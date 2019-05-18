High School Sports

Mecklenburg County teams celebrate State Championship Saturday

Providence Day’s Maggie Carabell (center) ties up the game minutes before the end of the 1st half.
It was a state championship Saturday and several Mecklenburg County teams brought home the gold.

A recap (click for the complete story)

NCHSAA 1A, 4A track: Observer-area stars take home MVP awards, full results

NCHSAA tennis: Myers Park, Salisbury, Marvin Ridge fall in finals

NCHSAA lacrosse: Ardrey Kell, Catholic girls fall to Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons in finals

NCISAA baseball: It’s Knight Time. Charlotte Christian back on top again

NCISAA soccer: Providence Day ends Charlotte Latin’s reign, wins state

NCISAA track: Providence Day, Victory Christian take home team titles

NCISAA tennis: Charlotte Country Day, Carmel Christian win state titles

NCISAA lacrosse: Charlotte Latin wins again

Saturday’s statewide scores and pairings

