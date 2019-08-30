High School Sports
Friday’s scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule
How the Sweet 16 fared
|Rk.
|School
|Cl.
|This week
|Rec
|Next week
1.
Mallard Creek
4A
|d. Butler 33-17
1-0-1
at Rocky River
2.
Myers Park
4A
|Bye
1-0
Providence
3.
Vance
4A
|d. Heritage (VA) 35-7
1-0
Gastonia Huss
4.
Richmond Sr.
4A
|d. Anson Sr. 33-0
2-0
Butler
5.
Charlotte Catholic
3A
|lost 7-0 to Good Counsel (MD)
1-1
|Archbishop Rummel (LA)
6.
Weddington
3A
|d. Porter RIdge 33-19
2-0
at South Mecklenburg
|7.
|Butler
|4A
|lost 33-17 to Mallard Creek
|1-1
|at Richmond Senior
|8.
|Hough
|4A
|d. Providence 38-14
|1-1
|at Byrnes (SC)
9.
Shelby
2A
|d. Asheville Reynolds 58-21
2-0
Bye
10.
Chester, SC
3A
|d. Fort Mill 48-0
2-0
at Rock Hill
11.
Kings Mountain
3A
|d. Monroe 35-20
2-0
Skyland Roberson
12.
Charlotte Christian
IND
|lost 56-6 to Valor Christian
1-1
|at Atlanta Pace Academy
13.
NW Cabarrus
3A
|d. Mount Pleasant 47-15
2-0
at Carson
14.
Gastonia Huss
3A
|d. Rocky River 7-3
1-0
at Vance
15.
RH South Pointe
4A
|d. Rock HIll 26-15
2-0
Bye
|16.
|Providence Day
|IND
|d. Rabun Gap (GA) 43-7
|2-0
|Reynolds-Miller Academy
Scores
NORTH CAROLINA OBSERVER-AREA
Alexander Central 28, Wilkes Central 12
Ardrey Kell 35, East Meck 6
Belmont South Point 14, Lincolnton 0
Berry 29, Hopewell 13
Boiling Springs Crest 47, Asheville Roberson 0
Catawba Bandys 27, Newton Foard 7
Central Cabarrus 38, Monroe Sun Valley 3
Charlotte Country Day 42, Covenant Day 0
Charlotte Latin 50, Carolina Bearcats 6
Charlotte Latin 50, Carolina Pride 6
Clover, S.C. 58, Gastonia Forestview 7
Concord Cox Mill 28, Monroe Parkwood 13
East Lincoln 41, East Rowan 20
Forest City Chase 40, Cherryville 0
Gastonia Huss 7, Rocky River 3
Good Counsel (MD) 7, Charlotte Catholic 0
Harding 69, Garinger 8
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 63, Concord 8
Hickory St. Stephens 21, Claremont Bunker Hill 13
Hough 38, Providence 14
Independence 42, South Meck 7
Kannapolis Brown 28, Ashbrook 6
Kings Mountain 35, Monroe 20
Lenoir Hibriten 42, Hickory 12
Mallard Creek 33, Butler 17
Marshville Forest Hills 37, Red Springs 34
McDowell County 41, East Burke 28
Mitchell County 56, Cabarrus Warriors 0
Monroe Piedmont 24, North Stanly 0
Mooresboro Jefferson 48, Hickory Home School 0
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 20, Lake Norman Charter 14
Morganton Freedom 60, Valdese Draughn 14
North Lincoln 57, East Rutherford 21
Northwest Cabarrus 47, Mount Pleasant 15
Olympic 35, North Meck 14
Pine Lake Prep 20, Lake Norman Charter 14 OT
Providence Day 43, Rabun Gap (GA) 7
Richmond Senior 33, Anson Senior 0
R-S Central 41, Morganton Patton 13
Salisbury 26, China Grove Carson 0
Shelby 58, Asheville Reynolds 21
South Caldwell 14, Maiden 13
South Iredell 25, West Iredell 0
South Stanly 36, Monroe Union Academy 13
Southlake Christian 41, North Raleigh Christian 14
Southside Christian, S.C. 52, Hickory Grove Christian 0
Statesville 34, Lake Norman 21
Valor Christian, Colo. 56, Charlotte Christian 6
Watauga County 56, Ashe County 7
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 42, Metrolina Christian Academy 27
