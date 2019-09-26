Caldwell County player has game of his life, wins first Observer player of the week

South Caldwell’s Isaiah Kirby is the first Charlotte Observer prep football player of the year lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

In his first four games of the season, South Caldwell High junior Isaiah Kirby ran 18 times for 68 yards. But when a teammate got hurt before last week’s game with R-S Central, Spartans coach Marc Kirkpatrick told Kirby that he would have to play a bigger role.

With his team trying to end a two-game losing streak, Kirby had the game of his 16-year-old life: 21 carries for 72 yards, two catches for 28 yards, an 80-yard kickoff return and three total touchdowns in a 44-43 win over R-S Central.

“It felt good,” Kirby said. “I was performing at a high level.”

Kirby is the first Charlotte Observer high school player of the week. The news outlet will hold a fan vote each week to determine one winner. Previously, the Observer’s staff would pick several area players to share the player-of-the-week award.

Kirby received nearly 45 percent of the vote total over four other finalists. Nearly 43,000 votes were counted.

“My friends and family really wanted me to win,” Kirby said. “They really supported me. The kids on my team, a couple of guys were like, ‘Do you really want to win?’ And I said, ‘Yeah,’ and they kind of took it from there (with the voting).”

Kirby is a three-sport athlete at South Caldwell, who also plays basketball and baseball. Kickpatrick marvels at his positive attitude and how easy Kirby is to coach.

Last week, when Kirkpatrick asked him to move from fullback to tailback, Kirby said “no problem.” And when his team was down 13 points with just over 3 minutes to play, Kirby had his 80-yard touchdown return to get his team back in the game.

After helping the defense get a stop — he had five tackles in the game — Kirby helped the offense drive and score again, with 37 seconds left. On the game-winning two-point conversion run by South Caldwell QB Avery Raynor, guess who made the key block?

“He does everything you ask,” Kirkpatrick said. “He’s very coachable and has a pretty good football IQ, which is tough to find right now with all the kids playing PlayStation.”

The next vote for Observer player of the week will begin Monday, Sept. 30. Coaches nominate players to the Observer, which releases a complete list of nominees, then a “#BIG5” list of finalists, whom fans can vote for.