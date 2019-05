Huskies softball blanks Night Hawks 4-0 to advance to 4A regional

Heritage celebrate the win. The Holly Springs Golden Hawks visited the Heritage Huskies in a high school softball game on May 17, 2019. Heritage won 4-0. newsobserver.com

Heritage High School advanced to the NCHSAA 4A regionals with a shutout, 4-0, win over Holly Springs Friday.

The No. 2 Huskies (19-2) will take on No. 4 Hoggard (17-7), who defeated No. 1 seed South Central Friday night, 5-0.





The Holly Springs baseball team had a better outing, knocking off Heritage, 2-0, setting up a showdown with Corinth Holders who upset No. 2 Durham-Jordan 3-0.









1A SOFTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP FOURTH ROUND





#1 Camden County 3, #12 Vance Charter 2

#2 Princeton 2, #3 Louisburg 0

2A SOFTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP FOURTH ROUND

#4 Eastern Randolph 3, No. 1 Washington 0

#2 South Granville (16-2) vs. #3 North Johnston (20-5)

3A SOFTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP FOURTH ROUND

#1 D.H. Conley 3, #5 Southern Alamance 2

#2 Eastern Alamance 3, #6 Cleveland 2

4A SOFTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP FOURTH ROUND

#1 South Central (22-3) vs. #4 Hoggard 5, No. 1 South Central 0

#2 Heritage 4, #3 Holly Springs 0





1A BASEBALL STATE PLAYOFFS FOURTH ROUND





#5 Bear Grass Charter 3, #1 Riverside-Martin 1

#3 John A. Holmes 14, #2 Rosewood 6

2A BASEBALL STATE PLAYOFFS FOURTH ROUND

#4 Washington 5, #16 East Bladen 4

#11 Randleman 10, No. 7 Bunn 4

3A BASEBALL STATE PLAYOFFS FOURTH ROUND

#1 New Hanover 8, #4 Terry Sanford 1

#2 D.H. Conley 9, #3 Fike 5

4A BASEBALL STATE PLAYOFFS FOURTH ROUND

#4 Holly Springs 2, #8 Heritage 0

#3 Corinth Holders 3, #2 Jordan 0