Cape Fear Christian)

Pungo Christian vs. Ridgecroft School (14-6), 10 a.m.

Winner vs. Cape Fear Christian (11-7), noon (Game 3, if Cape Fear loses 30 mins after)

BOYS’ TENNIS

Saturday’s State finals

(at Salem Baptist, Winston-Salem)

Division 1

Charlotte Country Day (19-2) vs. Greensboro Day (23-1), noon

Division 2

Carmel Christian (16-2) vs. Wilmington Cape Fear Academy (13-3), 10 a.m.

Division 3

Goldsboro Wayne Country Day (15-0) vs. Southern Pines O’Neal (12-1), 10 a.m.

SOUTH CAROLINA

BASEBALL

(all series are best-of-3)

CLASS 5A





Championship series

Saturday

Blythewood 2, Irmo Dutch Fork 1, 9 innings

Tuesday

Irmo Dutch Fork 6, Blythewood 1 (series tied 1-1)

Saturday

Blythewood vs. Dutch Fork, at Spirit Community Park in Columbia, 7 p.m.

CLASS 4A





Championship series

Monday

Taylors Eastside 11, Graniteville Midland Valley 1

Tuesday

Taylors Eastside 8, Graniteville Midland Valley 7 (Eastside wins state championship)

CLASS 3A





Championship series

Saturday

Charleston Bishop England 3, Iva Crescent 2

Tuesday

Iva Crescent 6, Charleston Bishop England 4 (series tied 1-1)

Saturday

Iva Crescent vs. Charleston Bishop England, at Lexington County Ballpark, noon

CLASS 2A





Championship series

Monday

Landrum 2, Mount Pleasant Oceanside Collegiate 1

Wednesday

Landrum 4, Mount Pleasant Oceanside Collegiate 2 (Landrum wins state championship)

CLASS 1A





Championship series

Saturday

McBee 2, Green Sea-Floyds 0

Tuesday

McBee 7, Green Sea-Floyds 3 (McBee wins state championship)





















SOFTBALL

(all series are best-of-3)

CLASS 5A





Championship series

Monday

Duncan Byrnes 12, Lexington 8

Wednesday

Lexington 5, Duncan Byrnes 1 (series tied 1-1)

Friday

Duncan Byrnes vs. Lexington, at Rock Hill Northwestern, 7 p.m.

CLASS 4A





Championship series

Monday

Hartsville 6, Williamston Palmetto 5, 10 innings

Wednesday

Hartsville 3, Williamston Palmetto 2 (Hartsville wins state championship)

CLASS 3A





Championship series

Monday

Beaufort Battery Creek 2, Union County 1

Wednesday

Beaufort Battery Creek 3, Union County 1 (Battery Creek wins state championship)

CLASS 2A





Championship series

Monday

Ninety Six 5, Latta 3

Wednesday

Latta 7, Ninety Six 0 (series tied 1-1)

Friday

Ninety Six vs. Latta, at Pine Grove Park in West Columbia, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 1A





Championship series

Monday

Lake View 3, Due West Dixie 1

Wednesday

Due West Dixie 8, Lake View 2 (series tied 1-1)

Friday







Due West Dixie vs. Lake View, at River Bluff High in Lexington, 6 p.m.