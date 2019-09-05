High School Sports

The Observer Sweet 16

Riding with Recruits: Caleb Hood

Richmond Senior High quarterback Caleb Hood, a junior with a UNC offer, a bright future -- and a dream of returning the Raiders to the top of the heap in the state. By
Rk.

Team (Class)

Rec.

1.

Mallard Creek (4A)

1-0-1

2.

Myers Park (4A)

1-0

3.

Vance (4A)

1-0

4.

Richmond Senior (4A)

2-0

5.

Charlotte Catholic (3A)

1-1

6.

Weddington (3A)

2-0

7.

Shelby (2A)

2-0

8.

Chester, SC (3A)

2-0

9.

Butler (4A)

1-1

10.

Hough (4A)

1-1

11.

Kings Mountain (3A)

2-0

12.

Northwest Cabarrus (3A)

2-0

13.

Boiling Springs Crest (3A)

2-0

14.

Gastonia Huss (3A)

1-0

15.

Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)

2-0

16.

Providence Day (IND)

2-0