High School Sports

Friday’s scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule

Riding with Recruits: Providence Day’s Jacolbe Cowan

Providence Day star DL Jacolbe Cowan, a national recruit who attended Nike's prestigious "The Opening" for elite players, talks about his recruiting by colleges, and his goal of a championship in his senior year. By
Up Next
Providence Day star DL Jacolbe Cowan, a national recruit who attended Nike's prestigious "The Opening" for elite players, talks about his recruiting by colleges, and his goal of a championship in his senior year. By

How the Sweet 16 fared

Rk.SchoolCl.This weekRecNext week

1.

Mallard Creek

4A

d. Butler 33-17

1-0-1

at Rocky River

2.

Myers Park

4A

Bye

1-0

Providence

3.

Vance

4A

d. Heritage (VA) 35-7

1-0

Gastonia Huss

4.

Richmond Sr.

4A

d. Anson Sr. 33-0

2-0

Butler

5.

Charlotte Catholic

3A

lost 7-0 to Good Counsel (MD)

1-1

Archbishop Rummel (LA)

6.

Weddington

3A

d. Porter RIdge 33-19

2-0

at South Mecklenburg

7.Butler4Alost 33-17 to Mallard Creek1-1at Richmond Senior
8.Hough4Ad. Providence 38-141-1at Byrnes (SC)

9.

Shelby

2A

d. Asheville Reynolds 58-21

2-0

Bye

10.

Chester, SC

3A

d. Fort Mill 48-0

2-0

at Rock Hill

11.

Kings Mountain

3A

d. Monroe 35-20

2-0

Skyland Roberson

12.

Charlotte Christian

IND

lost 56-6 to Valor Christian

1-1

at Atlanta Pace Academy

13.

NW Cabarrus

3A

d. Mount Pleasant 47-15

2-0

at Carson

14.

Gastonia Huss

3A

d. Rocky River 7-3

1-0

at Vance

15.

RH South Pointe

4A

d. Rock HIll 26-15

2-0

Bye

16.Providence DayINDd. Rabun Gap (GA) 43-72-0Reynolds-Miller Academy

Scores

NORTH CAROLINA OBSERVER-AREA

Alexander Central 28, Wilkes Central 12

Ardrey Kell 35, East Meck 6

Belmont South Point 14, Lincolnton 0

Berry 29, Hopewell 13

Boiling Springs Crest 47, Asheville Roberson 0

Catawba Bandys 27, Newton Foard 7

Central Cabarrus 38, Monroe Sun Valley 3

Charlotte Country Day 42, Covenant Day 0

Charlotte Latin 50, Carolina Bearcats 6

Charlotte Country Day 42, Covenant Day School 0

Charlotte Latin 50, Carolina Pride 6

Clover, S.C. 58, Gastonia Forestview 7

Concord Cox Mill 28, Monroe Parkwood 13

East Lincoln 41, East Rowan 20

Forest City Chase 40, Cherryville 0

Gastonia Huss 7, Rocky River 3

Good Counsel (MD) 7, Charlotte Catholic 0

Harding 69, Garinger 8

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 63, Concord 8

Hickory St. Stephens 21, Claremont Bunker Hill 13

Hough 38, Providence 14

Independence 42, South Meck 7

Kannapolis Brown 28, Ashbrook 6

Kings Mountain 35, Monroe 20

Lenoir Hibriten 42, Hickory 12

Mallard Creek 33, Butler 17

Marshville Forest Hills 37, Red Springs 34

McDowell County 41, East Burke 28

Mitchell County 56, Cabarrus Warriors 0

Monroe Piedmont 24, North Stanly 0

Mooresboro Jefferson 48, Hickory Home School 0

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 20, Lake Norman Charter 14

Morganton Freedom 60, Valdese Draughn 14

North Lincoln 57, East Rutherford 21

Northwest Cabarrus 47, Mount Pleasant 15

Olympic 35, North Meck 14

Pine Lake Prep 20, Lake Norman Charter 14 OT

Providence Day 43, Rabun Gap (GA) 7

Richmond Senior 33, Anson Senior 0

R-S Central 41, Morganton Patton 13

Salisbury 26, China Grove Carson 0

Shelby 58, Asheville Reynolds 21

South Caldwell 14, Maiden 13

South Iredell 25, West Iredell 0

South Stanly 36, Monroe Union Academy 13

Southlake Christian 41, North Raleigh Christian 14

Southside Christian, S.C. 52, Hickory Grove Christian 0

Statesville 34, Lake Norman 21

Valor Christian, Colo. 56, Charlotte Christian 6

Watauga County 56, Ashe County 7

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 42, Metrolina Christian Academy 27

