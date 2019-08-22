Charlotte-area high school football picks of the week

Prep Roundtable: This is the most exciting time of year For prep football fans and players this is an exciting time of year. A Charlotte Observer roundtable with Langston Wertz, Mallard Creek head coach Mike Palmieri, former coach Sam Greiner and Jay Edwards discuss what this time of season means. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK For prep football fans and players this is an exciting time of year. A Charlotte Observer roundtable with Langston Wertz, Mallard Creek head coach Mike Palmieri, former coach Sam Greiner and Jay Edwards discuss what this time of season means.

Each week during the 2019 high school football season, the Observer’s five-man panel will pick the winners of seven top games in the region. Panel members this year are Observer prep sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr.; Observer high school correspondent Jay Edwards; former high school football coach Sam Greiner; WBTV sportscaster Nate Wimberly; and WPEG-FM morning personality No Limit Larry.





Langston Wertz Jr. Jay Edwards Sam Greiner Nate Wimberly No Limit Larry Last week 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Season total 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Independence at North Mecklenburg North Meck North Meck North Meck Independence North Meck Mallard Creek at Dutch Fork Mallard Creek Dutch Fork Dutch Fork Dutch Fork Dutch Fork West Mecklenburg at Rocky River West Meck West Meck West Meck Rocky River Rocky River Lenoir Hibriten at Alexander Central Hibriten Hibriten Hibriten Alexander Central Alexander Central Marvin Ridge at Porter Ridge Marvin Ridge Marvin Ridge Marvin Ridge Porter Ridge Porter Ridge Shelby at Morganton Freedom Shelby Shelby Shelby Shelby Shelby South Pointe at Northwestern South Pointe South Pointe South Pointe South Pointe South Pointe