High School Sports
Pick 7
Langston Wertz Jr.
Jay Edwards
Sam Greiner
Nate Wimberley
‘No Limit’ Larry
The Charlotte Observer
The Charlotte Observer
Former coach
WBTV
WPEG-FM
Last Week
6-1
7-0
7-0
6-1
6-1
This Season
8-3
9-2
9-2
10-1
9-2
Butler at Richmond Sr.
Richmond
Richmond
Richmond
Richmond
Butler
Gastonia Huss at Vance
Vance
Vance
Vance
Vance
Hunter Huss
Harding at West Charlotte
Harding
Harding
Harding
Harding
Harding
Providence at Myers Park
Myers Park
Myers Park
Myers Park
Myers Park
Myers Park
Statesville at Alexander Central
Statesville
Statesville
Statesville
Alexander Central
Statesville
Clover at South Pointe
Clover
South Point
Clover
Clover
Clover
South Pointe at Nation Ford
South Pointe
South Pointe
Nation Ford
South Pointe
South Pointe
Comments