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 56, Concord Robinson 0

West Mecklenburg 7, West Charlotte 0

West Rowan 34, North Rowan 0

West Stanly 36, Albemarle 20

Zebulon B. Vance 35, Heritage-Lynchburg, Va. 7

Unionville Piedmont 24, North Stanly 0

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 42, Metrolina Christian 27

Weddington 33, Porter Ridge 19

West Forsyth 49, Mooresville 7

West Mecklenburg 8, West Charlotte 0

NORTH CAROLINA

Alleghany County 7, Grayson County, Va. 6

Andrews 55, Carolina Gladiators (Independent) 0

Apex Middle Creek 47, Southeast Raleigh 18

Apex Middle Creek 47, Southeast Raleigh 18

Arden Christ School 35, University Christian, Fla. 20

Avery County 51, West Wilkes 6

Ayden-Grifton 48, Pamlico County 8

Bartlett Yancey 30, Chapel Hill 19

Bear Grass 22, Kinston Parrott Academy 6

Brevard 42, Rosman 0

Burlington Williams 35, Western Alamance 16

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 24, Asheville Erwin 3

Canton Pisgah 42, Enka 7

Carrboro 28, East Chapel Hill 13

Catawba Ridge, S.C. 19, Belmont Cramer 12

Choctaw Central, Miss. 47, Cherokee 12

Clayton Cleveland 56, Garner 33

Clinton 43, East Bladen 16

Currituck County 55, Camden County 0

Davie County 42, North Davidson 31

Dillon, S.C. 42, Pembroke Swett 0

Durham Hillside 45, Fuquay-Varina 21

Durham Jordan 26, Raleigh Enloe 21

East Bend Forbush 28, North Iredell 16

East Columbus 34, Northwest Halifax 0

East Forsyth 49, Southwest Guilford 13

East Henderson 20, North Henderson 14, 2OT

East Surry 63, Boonville Starmount 9

East Wilkes 26, Surry Central 22

Eastern Alamance 58, Burlington Cummings 32

Eastern Guilford 48, Trinity 0

Eastern Randolph 25, Rockingham County 8

Eden Morehead 40, Martinsville, Va. 0

Edenton Holmes 48, Bertie County 6

Elizabeth City Northeastern 24, Indian River, Va. 20

Elkin 34, North Surry 12

Fayetteville Britt 21, Fayetteville Sanford 10

Fayetteville Seventy-First 28, Cape Fear 27

Franklinton 31, Bunn 21

Gastonia Huss 7, Mint Hill Rocky River 3

Gates County 22, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 19

Goldsboro 20, Eastern Wayne 17

Gray’s Creek 48, Fairmont 2

Greensboro Dudley 48, Jamestown Ragsdale 12

Greensboro Grimsley 47, Asheboro 12

Greensville County, Va. 44, Weldon 22

Greenville Rose 28, Wilmington Laney 21

Harrells Christian 46, Rocky Mount Prep 12

Hayesville 28, Copper Basin, Tenn. 27

Hertford County 27, Wilson Hunt 26

High Point Andrews 62, Winston-Salem Carver 20

High Point Christian Academy 51, North Wake Christian 0

Hoke County 26, Fayetteville Smith 25

Holly Ridge Dixon 48, Chocowinity Southside 34

Hope Mills South View 47, Erwin Triton 18

Jacksonville 27, East Duplin 17

Jacksonville Northside 49, Wilmington Ashley 12

Kinston 35, North Pitt 16

Knightdale 41, East Wake 6

Lawndale Burns 54, Asheville 22

Lee County 60, Pittsboro Northwood 0

Lumberton 30, Fayetteville Pine Forest 28

Montgomery Central 21, Thomasville 14

Mount Airy 27, West Stokes 20

Murphy 15, Franklin 7

New Bern 28, Havelock 13

Newton Grove Midway 28, South Brunswick 24

North Brunswick 54, West Bladen 14

North Buncombe 63, Madison County 0

North Lenoir 39, Farmville Central 14

North Stokes 32, North Moore 21

North Wilkes 52, West Caldwell 14

