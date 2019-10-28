High School Sports

Ardrey Kell is rising and creating a shuffle in the Observer’s Sweet 16 football poll

Ardrey Kell has moved into the top 10 of the Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 poll.

On Friday, no ranked teams lost, but the Knights beat Berry to win their school-record eighth straight game and win a share of a second straight SoMECK championship.

The Knights jumped two spots to No. 9.

Rk.School (Cl)RecPrvs.
1.Mallard Creek (4A)8-0-11
2.Myers Park (4A)9-02
3.Richmond Senior (4A)9-03
4.Vance (4A)7-14
5.Weddington (3A)9-05
6.Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)9-06
7.Northwest Cabarrus (3A)9-07
8.Clover, SC (5A)9-08
9.Ardrey Kell (4A)8-111
10.Kings Mountain (3A)8-19
11.Shelby (3A)7-110
12.Statesville (3A)9-012
13.Butler (4A)6-313
14.Boiling Springs Crest (3A)8-214
15.Boone Watauga (3A)9-115
16.West Stanly (2A)8-016

Dropped Out: None. Also receiving consideration: Charlotte Country Day (IND, 9-1); Charlotte Christian (IND, 6-2); Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson (1A, 9-0); Salisbury (2A, 8-1); North Lincoln (2A, 8-1); Lenoir Hibriten (2A, 8-1); Boone Watauga (3A, 9-1)