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 56, Concord Robinson 0
West Mecklenburg 7, West Charlotte 0
West Rowan 34, North Rowan 0
West Stanly 36, Albemarle 20
Zebulon B. Vance 35, Heritage-Lynchburg, Va. 7
Unionville Piedmont 24, North Stanly 0
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 42, Metrolina Christian 27
Weddington 33, Porter Ridge 19
West Forsyth 49, Mooresville 7
West Mecklenburg 8, West Charlotte 0
NORTH CAROLINA
Alleghany County 7, Grayson County, Va. 6
Andrews 55, Carolina Gladiators (Independent) 0
Apex Middle Creek 47, Southeast Raleigh 18
Arden Christ School 35, University Christian, Fla. 20
Avery County 51, West Wilkes 6
Ayden-Grifton 48, Pamlico County 8
Bartlett Yancey 30, Chapel Hill 19
Bear Grass 22, Kinston Parrott Academy 6
Brevard 42, Rosman 0
Burlington Williams 35, Western Alamance 16
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 24, Asheville Erwin 3
Canton Pisgah 42, Enka 7
Carrboro 28, East Chapel Hill 13
Catawba Ridge, S.C. 19, Belmont Cramer 12
Choctaw Central, Miss. 47, Cherokee 12
Clayton Cleveland 56, Garner 33
Clinton 43, East Bladen 16
Currituck County 55, Camden County 0
Davie County 42, North Davidson 31
Dillon, S.C. 42, Pembroke Swett 0
Durham Hillside 45, Fuquay-Varina 21
Durham Jordan 26, Raleigh Enloe 21
East Bend Forbush 28, North Iredell 16
East Columbus 34, Northwest Halifax 0
East Forsyth 49, Southwest Guilford 13
East Henderson 20, North Henderson 14, 2OT
East Surry 63, Boonville Starmount 9
East Wilkes 26, Surry Central 22
Eastern Alamance 58, Burlington Cummings 32
Eastern Guilford 48, Trinity 0
Eastern Randolph 25, Rockingham County 8
Eden Morehead 40, Martinsville, Va. 0
Edenton Holmes 48, Bertie County 6
Elizabeth City Northeastern 24, Indian River, Va. 20
Elkin 34, North Surry 12
Fayetteville Britt 21, Fayetteville Sanford 10
Fayetteville Seventy-First 28, Cape Fear 27
Franklinton 31, Bunn 21
Gastonia Huss 7, Mint Hill Rocky River 3
Gates County 22, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 19
Goldsboro 20, Eastern Wayne 17
Gray’s Creek 48, Fairmont 2
Greensboro Dudley 48, Jamestown Ragsdale 12
Greensboro Grimsley 47, Asheboro 12
Greensville County, Va. 44, Weldon 22
Greenville Rose 28, Wilmington Laney 21
Harrells Christian 46, Rocky Mount Prep 12
Hayesville 28, Copper Basin, Tenn. 27
Hertford County 27, Wilson Hunt 26
High Point Andrews 62, Winston-Salem Carver 20
High Point Christian Academy 51, North Wake Christian 0
Hoke County 26, Fayetteville Smith 25
Holly Ridge Dixon 48, Chocowinity Southside 34
Hope Mills South View 47, Erwin Triton 18
Jacksonville 27, East Duplin 17
Jacksonville Northside 49, Wilmington Ashley 12
Kinston 35, North Pitt 16
Knightdale 41, East Wake 6
Lawndale Burns 54, Asheville 22
Lee County 60, Pittsboro Northwood 0
Lumberton 30, Fayetteville Pine Forest 28
Montgomery Central 21, Thomasville 14
Mount Airy 27, West Stokes 20
Murphy 15, Franklin 7
New Bern 28, Havelock 13
Newton Grove Midway 28, South Brunswick 24
North Brunswick 54, West Bladen 14
North Buncombe 63, Madison County 0
North Lenoir 39, Farmville Central 14
North Stokes 32, North Moore 21
North Wilkes 52, West Caldwell 14
Northeast Guilford 14, Greensboro Smith 6