Northeast Guilford 14, Greensboro Smith 6

Northern Durham 25, Person 7

Northern Guilford 16, Greensboro Page 14

Northern Nash 26, Wilson Beddingfield 21

Northwest Guilford 34, Western Guilford 26

Oak Grove 55, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 0

Pfafftown Reagan 42, North Forsyth 0

Pinetown Northside 21, North Duplin 7

Polk County 24, North Gaston 0

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 58, Durham Riverside 27

Raleigh Leesville Road 28, Cary Panther Creek 0

Raleigh Ravenscroft 64, Word of God Christian Academy 14

Raleigh Sanderson 23, South Granville 14

Raleigh Wakefield 22, Raleigh Millbrook 20

Randleman 55, Southwestern Randolph 21

Reidsville 70, Mayodan McMichael 0

Rhea County, Tenn. 34, Waynesville Tuscola 10

Richlands 14, Jacksonville White Oak 6

Roanoke Rapids 54, Southeast Halifax 7

Robbinsville 21, Life Christian, Ga. 18

Robersonville South Creek 39, Perquimans 28

Rocky Mount 46, Greenville Conley 29

Rose Hill Union 20, Rocky Point Trask 0

Salemburg Lakewood 21, Gaston KIPP Pride 20

Sandhill Titans 34, West Columbus 28

Scotland 40, Wilmington Hoggard 13

Seven Springs Spring Creek 21, Lejeune 10

South Central Pitt 27, West Craven 26

South Iredell 25, West Iredell 0

South Stanly 36, Monroe Union Academy 13

Southeast Guilford 33, Oxford Webb 6

Southern Alamance 55, Graham 19

Southern Guilford 39, Providence Grove 6

Southern Pines Pinecrest 63, Southern Lee 10

Southlake Christian 41, North Raleigh Christian 14

Southside Christian, S.C. 52, Hickory Grove Christian 0

Spring Lake Overhills 41, Harnett Central 14

St. Annes-Belfield, Va. 57, Faith Christian 22

St. Pauls 48, Cameron Union Pines 13

Statesville 34, Lake Norman 21

Swain County 24, Sylva Smoky Mountain 21

Swansboro 19, Croatan 10

Tarboro 47, Washington 0

Topsail 35, Pender County 0

Trinity Wheatmore 26, East Davidson 15

Valor Christian, Colo. 56, Charlotte Christian 6

Vance County 44, Warren County 24

Wake Forest 42, Clayton 10

Wake Forest Heritage 56, South Garner 0

Walkertown 23, South Stokes 18

Wallace-Rose Hill 36, Southwest Onslow 7

Washington County 43, Riverside Martin 36

Watauga County 56, Ashe County 7

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 28, Metrolina Christian Academy 14

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 56, Concord Robinson 0

Wendell Corinth Holders 31, West Johnston 14

West Brunswick 21, Whiteville 0

West Carteret 48, East Carteret 13

West Davidson 35, South Davidson 7

West Forsyth 49, Mooresville 7

West Henderson 16, Hendersonville 13

West Mecklenburg 7, West Charlotte 0

West Rowan 34, North Rowan 0

West Stanly 36, Albemarle 20

Western Harnett 24, Smithfield-Selma 6

Winston-Salem Atkins 41, Chatham Central 40, 2OT

Winston-Salem Parkland 53, High Point Central 22

Winston-Salem Reynolds 47, Orange 24

SOUTH CAROLINA

Cheser 48, Fort Mill 0

Fort Mill Catawba Ridge 19, Belmont Stuart Cramer 12

Rock Hill South Pointe 26, Rock Hill 15

A.C. Flora 40, Union County 21

Abbeville 35, Newberry 6

Academic Magnet 14, Charleston Charter 12

Andrew Jackson 69, St. John’s 0

Andrews 53, Hemingway 0

Aynor 54, Waccamaw 13

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 17, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 13

