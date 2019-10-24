High School Sports
Here are our Charlotte-area high school football predictions for Oct. 25, 2019
Each week during the 2019 high school football season, the Observer’s five-man panel will pick the winners of seven top games in the region. Panel members this year are Observer prep sportswriter Langston Wertz; Observer high school correspondent Jay Edwards; former high school football coach Sam Greiner; WBTV sportscaster Nate Wimberly; and WPEG-FM morning personality No Limit Larry.
Langston
Wertz
Jay Edwards
Sam
Greiner
Nate
Wimberly
No Limit
Larry
Last week
6-1
6-1
6-1
5-2
6-1
Season total
47-13
48-12
48-12
47-13
45-15
West Charlotte
at Hough
Hough
Hough
Hough
Hough
Hough
Hickory Ridge
at Butler
Butler
Butler
Hickory
Ridge
Butler
Hickory
Ridge
Clt. Country Day
at Clt. Latin
Latin
Country Day
Latin
Latin
Country
Day
Clt. Christian
at Providence Day
Providence Day
Charlotte Christian
Providence
Day
Charlotte
Christian
Providence
Day
Weddington
at Marvin Ridge
Weddington
Weddington
Weddington
Weddington
Weddington
North Lincoln
at Newton-Conover
North
Lincoln
Newton-
Conover
North
Lincoln
North
Lincoln
North
Lincoln
Rock Hill
at Nation Ford
Nation Ford
Rock Hill
Rock Hill
Nation Ford
Rock Hill
