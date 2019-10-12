Saturday’s NC, SC prep football scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule

SHARE COPY LINK

How the Observer’s Sweet 16 fared

Rk. School (Class) This week Rec. Next Week 1. Mallard Creek (4A) d. West Charlotte 30-0 6-0-1 at Hopewell 2. Myers Park (4A) d. Butler 31-13 7-0 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 3. Vance (4A) d. Mooresville 20-14 OT 5-1 at West Charlotte 4. RIchmond Senior. (4A) d. Fayetteville Britt 59-28 7-0 at Raeford Hoke County 5. Weddington (3A) d. Unionville Piedmont 50-0 7-0 Monroe Parkwood 6. Kings Mountain (3A) lost 21-16 to Gastonia Huss 7-1 Gastonia Ashbrook 7. Rock Hill South Pointe (4A) d. Lancaster 42-21 7-0 at Richland Northeast 8. Butler (4A) lost 31-13 to Myers Park 4-3 at Independence 9. Northwest Cabarrus (3A) d. Concord Robinson 62-35 7-0 at Central Cabarrus 10. Shelby (2A) d. Forest City Chase 55-20 6-1 Lawndale Burns 11. Chester, SC (3A) d. Columbia Keenan 31-6 7-1 at Camden 12. Clover, SC (5A) d. Rock Hill Northwestern 27-24 7-0 at Rock Hill 13. Statesville (3A) d. South Iredell 31-13 7-0 North Iredell 14. Harrisburg Hickory RIdge (4A) d. Rocky River 27-13 6-1 at Myers Park 15. Ardrey Kell (4A) d. West Mecklenburg 38-14 6-1 Olympic 16. Providence Day (IND) lost 17-14 to Charlotte Latin 5-2 at Trinity Christian





SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 27, Rocky River 13

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Vance 20, Mooresville 14 OT

FRIDAY’S SCORES

NORTH CAROLINA

Alleghany County 31, West Wilkes 13

Anson County 56, Montgomery Central 7

Ashe County 44, North Wilkes 28

Bear Grass 36, Seven Springs Spring Creek 30

Brevard 49, East Henderson 0

Burlington Cummings 13, Bartlett Yancey 0

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 24, Avery County 6

Cameron Union Pines 27, Harnett Central 24

Cape Fear 45, Fayetteville Byrd 0

Carrboro 43, Graham 0

Catawba Bandys 35, Lincolnton 0

Central Cabarrus 31, Kannapolis Brown 27

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 38, West Mecklenburg 14

Charlotte Catholic 20, Monroe Sun Valley 0

Charlotte Christian 28, Arden Christ School 27

Charlotte Country Day 45, Raleigh Ravenscroft 7

Charlotte Garinger 18, East Mecklenburg 14

Charlotte Independence 32, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 18