Belton-Honea Path 49, Powdersville 9

Berkeley 40, Ashley Ridge 0

Bishop England 31, Baptist Hill 12

Blacksburg 39, Crescent 14

Boiling Springs 24, Westside 10

Branchville 55, North 0

Brookland-Cayce 35, Airport 32

Calhoun Academy 54, Patrick Henry Academy 24

Calhoun County 27, Pelion 0

Calhoun Falls 14, Ware Shoals 13

Camden 33, Lugoff-Elgin 20

Camden County, Ga. 52, Wren 44

Cardinal Newman 28, Porter-Gaud 14

Carolina Academy 34, Dorchester Academy 30

Carolina Forest 41, Lower Richland 6

Catawba Ridge 19, Belmont Cramer, N.C. 12

Central 33, Lamar 20

Chapin 35, Mid-Carolina 20

Chapman 70, Seneca 14

Cheraw 14, Marlboro County 10

Chester 48, Fort Mill 0

Chesterfield 35, McBee 26

Clarendon Hall Academy 50, Beaufort Academy 22

Clover 58, Gastonia Forestview, N.C. 7

Colleton Prep 20, Hilton Head Prep 7

D.W. Daniel 51, Easley 6

Denmark-Olar 26, Bethune-Bowman 6

Dillon 42, Pembroke Swett, N.C. 0

Dillon Christian 27, Northwood Academy 9

Dorman 52, York Comprehensive 0

Dutch Fork 49, Spring Valley 0

East Clarendon 39, Scott’s Branch 0

Eastside 49, Riverside 7

Edisto 22, Timmonsville 14

Fairfield Central 18, Lancaster 9

First Baptist 56, Burke 16

Florence Christian 58, King’s Academy 21

Fort Dorchester 49, Cane Bay 0

Gaffney 41, Greenwood 6

Georgetown 27, Philip Simmons 14

Gilbert 52, Batesburg-Leesville 35

Gray Collegiate Academy 63, Swansea 12

Green Sea Floyds 47, Hannah-Pamplico 0

Greenville 49, Wade Hampton (G) 6

Grovetown, Ga. 27, Midland Valley 0

Hartsville 16, South Florence 13

Heathwood Hall 10, Wilson Hall 7

Hillcrest 28, Mauldin 7

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 35, Eau Claire 0

Indian Land 43, Buford 0

Irmo 43, W.J. Keenan 7

James F. Byrnes 40, Northwestern 0

Lake City 28, Lakewood 8

Lake View 20, Johnsonville 6

Lakeside-Evans, Ga. 36, South Aiken 21

Landrum 35, Dixie 7

Laurence Manning Academy 28, Augusta Christian, Ga. 16

Laurens 28, Clinton 0

Lee Central 14, C.E. Murray 13

Lewisville 44, C.A. Johnson 35

Lexington 41, Dreher 0

Liberty 24, Berea 14

Lincoln County, Ga. 41, McCormick 0

Marion 39, Latta 0

May River 54, Bluffton 14

Myrtle Beach 52, Hanahan 7

Nation Ford 34, Conway 6

North Augusta 14, Evans, Ga. 7

North Charleston 32, Military Magnet Academy 21

North Myrtle Beach 28, Loris 0

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 49, Savannah Christian Prep, Ga. 7