Northern Durham 25, Person 7
Northern Guilford 16, Greensboro Page 14
Northern Nash 26, Wilson Beddingfield 21
Northwest Guilford 34, Western Guilford 26
Oak Grove 55, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 0
Pfafftown Reagan 42, North Forsyth 0
Pinetown Northside 21, North Duplin 7
Polk County 24, North Gaston 0
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 58, Durham Riverside 27
Raleigh Leesville Road 28, Cary Panther Creek 0
Raleigh Ravenscroft 64, Word of God Christian Academy 14
Raleigh Sanderson 23, South Granville 14
Raleigh Wakefield 22, Raleigh Millbrook 20
Randleman 55, Southwestern Randolph 21
Reidsville 70, Mayodan McMichael 0
Rhea County, Tenn. 34, Waynesville Tuscola 10
Richlands 14, Jacksonville White Oak 6
Roanoke Rapids 54, Southeast Halifax 7
Robbinsville 21, Life Christian, Ga. 18
Robersonville South Creek 39, Perquimans 28
Rocky Mount 46, Greenville Conley 29
Rose Hill Union 20, Rocky Point Trask 0
Salemburg Lakewood 21, Gaston KIPP Pride 20
Sandhill Titans 34, West Columbus 28
Scotland 40, Wilmington Hoggard 13
Seven Springs Spring Creek 21, Lejeune 10
South Central Pitt 27, West Craven 26
South Iredell 25, West Iredell 0
South Stanly 36, Monroe Union Academy 13
Southeast Guilford 33, Oxford Webb 6
Southern Alamance 55, Graham 19
Southern Guilford 39, Providence Grove 6
Southern Pines Pinecrest 63, Southern Lee 10
Southlake Christian 41, North Raleigh Christian 14
Southside Christian, S.C. 52, Hickory Grove Christian 0
Spring Lake Overhills 41, Harnett Central 14
St. Annes-Belfield, Va. 57, Faith Christian 22
St. Pauls 48, Cameron Union Pines 13
Statesville 34, Lake Norman 21
Swain County 24, Sylva Smoky Mountain 21
Swansboro 19, Croatan 10
Tarboro 47, Washington 0
Topsail 35, Pender County 0
Trinity Wheatmore 26, East Davidson 15
Valor Christian, Colo. 56, Charlotte Christian 6
Vance County 44, Warren County 24
Wake Forest 42, Clayton 10
Wake Forest Heritage 56, South Garner 0
Walkertown 23, South Stokes 18
Wallace-Rose Hill 36, Southwest Onslow 7
Washington County 43, Riverside Martin 36
Watauga County 56, Ashe County 7
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 56, Concord Robinson 0
Wendell Corinth Holders 31, West Johnston 14
West Brunswick 21, Whiteville 0
West Carteret 48, East Carteret 13
West Davidson 35, South Davidson 7
West Forsyth 49, Mooresville 7
West Henderson 16, Hendersonville 13
West Rowan 34, North Rowan 0
West Stanly 36, Albemarle 20
Western Harnett 24, Smithfield-Selma 6
Winston-Salem Atkins 41, Chatham Central 40, 2OT
Winston-Salem Parkland 53, High Point Central 22
Winston-Salem Reynolds 47, Orange 24
SOUTH CAROLINA
Cheser 48, Fort Mill 0
Fort Mill Catawba Ridge 19, Belmont Stuart Cramer 12
Rock Hill South Pointe 26, Rock Hill 15
A.C. Flora 40, Union County 21
Abbeville 35, Newberry 6
Academic Magnet 14, Charleston Charter 12
Andrew Jackson 69, St. John’s 0
Andrews 53, Hemingway 0
Aynor 54, Waccamaw 13
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 17, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 13
Belton-Honea Path 49, Powdersville 9
Berkeley 40, Ashley Ridge 0
Bishop England 31, Baptist Hill 12
Blacksburg 39, Crescent 14
Boiling Springs 24, Westside 10
Branchville 55, North 0
