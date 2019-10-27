Providence High soccer player named Observer athlete of the week

Providence High School boys soccer star Jackson Youngstrom is the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week.

Youngstrom, a senior, had eight goals and five assists in wins over Berry and West Mecklenburg last week. He got nearly 11,000 of more than 26,000 votes cast. West Rowan’s Kaylin Dowling was second in the voting this week and East Lincoln’s Logan Gilley was third.

Youngstrom and the Panthers (15-4-2, 10-2 SoMECK) lost 3-1 to South Mecklenburg Tuesday night in the regular-season conference championship game. South Meck (16-3-1, 11-0) will finish regular-season play against Harding Wednesday night.

Heading into this week, Youngstrom had 20 goals and 24 assists for Providence.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Last season, Youngstrom had 40 goals and was named SoMECK 7 player of the year.

He will also play in the ninth boys high school All-American game in Orlando Dec. 7

** Information published today includes statistics through October 27.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

If you can’t see the poll on mobile, click here