Charlotte Latin 17, Charlotte Providence Day 14

Charlotte Mallard Creek 30, West Charlotte 0

Charlotte Myers Park 31, Matthews Butler 13

Charlotte Olympic 28, Charlotte Berry Tech 16

Charlotte Providence 24, South Mecklenburg 14

Clayton 26, South Johnston 14

Clayton Cleveland 47, East Wake 0

Clinton 34, East Duplin 9

Concord Cox Mill 45, Concord 0

Cornelius Hough 21, Lake Norman 7

Croatan 34, Holly Ridge Dixon 13

Currituck County 44, Pasquotank County 0

Durham Riverside 47, Durham Hillside 28

East Bladen 41, Fairmont 38

East Carteret 55, Rocky Point Trask 12

East Davidson 17, Lexington 14

East Surry 70, Kernersville McGuinness 13

Eastern Alamance 47, Northern Guilford 14

Eastern Randolph 34, High Point Andrews 6

Eastern Wayne 50, Southern Wayne 20

Edenton Holmes 77, Camden County 0

Elkin 31, Wilkes Central 20

Fayetteville Sanford 36, Gray’s Creek 23

Fayetteville Seventy-First 42, Lumberton 0

Fayetteville Smith 47, Fayetteville Westover 28

Friendship 43, Apex 0

Garner 29, Apex Middle Creek 21

Gaston KIPP Pride 36, Rocky Mount Prep 28

Goldsboro Rosewood 55, Newton Grove Hobbton 7

Grace Christian-Raleigh 73, John Paul II Catholic 46

Greene Central 59, South Lenoir 26

Greensboro Dudley 55, Greensboro Smith 12

Greensboro Grimsley 49, High Point Central 0

Greensboro Page 28, Northwest Guilford 14, OT

Greenville Conley 35, Greenville Rose 28, OT

Halifax Academy 40, Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 16

Havelock 56, West Carteret 7

Hendersonville 57, Franklin 12

Hertford County 33, Elizabeth City Northeastern 22

Hickory St. Stephens 35, North Iredell 14

Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 20, Chapel Hill 19

Holly Springs 48, Fuquay-Varina 14

Hope Mills South View 42, Fayetteville Pine Forest 0

Huntersville Hopewell 37, North Mecklenburg 30

Jacksonville Northside 41, Jacksonville 14

Kernersville Glenn 8, Pfafftown Reagan 7

Kill Devil Hills First Flight 46, Bertie County 18

Kinston Parrott Academy 54, Faith Christian 30

Lawndale Burns 55, East Rutherford 0

Lee County 41, Erwin Triton 7

Lenoir Hibriten 60, Newton Foard 7

Maiden 56, Lake Norman Charter 0

Manteo 35, Gates County 12

Matthews Weddington 50, Monroe Piedmont 0

Mitchell County 41, Swannanoa Owen 7

Morganton Freedom 46, Alexander Central 42

Morganton Patton 49, East Burke 21

Mount Airy 49, North Stokes 0

Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 63, Cherryville 6

Murphy 62, Hayesville 14

New Bern 57, Pikeville Aycock 19

New Hanover County 34, Wilmington Laney 7

Newton Grove Midway 50, Warsaw Kenan 20

Newton-Conover 37, West Lincoln 34

North Buncombe 34, North Henderson 12

North Edgecombe 52, Weldon 6

North Forsyth 16, Walkertown 15

North Lincoln 52, East Lincoln 7

North Stanly 49, South Davidson 0

North Surry 20, East Bend Forbush 19

Northeast Guilford 58, Rockingham County 0

Northern Durham 31, Orange 14

Northern Nash 28, Wilson Hunt 14

Northwest Cabarrus 62, Concord Robinson 35

Northwest Halifax 52, Columbia 12

Oak Grove 35, Salisbury 19

Oxford Webb 38, Louisburg 6

Pinetown Northside 34, Riverside Martin 33

Polk County 50, Madison County 6

Princeton 57, Rose Hill Union 6

R-S Central 42, East Gaston 7

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 43, Concord First Assembly 3

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 26, Raleigh Sanderson 6

Raleigh Leesville Road 19, Raleigh Millbrook 14

Randleman 69, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 0

Richlands 47, Pender County 0

Richmond County 59, Fayetteville Britt 28

Rocky Mount 42, Franklinton 0

Rolesville 49, Raleigh Wakefield 19

Salemburg Lakewood 21, North Duplin 13

Scotland 21, Hoke County 3

Shelby 55, Forest City Chase 20

South Caldwell 50, McDowell County 10

South Columbus 43, East Columbus 14

South Granville 14, Roanoke Rapids 7

South Stanly 42, North Moore 13

SouthWest Edgecombe 44, North Pitt 13

Southeast Guilford 29, Southern Alamance 21

Southern Lee 42, Western Harnett 6

Southern Nash 36, Wilson Fike 20

Southern Pines Pinecrest 45, Pembroke Swett 0

Southwest Onslow 70, Lejeune 0

Statesville 33, South Iredell 13

Swain County 42, Rosman 7

Swansboro 44, Jacksonville White Oak 0

Sylva Smoky Mountain 19, Canton Pisgah 13, OT

Tarboro 52, Chocowinity Southside 0

Thomasville 17, North Davidson 14

Thomasville Ledford 28, Central Davidson 0

Wake Forest 41, Knightdale 14

Wallace-Rose Hill 36, Goldsboro 14

Washington 37, Ayden-Grifton 12

Washington County 34, Perquimans 22

Watauga County 56, Hickory 28

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 28, Monroe Parkwood 18

Waynesville Tuscola 20, Asheville 14

West Brunswick 14, Wilmington Hoggard 7

West Craven 28, Kinston 13

West Davidson 42, South Rowan 21

West Forsyth 41, East Forsyth 38

West Henderson 35, Enka 14

West Rowan 31, East Rowan 7

West Stanly 49, Marshville Forest Hills 21

Western Alamance 34, Person 20

Whiteville 56, West Bladen 6

Wilson Beddingfield 28, North Johnston 7

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 46, Western Guilford 0

Winston-Salem Parkland 26, Southwest Guilford 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Pamlico County vs. Jones County, ccd.