Brookland-Cayce 35, Airport 32
Calhoun Academy 54, Patrick Henry Academy 24
Calhoun County 27, Pelion 0
Calhoun Falls 14, Ware Shoals 13
Camden 33, Lugoff-Elgin 20
Camden County, Ga. 52, Wren 44
Cardinal Newman 28, Porter-Gaud 14
Carolina Academy 34, Dorchester Academy 30
Carolina Forest 41, Lower Richland 6
Catawba Ridge 19, Belmont Cramer, N.C. 12
Central 33, Lamar 20
Chapin 35, Mid-Carolina 20
Chapman 70, Seneca 14
Cheraw 14, Marlboro County 10
Chester 48, Fort Mill 0
Chesterfield 35, McBee 26
Clarendon Hall Academy 50, Beaufort Academy 22
Clover 58, Gastonia Forestview, N.C. 7
Colleton Prep 20, Hilton Head Prep 7
D.W. Daniel 51, Easley 6
Denmark-Olar 26, Bethune-Bowman 6
Dillon 42, Pembroke Swett, N.C. 0
Dillon Christian 27, Northwood Academy 9
Dorman 52, York Comprehensive 0
Dutch Fork 49, Spring Valley 0
East Clarendon 39, Scott’s Branch 0
Eastside 49, Riverside 7
Edisto 22, Timmonsville 14
Fairfield Central 18, Lancaster 9
First Baptist 56, Burke 16
Florence Christian 58, King’s Academy 21
Fort Dorchester 49, Cane Bay 0
Gaffney 41, Greenwood 6
Georgetown 27, Philip Simmons 14
Gilbert 52, Batesburg-Leesville 35
Gray Collegiate Academy 63, Swansea 12
Green Sea Floyds 47, Hannah-Pamplico 0
Greenville 49, Wade Hampton (G) 6
Grovetown, Ga. 27, Midland Valley 0
Hartsville 16, South Florence 13
Heathwood Hall 10, Wilson Hall 7
Hillcrest 28, Mauldin 7
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 35, Eau Claire 0
Indian Land 43, Buford 0
Irmo 43, W.J. Keenan 7
James F. Byrnes 40, Northwestern 0
Lake City 28, Lakewood 8
Lake View 20, Johnsonville 6
Lakeside-Evans, Ga. 36, South Aiken 21
Landrum 35, Dixie 7
Laurence Manning Academy 28, Augusta Christian, Ga. 16
Laurens 28, Clinton 0
Lee Central 14, C.E. Murray 13
Lewisville 44, C.A. Johnson 35
Lexington 41, Dreher 0
Liberty 24, Berea 14
Lincoln County, Ga. 41, McCormick 0
Marion 39, Latta 0
May River 54, Bluffton 14
Myrtle Beach 52, Hanahan 7
Nation Ford 34, Conway 6
North Augusta 14, Evans, Ga. 7
North Charleston 32, Military Magnet Academy 21
North Myrtle Beach 28, Loris 0
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 49, Savannah Christian Prep, Ga. 7
Palmetto Christian Academy 57, Newberry Academy 0
Pendleton 22, Pickens 0
Richard Winn Academy 52, Cathedral Academy 0
Ridge View 12, Wayne Hills, N.J. 0
River Bluff 55, Richland Northeast 6
Robert E. Lee Academy 21, Pee Dee Academy 7
Saluda 41, Ridge Spring-Monetta 6
Silver Bluff 20, Williston-Elko 6
South Pointe 26, Rock Hill 15
Southside 17, J.L. Mann 14
Southside Christian 52, Hickory Grove Christian, N.C. 0
Spartanburg 20, Greer 12
Spartanburg Christian 46, Thomas Sumter Academy 12
St. Joseph 10, Ninety Six 0
Stratford 41, R.B. Stall 20
Strom Thurmond 45, Aiken 0
Sumter 63, Crestwood 2
T.L. Hanna 40, Emerald 7
Thomas Heyward Academy 52, John Paul II 8
Travelers Rest 54, Carolina High and Academy 7
Wade Hampton (G) 42, Allendale-Fairfax 0
Wagener-Salley 42, Fox Creek 20
Walhalla 62, West Oak 0
Wando 32, Summerville 20
West Ashley 30, James Island 7
West Florence 47, Darlington 6
Westwood 14, Blythewood 7
Whale Branch 28, Cross 0
White Knoll 56, Colleton County 21
Whitmire 37, Great Falls 29
Williamsburg Academy 43, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 0
