High School Sports
The Observer Sweet 16
Riding with Recruits: Caleb Hood
Up Next
Rk.
Team (Class)
Rec.
1.
Mallard Creek (4A)
1-0-1
2.
Myers Park (4A)
1-0
3.
Vance (4A)
1-0
4.
Richmond Senior (4A)
2-0
5.
Charlotte Catholic (3A)
1-1
6.
Weddington (3A)
2-0
7.
Shelby (2A)
2-0
8.
Chester, SC (3A)
2-0
9.
Butler (4A)
1-1
10.
Hough (4A)
1-1
11.
Kings Mountain (3A)
2-0
12.
Northwest Cabarrus (3A)
2-0
13.
Boiling Springs Crest (3A)
2-0
14.
Gastonia Huss (3A)
1-0
15.
Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)
2-0
16.
Providence Day (IND)
2-0