Vote for Charlotte Observer high school football player of the week l 10.11.19

Here are this week’s finalists for Charlotte Observer high school football player of the week. Readers can vote as often as they like.

A winner will be named later this week.

Last week’s winner was West Mecklenburg’s J’mari Taylor. Click here to see this week’s complete list of nominees.

Jamarion Dawkins, Gastonia Forestview: junior had 19 carries for 237 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-35 win over Gastonia Ashbrook. He scored the game-winner with 30.5 seconds left. Dawkins also had three catches for 72 yards, three passing yards and made a 50-yard kickoff return.

Cedric Gray, Ardrey Kell: UNC recruit threw a key block on Jared Joseph’s 41-yard touchdown run in the second period of a 29-28 win over Harding; made a 49-yard reception to set up another score; and snagged a pass near the end zone that had bounced off a defender. He had eight tackles on defense.

Luca Lutzel, SouthLake Christian: leads the nation in interceptions this season with nine. In Friday’s 49-35 win over Cabarrus Warriors, Lutzel had two carries for 12 yards, eight catches for 103 yards and a touchdown, two tackles and his ninth interception.

Drake Maye, Myers Park: Alabama recruit completed 15-of-20 passes for 345 yards and five touchdowns in a 62-7 win over Rocky River. May connected with Texas A&M recruit Muhsin Muhammad five times for 137 yards and two scores. N.C. State recruit Porter Rooks caught four passes for 116 yards and a score.

Gary Tillman, Richmond Senior: 18 tackles in Friday’s win over Southern Pines Pinecrest, which tied a school-record. Tilman had six tackles for a loss, two sacks and a forced fumble at the goal line.

