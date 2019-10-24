High School Sports

Here are our Charlotte-area high school football predictions for Oct. 25, 2019

Each week during the 2019 high school football season, the Observer’s five-man panel will pick the winners of seven top games in the region. Panel members this year are Observer prep sportswriter Langston Wertz; Observer high school correspondent Jay Edwards; former high school football coach Sam Greiner; WBTV sportscaster Nate Wimberly; and WPEG-FM morning personality No Limit Larry.



Langston

Wertz

Jay Edwards

Sam

Greiner

Nate

Wimberly

No Limit

Larry

Last week

6-1

6-1

6-1

5-2

6-1

Season total

47-13

48-12

48-12

47-13

45-15













West Charlotte

at Hough

Hough

Hough

Hough

Hough

Hough

Hickory Ridge

at Butler

Butler

Butler

Hickory

Ridge

Butler

Hickory

Ridge

Clt. Country Day

at Clt. Latin

Latin

Country Day

Latin

Latin

Country

Day

Clt. Christian

at Providence Day

Providence Day

Charlotte Christian

Providence

Day

Charlotte

Christian

Providence

Day

Weddington

at Marvin Ridge

Weddington

Weddington

Weddington

Weddington

Weddington

North Lincoln

at Newton-Conover

North

Lincoln

Newton-

Conover

North

Lincoln

North

Lincoln

North

Lincoln

Rock Hill

at Nation Ford

Nation Ford

Rock Hill

Rock Hill

Nation Ford

Rock Hill

Profile Image of Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.”
