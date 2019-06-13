Prep Notes: 2 Observer-area schools win NCHSAA Wells Fargo Cup awards

High school players to watch in 2020 Class of 2020 high school basketball and football players to watch. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Class of 2020 high school basketball and football players to watch.

Community School of Davidson and Marvin Ridge are among winners of the 2018-19 Wells Fargo Cup for athletic excellence.

They join Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons and Newport Croatan in winning the cup, awarded annually to the schools with the top overall athletic performances for the academic year.

Myers Park, Weddington, Lake Norman Charter and Mooresville Pine Lake Prep were runners-up.

Community School of Davidson won the cup in 1A. The Spartans were state champions in men’s golf and men’s lacrosse, and runner-up in men’s soccer. They also earned points in men’s and women’s cross-country, volleyball, men’s basketball, men’s indoor track, and men’s and women’s swimming.

Marvin Ridge won in 3A, and the Mavericks’ winning margin of 132.5 points was the most in any class. This spring, Marvin Ridge was second in baseball, men’s tennis, and women’s lacrosse; and third in men’s lacrosse and softball. Earlier in the school year, Marvin Ridge won state championships in volleyball and men’s swimming and was second in men’s soccer.

The Mavericks were part of a dominant showing from the Southern Carolina 3A Conference, which had four of the top five finishers.

Leaders in each class:

CLASS 4A

1. Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons, 605; 2. Myers Park, 552; 3. Cary Green Hope, 505; 4. Cary Panther Creek, 400; 5. Pfafftown Reagan, 394.5; 6. West Forsyth, 367.5; 7. Hough, 360; 8. Southeast Raleigh, 330; 9; Cary, 320; 10. Raleigh Broughton, 307.5.

CLASS 3A

1. Marvin Ridge, 702.5; 2. Weddington, 570; 3. Waxhaw Cuthbertson, 512.5; 4. Chapel Hill, 492.5; 5. Charlotte Catholic, 467.5; 6. Northern Guilford, 381.5; 7. Winston-Salem Mount Tabor, 376.5; 8. East Chapel Hill, 372.5; 9. Greenville Conley, 305; 10. Durham Hillside, 287.5.

CLASS 2A

1. Newport Croatan, 515; 2. Lake Norman Charter, 510; 3. Carrboro, 460; 4. North Lincoln, 412.5; 5. N.C. School of Science and Math, 387.5; 6. Kill Devil Hills First Flight, 375; 7. (tie) Salisbury, Durham School of Arts, 297.5; 9. East Lincoln, 287.5; 10. North Davidson, 255;.

CLASS 1A

1. Community School of Davidson, 447.5; 2. Mooresville Pine Lake Prep, 400; 3. East Surry, 382.5; 4. Wake Forest Franklin Academy, 377.5; 5. Murphy, 372.5; 6. Raleigh Charter, 370; 7. Polk County, 365; 8. Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness, 350; 9. Durham Research Triangle, 340; 10. Lincoln Charter, 307.5.

Davidson Day, Hickory Grove name new girls basketball coaches

Al Wilson Jr. is the new girls basketball coach at Davidson Day. Wilson has 15 years experience in college or high school coaching or administration.

Davidson Day School Special to the Observer

Wilson has been head boys basketball coach at Mountain Mission School in Grundy, Va., since 2016. Wilson won two state championships in high school and played college basketball at Toledo.

“I am honored and excited to serve as the head girls’ basketball coach at Davidson Day,” Wilson said. “My goal is to develop character, integrity, and accountability in young people, empowering them to create a vision to reach individual goals, as well as team goals and objectives.”





Wilson will begin at Davidson Day this summer. He will be joined in the Davidson Day community by his wife and four children.

Davidson Day School won the NCISAA 2A state championship in 2019, defeating the O’Neal School, 62–45, February.

▪ Hickory Grove Christian named Lauren White as its new girls coach. White was part of the school’s state championship team in 2009.

A 2010 graduate, White was a four-time all-state performer. She played college basketball at Southern California and Pfeiffer. She holds the record for all-time and single-season blocked shots at Pfeiffer, and she was ranked No. 7 nationally for shot blocking at one time. White also earned two academic athlete awards for maintaining a GPA above 3.5.

Muggsy to give teenage journalism experience at camp

Former Charlotte Hornets star Muggsy Bogues hosts two camps annually in Charlotte. The first begins Monday at the Crews Road Rec Center in Matthews. The camp is open for youth ages 6-15.

This year, Bogues is giving a special opportunity to 16-year-old Reco Trunedale, a Lancaster (S.C.) High School student who dreams of being a sports broadcast journalist. Trunedale will cover the camp after conducting his first interview with Stephen Curry during NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte back in February.

“ ‘Always believe’ is what I tell all the youth I am able to connect with and that means more than just basketball,” Bogues said. “I want to be sure kids like Reco and those attending my camp know they can achieve anything they set their mind to as long as they have faith and never give in to doubt or fear.”

Butler freshman sets track mark

Rising Butler freshman Cheyla Scott, sister of former Myers Park basketball star, Chanin Scott, broke the New Balance Outdoor National middle school high jump record last week. Scott jumped 5 foot, 11.25 inches. Only four girls in N.C. history have jumped higher than Scott has in middle school. Scott’s jump ranks No. 7 nationally for high school or middle school. Scott narrowly missed breaking the overall middle school record of 6 feet.

Myers Park Summer League

Myers Park High will begin its annual summer league Monday. The schedule:

