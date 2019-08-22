High School Sports

Charlotte-area high school football picks of the week

Prep Roundtable: This is the most exciting time of year

For prep football fans and players this is an exciting time of year. A Charlotte Observer roundtable with Langston Wertz, Mallard Creek head coach Mike Palmieri, former coach Sam Greiner and Jay Edwards discuss what this time of season means. By
Up Next
For prep football fans and players this is an exciting time of year. A Charlotte Observer roundtable with Langston Wertz, Mallard Creek head coach Mike Palmieri, former coach Sam Greiner and Jay Edwards discuss what this time of season means. By

Each week during the 2019 high school football season, the Observer’s five-man panel will pick the winners of seven top games in the region. Panel members this year are Observer prep sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr.; Observer high school correspondent Jay Edwards; former high school football coach Sam Greiner; WBTV sportscaster Nate Wimberly; and WPEG-FM morning personality No Limit Larry.



Langston

Wertz Jr.

Jay Edwards

Sam

Greiner

Nate

Wimberly

No Limit

Larry

Last week

0-0

0-0

0-0

0-0

0-0

Season total

0-0

0-0

0-0

0-0

0-0

Independence at

North Mecklenburg

North Meck

North Meck

North Meck

Independence

North Meck

Mallard Creek at

Dutch Fork

Mallard Creek

Dutch Fork

Dutch Fork

Dutch Fork

Dutch Fork

West Mecklenburg at Rocky River

West Meck

West Meck

West Meck

Rocky River

Rocky River

Lenoir Hibriten at

Alexander Central

Hibriten

Hibriten

Hibriten

Alexander

Central

Alexander Central

Marvin Ridge at

Porter Ridge

Marvin Ridge

Marvin Ridge

Marvin Ridge

Porter Ridge

Porter Ridge

Shelby at

Morganton Freedom

Shelby

Shelby

Shelby

Shelby

Shelby

South Pointe at

Northwestern

South Pointe

South Pointe

South Pointe

South Pointe

South Pointe

  Comments  