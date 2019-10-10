The Charlotte Observer Sweet 16: Myers Park is the ‘People’s Champ’

SHARE COPY LINK

Mallard Creek continues to be No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll. Myers Park continues to be No. 1 in the Associated Press 4A statewide poll.

Some readers expressed confusion by all of this and we ran a poll this week, asking which team readers felt should be No. 1 in the Sweet 16. Myers Park was named ‘The People’s Champ,’ getting more than 54 percent of the vote.

Here is this week’s Sweet 16 poll:

Rk. School (Class) Rec. 1. Mallard Creek (4A) 5-0-1 2. Myers Park (4A) 6-0 3. Vance (4A) 4-1 4. RIchmond Senior. (4A) 6-0 5. Weddington (3A) 6-0 6. Kings Mountain (3A) 7-0 7. Rock Hill South Pointe (4A) 6-0 8. Butler (4A) 4-2 9. Northwest Cabarrus (3A) 6-0 10. Shelby (2A) 5-1 11. Chester, SC (3A) 6-1 12. Clover, SC (5A) 6-0 13. Statesville (3A) 6-0 14. Harrisburg Hickory RIdge (4A) 5-1 15. Ardrey Kell (4A) 5-1 16. Providence Day (IND) 5-1