Palmetto Christian Academy 57, Newberry Academy 0

Pendleton 22, Pickens 0

Richard Winn Academy 52, Cathedral Academy 0

Ridge View 12, Wayne Hills, N.J. 0

River Bluff 55, Richland Northeast 6

Robert E. Lee Academy 21, Pee Dee Academy 7

Saluda 41, Ridge Spring-Monetta 6

Silver Bluff 20, Williston-Elko 6

South Pointe 26, Rock Hill 15

Southside 17, J.L. Mann 14

Southside Christian 52, Hickory Grove Christian, N.C. 0

Spartanburg 20, Greer 12

Spartanburg Christian 46, Thomas Sumter Academy 12

St. Joseph 10, Ninety Six 0

Stratford 41, R.B. Stall 20

Strom Thurmond 45, Aiken 0

Sumter 63, Crestwood 2

T.L. Hanna 40, Emerald 7

Thomas Heyward Academy 52, John Paul II 8

Travelers Rest 54, Carolina High and Academy 7

Wade Hampton (G) 42, Allendale-Fairfax 0

Wagener-Salley 42, Fox Creek 20

Walhalla 62, West Oak 0

Wando 32, Summerville 20

West Ashley 30, James Island 7

West Florence 47, Darlington 6

Westwood 14, Blythewood 7

Whale Branch 28, Cross 0

White Knoll 56, Colleton County 21

Whitmire 37, Great Falls 29

Williamsburg Academy 43, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 0

Wilson 35, Manning 13

Woodland 49, Lake Marion 14

Woodmont 27, Palmetto 7

Woodruff 45, Broome 28

Next Week’s Schedule

Friday, Sept. 6

(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

South Piedmont 1A

Christ the King vs. Community School of Davidson, at Mallard Creek High, 7

Mecklenburg nonconference

Berry Academy at East Mecklenburg, 7

Butler at Richmond Senior

Calhoun Falls (SC) Charter at Providence Day

Charlotte Christian at Atlanta Pace Academy

Charlotte Latin at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge

Columbia Hammond School at Charlotte Country Day, 7

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Covenant Day, 7

Garinger at West Mecklenburg, 7

Gastonia Huss at Vance, 7

Harding at West Charlotte, 7

Hickory Grove Christian at Camden (SC) Military, 4

Hough at Duncan (SC) Byrnes

Independence at Olympic, 7

Mallard Creek at Rocky River, 7

Marvin Ridge at Ardrey Kell, 7

Metairie (LA) Archbishop Rummel at Charlotte Catholic

North Mecklenburg at West Forsyth, 7

Providence at Myers Park, 7

Southlake Christian at Harrells Christian, 7

Weddington at South Mecklenburg, 7

N.C. nonconference

Albemarle at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter

Anson County at Waxhaw Cuthbertson

Avery County at North Buncombe

Boiling Springs Crest at Lawndale Burns

Boone Watauga at Pfafftown Reagan

Brevard at East Rutherford

Cabarrus Warriors at Arden Christ School, 7

Catawba Bandys at South Caldwell

Central Cabarrus at Mount Pleasant

Cherryville at West Lincoln

Concord Cox Mill at West Rowan

East Burke at Morganton Freedom

East Gaston at Cramerton Stuart Cramer

East Lincoln at Gastonia Ashbrook

East Rowan at South Rowan

Gastonia Forestview at Bessemer City

Hickory Hawks at Winston-Salem Prep

Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Unionville Piedmont

Indian Trail Sun Valley at Concord

Lake Norman at South Iredell

Lenoir Hibriten at Ashe County

Lexington at North Rowan

Lincolnton at North Gaston

Maiden at Claremont Bunker Hill

Monroe at Concord Jay M. Robinson

Monroe Parkwood at Marshville Forest Hills

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy at Winston-Salem Carver

Mooresville at Davie County

Morganton Patton at Marion McDowell

Newton-Conover at Hickory

North Lincoln at West Caldwell

Northwest Cabarrus at China Grove Carson

North Wilkes at North Iredell

Raleigh Word of God at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian

R-S Central at Polk County

Siler City Jordan-Matthews at South Stanly

Skyland Roberson at Kings Mountain

Southwestern Randolph at West Stanly

Statesville at Alexander Central

Statesville Christian at Asheville Gladiators, 7

Valdese Draughn at Newton Foard

Interstate

Clover (SC) at Belmont South Point

Pageland (SC) Central at Montgomery Central

S.C. nonconference

Blacksburg at Kershaw Andrew Jackson

Chester at Rock Hill

Chesterfield at Cheraw

Fort Mill at Lancaster, 7

Lancaster Buford at Liberty Dixie

Richburg Lewisville at Great Falls

Rock Hill Northwestern at Roebuck Dorman

Rock Hill South Pointe at Fort Mill Nation Ford

York at Indian Land

Next Saturday

Pioneer Football League

Cabarrus Stallions vs. Tennessee Silverbacks, at Central Cabarrus, 4:30

  Comments  