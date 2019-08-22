High School Sports
Charlotte-area high school football picks of the week
Prep Roundtable: This is the most exciting time of year
Each week during the 2019 high school football season, the Observer’s five-man panel will pick the winners of seven top games in the region. Panel members this year are Observer prep sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr.; Observer high school correspondent Jay Edwards; former high school football coach Sam Greiner; WBTV sportscaster Nate Wimberly; and WPEG-FM morning personality No Limit Larry.
Langston
Wertz Jr.
Jay Edwards
Sam
Greiner
Nate
Wimberly
No Limit
Larry
Last week
0-0
0-0
0-0
0-0
0-0
Season total
0-0
0-0
0-0
0-0
0-0
Independence at
North Mecklenburg
North Meck
North Meck
North Meck
Independence
North Meck
Mallard Creek at
Dutch Fork
Mallard Creek
Dutch Fork
Dutch Fork
Dutch Fork
Dutch Fork
West Mecklenburg at Rocky River
West Meck
West Meck
West Meck
Rocky River
Rocky River
Lenoir Hibriten at
Alexander Central
Hibriten
Hibriten
Hibriten
Alexander
Central
Alexander Central
Marvin Ridge at
Porter Ridge
Marvin Ridge
Marvin Ridge
Marvin Ridge
Porter Ridge
Porter Ridge
Shelby at
Morganton Freedom
Shelby
Shelby
Shelby
Shelby
Shelby
South Pointe at
Northwestern
South Pointe
South Pointe
South Pointe
South Pointe
South Pointe
Comments