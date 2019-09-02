Charlotte-area #BIG5 high school football players of the week | Sept. 2, 2019

Myers Park High football off to hot start Nationally ranked Myers Park looked strong in its season-opener against Olympic last week. The Mustangs resume play Friday with crosstown rival Providence. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Nationally ranked Myers Park looked strong in its season-opener against Olympic last week. The Mustangs resume play Friday with crosstown rival Providence.

Isaiah Bess, Ja’hari Mitchell, Shelby: Bess completed 19-of-32 passes for 403 yards and six touchdowns in a win over Asheville Reynolds. Receiver Ja’hari Mitchell had 10 catches for 261 yards and five touchdowns. The receiving yardage ranks No. 23 in state history; the touchdowns rank second.

Elijah Burris, Mountain Island Charter: Burris, a UNC recruit, struggled in his team’s season-opener, a 17-0 loss to Providence Day two weeks ago, running 13 times for 34 yards. In Friday’s 80-0 win over Christ the King, Burris carried 11 times for 252 yards and four touchdowns.

UNC recruit Elijah Burris of Mountain Island Charter has a shot to become a top 10 rusher in NC high school history. But he's out for much more than that.

Austin Grier, Vance: Playing his first game with the Cougars, the quarterback hit on 26-of-35 passes for 405 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-7 win over reigning Virginia 3A state champ Heritage. Grier had 55 yards rushing.

Ly’Terrence Mills, Chester (SC): Three interceptions in a 48-0 win over Fort Mill. He also had an 85-yard touchdown reception. Chester, the reigning S.C. 3A state champ, has not lost a game since Nov. 2017.

JT Smith, Providence Day: The freshman, playing the second game of his varsity career, had a memorable game in a 43-7 win at Rabun Gap (GA) — eight carries for 79 yards, three touchdowns; four catches for 88 yards and a fourth TD. QB Cody Cater was 10-for-14 with 228 yards and two scores, plus a rushing TD.