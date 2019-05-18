High School Sports
Mecklenburg County teams celebrate State Championship Saturday
It was a state championship Saturday and several Mecklenburg County teams brought home the gold.
A recap (click for the complete story)
NCHSAA 1A, 4A track: Observer-area stars take home MVP awards, full results
NCHSAA tennis: Myers Park, Salisbury, Marvin Ridge fall in finals
NCHSAA lacrosse: Ardrey Kell, Catholic girls fall to Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons in finals
NCISAA baseball: It’s Knight Time. Charlotte Christian back on top again
NCISAA soccer: Providence Day ends Charlotte Latin’s reign, wins state
NCISAA track: Providence Day, Victory Christian take home team titles
NCISAA tennis: Charlotte Country Day, Carmel Christian win state titles
NCISAA lacrosse: Charlotte Latin wins again
Saturday’s statewide scores and pairings