Wilson 35, Manning 13
Woodland 49, Lake Marion 14
Woodmont 27, Palmetto 7
Woodruff 45, Broome 28
Next Week’s Schedule
Friday, Sept. 6
(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
South Piedmont 1A
Christ the King vs. Community School of Davidson, at Mallard Creek High, 7
Mecklenburg nonconference
Berry Academy at East Mecklenburg, 7
Butler at Richmond Senior
Calhoun Falls (SC) Charter at Providence Day
Charlotte Christian at Atlanta Pace Academy
Charlotte Latin at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge
Columbia Hammond School at Charlotte Country Day, 7
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Covenant Day, 7
Garinger at West Mecklenburg, 7
Gastonia Huss at Vance, 7
Harding at West Charlotte, 7
Hickory Grove Christian at Camden (SC) Military, 4
Hough at Duncan (SC) Byrnes
Independence at Olympic, 7
Mallard Creek at Rocky River, 7
Marvin Ridge at Ardrey Kell, 7
Metairie (LA) Archbishop Rummel at Charlotte Catholic
North Mecklenburg at West Forsyth, 7
Providence at Myers Park, 7
Southlake Christian at Harrells Christian, 7
Weddington at South Mecklenburg, 7
N.C. nonconference
Albemarle at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter
Anson County at Waxhaw Cuthbertson
Avery County at North Buncombe
Boiling Springs Crest at Lawndale Burns
Boone Watauga at Pfafftown Reagan
Brevard at East Rutherford
Cabarrus Warriors at Arden Christ School, 7
Catawba Bandys at South Caldwell
Central Cabarrus at Mount Pleasant
Cherryville at West Lincoln
Concord Cox Mill at West Rowan
East Burke at Morganton Freedom
East Gaston at Cramerton Stuart Cramer
East Lincoln at Gastonia Ashbrook
East Rowan at South Rowan
Gastonia Forestview at Bessemer City
Hickory Hawks at Winston-Salem Prep
Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Unionville Piedmont
Indian Trail Sun Valley at Concord
Lake Norman at South Iredell
Lenoir Hibriten at Ashe County
Lexington at North Rowan
Lincolnton at North Gaston
Maiden at Claremont Bunker Hill
Monroe at Concord Jay M. Robinson
Monroe Parkwood at Marshville Forest Hills
Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy at Winston-Salem Carver
Mooresville at Davie County
Morganton Patton at Marion McDowell
Newton-Conover at Hickory
North Lincoln at West Caldwell
Northwest Cabarrus at China Grove Carson
North Wilkes at North Iredell
Raleigh Word of God at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian
R-S Central at Polk County
Siler City Jordan-Matthews at South Stanly
Skyland Roberson at Kings Mountain
Southwestern Randolph at West Stanly
Statesville at Alexander Central
Statesville Christian at Asheville Gladiators, 7
Valdese Draughn at Newton Foard
Interstate
Clover (SC) at Belmont South Point
Pageland (SC) Central at Montgomery Central
S.C. nonconference
Blacksburg at Kershaw Andrew Jackson
Chester at Rock Hill
Chesterfield at Cheraw
Fort Mill at Lancaster, 7
Lancaster Buford at Liberty Dixie
Richburg Lewisville at Great Falls
Rock Hill Northwestern at Roebuck Dorman
Rock Hill South Pointe at Fort Mill Nation Ford
York at Indian Land
Next Saturday
Pioneer Football League
Cabarrus Stallions vs. Tennessee Silverbacks, at Central Cabarrus, 4:30
