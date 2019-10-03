Observer’s Player of the Week, West Meck’s J’mari Taylor, has his grandma to thank

SHARE COPY LINK

West Mecklenburg High’s J’mari Taylor, the latest Charlotte Observer high school football player of the week, says his grandmother is the biggest reason he won.

“How did this happen?” Taylor said Thursday. “My grandma. She got 3,000 votes herself. She was voting all day long. Then I had cousins and aunts and uncles and all that voting, and people at school voting and talking to me about it all throughout the week.”

Taylor was named a finalist for player of the week Monday, from a list of nearly two dozen nominees. Then, he won more than 56 percent of a vote that totaled more than 18,000.

In last week’s 34-23 win over Providence, Taylor ran 27 times for 336 yards and five touchdowns and completed 6-of-14 passes for 60 yards. He set a new school rushing record and turned in the 13th best single-game rushing performance in Mecklenburg County history.

Taylor, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior, said he has college interest from Akron, Charlotte, Kent State, North Carolina and Western Carolina. Coaches from Coastal Carolina visited West Mecklenburg on Thursday.

And Taylor said he’s just getting started.

“I can top (the Providence game),” he said. “Next week.”

