The Charlotte Observer Sweet 16: Myers Park is the ‘People’s Champ’
Mallard Creek continues to be No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll. Myers Park continues to be No. 1 in the Associated Press 4A statewide poll.
Some readers expressed confusion by all of this and we ran a poll this week, asking which team readers felt should be No. 1 in the Sweet 16. Myers Park was named ‘The People’s Champ,’ getting more than 54 percent of the vote.
Here is this week’s Sweet 16 poll:
|Rk.
|School (Class)
|Rec.
|1.
|Mallard Creek (4A)
|5-0-1
|2.
|Myers Park (4A)
|6-0
|3.
|Vance (4A)
|4-1
|4.
|RIchmond Senior. (4A)
|6-0
|5.
|Weddington (3A)
|6-0
|6.
|Kings Mountain (3A)
|7-0
|7.
|Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)
|6-0
|8.
|Butler (4A)
|4-2
|9.
|Northwest Cabarrus (3A)
|6-0
|10.
|Shelby (2A)
|5-1
|11.
|Chester, SC (3A)
|6-1
|12.
|Clover, SC (5A)
|6-0
|13.
|Statesville (3A)
|6-0
|14.
|Harrisburg Hickory RIdge (4A)
|5-1
|15.
|Ardrey Kell (4A)
|5-1
|16.
|Providence Day (IND)
|5-1
