Mooresville takes Game One of the 4A championship series, defeats Corinth Holders, 5-2

Corinth Holders junior Tanner Smith crosses home plate during the first inning against Mooresville. Corinth-Holders took an early 2-0 lead, but Mooresville rallied to win the first game 5-2. For the News & Observer

Mooresville rallied back from two down to win Game One, 5-2, picking up some momentum at the plate and riding the strong arm of senior pitcher Justin Poris, who surrendered six hits, three of those to Pirates’ senior Tanner Smith. Other than that, Poris got stronger as the game went on and his fellow Blue Devils followed suit.





Poris struck out five batters in the game, and only gave up two hits after the fifth inning.





Mooresville tied the game at two in the top of the third thanks to consecutive RBIs from Cameron Clonch and Davis Turner, and took the lead for good on a passed ball in the top of the fifth. They added to that lead when Turner drove in a run to make it 4-2 and Nick Merriman added the final run with a single.





“We got a little hesitant, but I guess that’s to be expected,” Corinth Holders coach Adam Weaver said. “Hats off to them, they are a good club. The difference in the game was we made some mistakes and they pushed runs across.”





Corinth Holders wasted no time getting on the board in the bottom of the first. Smith started the inning with a double and came home when Ty Cummings hit a single. Two batters later Nick Tyler drove in a run and the Pirates led 2-0. That was the highlight for Corinth Holders, who couldn’t get any hits the rest of the way, other than Smith, who made it to third each time he was up to hit, but was stranded twice.





The Blue Devils matched the six hits from the Pirates, but they didn’t commit any errors, compared to three from Corinth Holders.





“We just have to try to minimize the mistakes and stay the course,” Weaver said. “We’ve got to make routine defensive plays. That’s what they did, that’s what we didn’t do. With runners in scoring they found a way to get them across, we found ways to leave them out there.”





THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED



