Lightning strikes twice: Dutch Fork-Mallard Creek halted again by bad weather
For the second straight year, a winner wasn’t decided between Mallard Creek and Dutch Fork football game.
Weather forced a pair of lengthy delays Friday night and the game was called just after midnight with the score 27-27 with 4:45 left in the fourth quarter. Mallard Creek had the ball inside the Dutch Fork 20-yard line.
“The remainder of Dutch Fork vs. Mallard Creek game has been canceled due to severe weather conditions,” Lexington Richland School District 5 announced via Twitter.
Last season, the matchup was postponed because of rain in Charlotte. This year’s game was a nationally-televised contest on ESPN2.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