SOUTH CAROLINA

A.C. Flora 34, Lakewood 14

Abbeville 52, Fox Creek 14

Airport 30, North Augusta 29

Andrews 41, Kingstree 20

Ashley Ridge 23, West Ashley 21

Augusta Christian, Ga. 34, Wilson Hall 14

Aynor 51, Marion 29

Barnwell 49, Whale Branch 6

Batesburg-Leesville 33, Silver Bluff 7

Beaufort 35, Bluffton 24

Belton-Honea Path 56, Palmetto 28

Bethesda Academy, Ga. 55, Hilton Head Prep 20

Bishop England 33, Waccamaw 17

Blackville-Hilda 42, Ridge Spring-Monetta 14

Blythewood 42, Irmo 35

Boiling Springs 44, Spartanburg 37, 3OT

Branchville 24, Cross 22

Brookland-Cayce 35, South Aiken 20

Broome 28, Chesnee 26

Buford 16, Central 12

Camden County, Ga. 49, Colleton County 12

Cane Bay 27, James Island 24

Carolina Forest 49, South Florence 7

Chapin 38, White Knoll 35

Chapman 64, Carolina High and Academy 0

Chester 31, W.J. Keenan 6

Clinton 35, Mid-Carolina 21

Clover 27, Northwestern 24

Conway 28, Socastee 8

D.W. Daniel 34, Wren 28

Dillon 51, Loris 20

Dillon Christian 50, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 0

Dorman 34, Gaffney 10

Dutch Fork 48, River Bluff 14

East Clarendon 33, Latta 3

Eastside 49, Berea 15

Edisto 28, Pelion 6

Fairfield Central 21, Camden 20

First Baptist 68, Pinewood Prep 13

Florence Christian 52, Robert E. Lee Academy 41

Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 56, Jefferson Davis Academy 6

Goose Creek 35, Berkeley 27

Gray Collegiate Academy 49, Columbia 0

Green Sea Floyds 62, Timmonsville 8

Greenville 48, Blue Ridge 0

Greenwood 42, Wade Hampton (G) 6

Hammond 57, Porter-Gaud 6

Hanahan 44, Academic Magnet 7

Hartsville 21, Marlboro County 3

Heathwood Hall 35, Ben Lippen 7

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 24, Williston-Elko 6

James F. Byrnes 43, Mauldin 0

Lake City 34, Cheraw 20

Laurence Manning Academy 20, Cardinal Newman 9

Laurens 28, Woodmont 24

Manning 27, Georgetown 14

May River 47, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 0

McCormick 41, Calhoun Falls 0

Midland Valley 20, Aiken 10

Myrtle Beach 67, Darlington 0

Nation Ford 38, Fort Mill 14

Newberry 31, Emerald 21

Newberry Academy 31, Clarendon Hall Academy 21

Newberry Academy 31, Emerald 21

Northwood Academy 35, John Paul II 21

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 42, Burke 0

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 28, Dreher 7

Palmetto Christian Academy 30, Holly Hill Academy 8

Patrick Henry Academy 48, Cathedral Academy 0

Pee Dee Academy 44, Thomas Sumter Academy 6

Pendleton 32, Powdersville 0

Richard Winn Academy 52, Laurens Academy 20

Ridge View 47, Richland Northeast 0

Saluda 43, Ninety Six 13

Seneca 42, West Oak 7

South Pointe 42, Lancaster 21

Southside Christian 48, Christ Church Episcopal 0

Spring Valley 16, Lugoff-Elgin 10

St. Joseph 49, Landrum 28

Strom Thurmond 52, Swansea 12

T.L. Hanna 37, Easley 10

Travelers Rest 21, Greer 14

Trinity Byrnes School 48, Williamsburg Academy 13

Trinity, Tenn. 33, Camden Military Academy 14

Union County 48, Woodruff 28

Wagener-Salley 51, North 2

Walhalla 35, Pickens 7

Wando 15, Stratford 7

Westside 49, J.L. Mann 10

Westwood 28, York Comprehensive 22

Whitmire 24, Dixie 7

Wilson 43, North Myrtle Beach 21

NEXT WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Friday, Oct. 18

(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

I-Meck 4A

Hough at North Mecklenburg, 7

Mallard Creek at Hopewell, 7

Mooresville at Lake Norman

Vance at West Charlotte, 7

SoMeck 7 4A

Berry Academy at West Mecklenburg, 7

Harding at South Mecklenburg, 7

Olympic at Ardrey Kell, 7

Southwestern 4A

Butler at Independence, 7

East Mecklenburg at Rocky River, 7

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge at Myers Park, 7

Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Garinger, 7

Big South (NCISAA)

Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Christian, 7

Sandhills 4A

Fayetteville Britt at Pembroke Purnell Swett

Fayetteville Seventy-First at Scotland County

Lumberton at Southern Pines Pinecrest

Richmond Senior at Raeford Hoke County

Northwestern 3A-4A

Boone Watauga at Hickory St. Stephens

Marion McDowell at Alexander Central

Morganton Freedom at South Caldwell

Big South 3A

Gastonia Ashbrook at Kings Mountain

Gastonia Huss at Boiling Springs Crest

North Gaston at Cramerton Stuart Cramer

North Piedmont 3A

China Grove Carson at East Rowan

North Iredell at Statesville

South Iredell at West Rowan

South Piedmont 3A

Concord Jay M. Robinson at Concord

Kannapolis Brown at Concord Cox Mill

Northwest Cabarrus at Central Cabarrus

Southern Carolina 3A

Indian Trail Sun Valley at Monroe

Marvin Ridge at Waxhaw Cuthbertson

Monroe Parkwood at Weddington

Unionville Piedmont at Charlotte Catholic

Piedmont Athletic Conference

Cabarrus Warriors at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian

High Point Christian at Southlake Christian, 7

Central Carolina 2A

Central Davidson at East Davidson

Lexington at North Davidson

Midway Oak Grove at West Davidson

Salisbury at Ledford

Thomasville at South Rowan

Foothills 2A

Claremont Bunker Hill at East Burke

Lenoir Hibriten at Valdese Draughn

Morganton Patton at West Iredell

Newton Foard at West Caldwell

Rocky River 2A

Anson County at Mount Pleasant

Marshville Forest Hills at Montgomery Central

South Fork 2A

Catawba Bandys at East Lincoln

Lincolnton at West Lincoln

Maiden at North Lincoln

Newton-Conover at Lake Norman Charter, 7

Southwestern 2A

East Rutherford at Belmont South Point

Forest City Chase at East Gaston

Lawndale Burns at Shelby

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

Allegheny County at East Wilkes

Ashe County at Wilkes Central

Boonville Starmount at West Wilkes

Elkin at North Wilkes

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Avery County at Marshall Madison County

Bakersville Mitchell County at Burnsville Mountain Heritage

Polk County at Black Mountain Owen

Southern Piedmont 1A

Bessemer City at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep

Cherryville at Monroe Union Academy

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy at Gastonia Highland Tech

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter vs. Community School of Davidson, at Mallard Creek High, 7

Yadkin Valley 1A

Albemarle at North Stanly

Chatham Central at North Rowan

South Davidson at North Moore

N.C. nonconference

Arden Christ School at Charlotte Country Day, 7

Hickory Grove Christian at Covenant Day, 7

Hickory Hawks vs. Carolina Bearcats, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ.

Providence Day at Fayetteville Trinity Christian, 7

South Stanly at West Stanly

VC/NC Royals at Harrells Christian, 7

Winston-Salem Quality Education at Statesville Christian, 7

Interstate

Gastonia Forestview at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge

S.C. Region 3 5A

Clover at Rock Hill

Rock Hill Northwestern at Fort Mill Nation Ford

S.C. Region 3 4A

Columbia Ridge View at Blythewood Westwood

Rock Hill South Pointe at Richland Northeast

York at Lancaster

S.C. Region 4 3A

Chester at Camden

Indian Land at Columbia Keenan

S.C. Region 6 3A

Cheraw at Loris

Dillon at Aynor

Lake City at Marion

S.C. Region 4 2A

Bishopville Lee Central at Kershaw North Central

Chesterfield at Pageland Central

Kershaw Andrew Jackson at Richburg Lewisville

S.C. Region 2 1A

Great Falls at McBee

Timmonsville at Lamar

Byes

Hickory, Providence, R-S Central,

Fort Mill, Lancaster Buford, Winnsboro Fairfield Central

Saturday, Oct. 19

Metrolina

Asheville School at Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee, 2

Pioneer Football League

Asheville Saints at Anderson Cavaliers

Cabarrus Stallions at Johnson City (TN) Tennessee Silverbacks, 4:30

Nonconference

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate at Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders