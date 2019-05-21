Heritage headed to 4A soccer finals after road win at Hoggard

Heritage’s #11 Mackenzie Libscomb celebrates with her teammates after scoring as the Hoggard girls took on Heritage in the East Regional Tuesday May 21, 2019 in Wilmington, N.C. Heritage won 1-0 in overtime. [KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS] Starnews

Hoggard High School players used their jerseys to wipe away the tears after a 1-0 overtime loss to Heritage in the Class 4A East Regional girls soccer championship.

In their sixth regional final appearance in the past decade, the Vikings (24-3) battled the Huskies (18-3) for 100 minutes. Tied 0-0 at the end of regulation, two mandatory, 10 minute periods were played to determine the winner.





Heritage scored in the 93rd minute with 6:38 left in the second overtime period on a goal by Mackenzie Libscomb.





“It went through the back two defenders and we broke down the goalie’s play and realized that she was very good to the ground so I went to chip it over her and that’s what happened,” Libscomb said. “That was the best feeling I have ever felt in the world.”





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, the Huskies will take on Pinecrest, who defeated West Forsyth, 2-1, in the west bracket.





“This is awesome for our school. We are thrilled right now,” Heritage coach Scott Sloan said. “We have a baseball team in the fourth round, softball in the regionals and here we are. We are feeling really good to be Heritage High School students and teachers right now.”





For most of the contest, Sloan and the Huskies tried to find a way to get one of the over the head of Vikings’ goalkeeper Blair Barefoot, who finished with nine saves.





“Here is the thing. Their goalkeeper is fabulous. She is just fabulous. She is an out of this world,superstar high school goalkeeper,” Sloan said. “It was going to take a shot like that to probably beat her. I think we had about three or four really good opportunities we got inside on her on their back line and we tried to keep the ball low and driven and she smothered everything. I think that one beat her up a little bit high and it took a shot like that to probably win this game.”





















