Corinth Holders headed to first state championship

Corinth Holders seemingly held the cards with its ace pitcher starting on one week’s rest in the third-game of a best-of-three series, but the Pirates needed another ace up their sleeve to beat Holly Springs.







Tyler Stufano, who tossed a complete game shutout in the series opener, came on in relief of team ace Landon Ginn, whose troublesome back acted up and limited him to one inning.







Stufano inherited a 2-0 deficit, but he blanked Holly Springs over the final six innings and an all-around effort lifted Corinth Holders to a 6-2 victory to claim the Pirates’ first N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A East Region title Saturday night on the host Pirates’ field.







Second-seeded Corinth Holders (23-6) advances to its first state final in only its second year of 4A play. Holly Springs, the third seed that won a 2011 state title, finished 21-7. The two large-division schools drew a large crowd to Corinth Holders’ field. With the grandstands filled and standing room only down the first- and third-base line fences, fans took seats on the grassy knoll behind the left-center field fence.







The Pirates meet NCHSAA West Regional champion Mooresville in another best-of-three series for the state crown. Mooresville, seeded 11th in its regional, swept Charlotte Ronald Reagan in two games.







Both Stufano and Ginn are college-bound pitchers, but Stufano doesn’t dispute Ginn, who is committed as a junior to East Carolina, deserves the No. 1 starter designation.







“Honestly, he’s our ace,” said Stufano, a senior committed to NCAA Division II Embrey-Riddle in Florida. “I just came in and did my job. I always try to do my job to the best of my ability. He always does the best he can, but he’s been battling back injuries that have been killing him. It was great of him to try and go out there. I’m just glad I could get the win for us.”







In Tuesday’s seven innings of work, Stufano shut out Holly Springs on only three hits. In Saturday’s game, he allowed one hit in six innings with four 1-2-3 innings. He pitched to the minimum of 18 batters, thanks to catcher Alex Levesque throwing out two runners caught stealing.







That’s four hits and no runs over 13 innings. Stufano said his fastball wasn’t as strong as it was on Tuesday, so he relied on more breaking balls.







“I noticed on Tuesday they were struggling with it,” he said, “so I exploited it.”







Holly Springs led 2-0 in the first when Matt Willadsen’s fly ball to right field was dropped. Patrick Trease scored Willadsen with a single and Trease scored from first base with a head first slide on Trevor Sheehan’s double to the left-center field fence.







Corinth Holders’ offense featured five different players scoring runs and four with RBIs.







Junior shortstop Tanner Smith, who is committed to UNC-Wilmington, contributed two runs scored with two RBIs and designated-hitter Nick Tyler one run with two RBIs. Stufano scored a run and knocked in one.







“We’ve had a big team effort,” Smith said. “It’s been that way a lot in the playoffs.”