High School Sports
Ardrey Kell is rising and creating a shuffle in the Observer’s Sweet 16 football poll
Ardrey Kell has moved into the top 10 of the Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 poll.
On Friday, no ranked teams lost, but the Knights beat Berry to win their school-record eighth straight game and win a share of a second straight SoMECK championship.
The Knights jumped two spots to No. 9.
|Rk.
|School (Cl)
|Rec
|Prvs.
|1.
|Mallard Creek (4A)
|8-0-1
|1
|2.
|Myers Park (4A)
|9-0
|2
|3.
|Richmond Senior (4A)
|9-0
|3
|4.
|Vance (4A)
|7-1
|4
|5.
|Weddington (3A)
|9-0
|5
|6.
|Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)
|9-0
|6
|7.
|Northwest Cabarrus (3A)
|9-0
|7
|8.
|Clover, SC (5A)
|9-0
|8
|9.
|Ardrey Kell (4A)
|8-1
|11
|10.
|Kings Mountain (3A)
|8-1
|9
|11.
|Shelby (3A)
|7-1
|10
|12.
|Statesville (3A)
|9-0
|12
|13.
|Butler (4A)
|6-3
|13
|14.
|Boiling Springs Crest (3A)
|8-2
|14
|15.
|Boone Watauga (3A)
|9-1
|15
|16.
|West Stanly (2A)
|8-0
|16
Dropped Out: None. Also receiving consideration: Charlotte Country Day (IND, 9-1); Charlotte Christian (IND, 6-2); Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson (1A, 9-0); Salisbury (2A, 8-1); North Lincoln (2A, 8-1); Lenoir Hibriten (2A, 8-1); Boone Watauga (3A, 9-1)
