Lightning strikes twice: Dutch Fork-Mallard Creek halted again by bad weather

By Chris Dearing Special to The State

Dutch Fork quarterback Ty Olenchuk throws the ball against Mallard Creek during the opening weekend of high school football Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Irmo, S.C.
Dutch Fork quarterback Ty Olenchuk throws the ball against Mallard Creek during the opening weekend of high school football Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Irmo, S.C. Sean Rayford online@thestate.com

For the second straight year, a winner wasn’t decided between Mallard Creek and Dutch Fork football game.

Weather forced a pair of lengthy delays Friday night and the game was called just after midnight with the score 27-27 with 4:45 left in the fourth quarter. Mallard Creek had the ball inside the Dutch Fork 20-yard line.

“The remainder of Dutch Fork vs. Mallard Creek game has been canceled due to severe weather conditions,” Lexington Richland School District 5 announced via Twitter.

Last season, the matchup was postponed because of rain in Charlotte. This year’s game was a nationally-televised contest on ESPN2.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

