The Charlotte Observer Sweet 16: Myers Park is the ‘People’s Champ’

Mallard Creek continues to be No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll. Myers Park continues to be No. 1 in the Associated Press 4A statewide poll.

Some readers expressed confusion by all of this and we ran a poll this week, asking which team readers felt should be No. 1 in the Sweet 16. Myers Park was named ‘The People’s Champ,’ getting more than 54 percent of the vote.

Here is this week’s Sweet 16 poll:

Rk.School (Class)Rec.
1.Mallard Creek (4A)5-0-1
2.Myers Park (4A)6-0
3.Vance (4A)4-1
4.RIchmond Senior. (4A)6-0
5.Weddington (3A)6-0
6.Kings Mountain (3A)7-0
7.Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)6-0
8.Butler (4A)4-2
9.Northwest Cabarrus (3A)6-0
10.Shelby (2A)5-1
11.Chester, SC (3A)6-1
12.Clover, SC (5A)6-0
13.Statesville (3A)6-0
14.Harrisburg Hickory RIdge (4A)5-1
15.Ardrey Kell (4A)5-1
16.Providence Day (IND)5-1
