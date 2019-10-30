High School Sports
EXCLUSIVE: Charlotte regional football standings, schedules by conference (11.14.19
I-Meck 4A
Conference
All
Mallard Creek
7-0
292
47
10-0-1
442
132
Hough
6-1
246
126
7-4
309
114
Vance
5-2
196
100
8-2
309
114
Mooresville
4-3
156
121
6-5
233
210
Lake Norman
3-4
145
117
6-5
269
196
Hopewell
2-5
64
309
4-7
172
419
West Charlotte
1-6
69
162
4-7
231
248
North Mecklenburg
0-7
85
259
1-10
162
448
Friday’s games
4AA playoffs
Vance at Butler, 7:30
4A playoffs
Greensboro Page at Mooresville, 7:30
Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Lake Norman, 7:30
Byes: Mallard Creek
Season finished: Hopewell, West Charlotte, North Mecklenburg
SoMeck 7 4A
Conference
All
Ardrey Kell
6-0
243
81
10-1
425
178
Olympic
5-1
139
78
8-3
265
213
West Mecklenburg
4-2
171
126
6-5
240
208
Harding
3-3
118
108
6-5
299
180
Providence
2-4
124
137
3-8
169
306
Berry Academy
1-5
76
239
2-8
144
376
South Mecklenburg
0-6
74
177
0-11
95
400
Friday’s games
4AA playoffs
Independence at Ardrey Kell, 7:30
Olympic at Hough, 7:30
4A\u0009playoffs
West Mecklenburg at Davie County, 7:30
Season finished: Harding, Providence, Berry Academy, South Mecklenburg
Southwestern 4A
Conference
All
Myers Park
7-0
350
64
11-0
570
88
Butler
6-1
206
103
8-3
292
198
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge
5-2
234
142
8-3
391
224
Independence
4-3
182
159
6-5
329
264
Indian Trail Porter Ridge
3-4
190
189
6-5
305
238
Rocky River
2-5
163
185
2-9
201
275
Garinger
1-6
41
319
1-10
75
504
East Mecklenburg
0-7
44
249
1-10
77
381
Friday’s games
4AA playoffs
Independence at Ardrey Kell, 7:30
Vance at Butler, 7:30
4A playoffs
Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Lake Norman, 7:30
Byes: Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, Myers Park
Season finished: Rocky River, Garinger, East Mecklenburg
Sandhills 4A
Conference
All
Richmond Senior
7-0
316
61
11-0
494
105
Scotland County
5-2
253
150
9-2
383
190
Southern Pines Pinecrest
5-2
179
125
9-2
364
168
Raeford Hoke County
4-3
166
110
7-4
253
189
Fayetteville Britt
3-4
183
184
7-4
295
228
Fayetteville Seventy-First
3-4
158
156
6-5
270
204
Pembroke Purnell Swett
1-6
52
263
1-10
71
366
Lumberton
0-7
42
302
2-9
93
413
Friday’s games
4AA playoffs
Pfafftown Reagan at Southern Pines Pinecrest, 7:30
Raleigh Millbrook at Raeford Hoke County, 7:30
4A playoffs
Durham Riverside at Fayetteville Seventy-First, 7:30
Knightdale at Fayetteville Britt, 7:30
Winterville South Central at Scotland County, 7:30
Bye: Richmond Senior
Season finished: Pembroke Purnell Swett, Lumberton
Northwestern 3A-4A
Conference
All
Boone Watauga
6-0
331
111
10-1
583
222
Alexander Central
4-2
226
135
8-3
420
250
Morganton Freedom
4-2
251
183
7-4
476
320
Hickory
4-2
167
196
4-7
219
388
Hickory St. Stephens
2-4
133
217
5-6
244
342
South Caldwell
1-5
166
228
4-7
316
360
Marion McDowell
0-6
69
273
1-9
130
379
Friday’s games
4A playoffs
South Caldwell at Kernersville Glenn, 7:30
3AA playoffs
Alexander Central at Winston-Salem Parkland, 7:30
Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Boone Watauga, 7:30
3A playoffs
West Rowan at Morganton Freedom, 7:30
Hickory at Asheville Reynolds, 7:30
Season finished: Hickory St. Stephens, Marion McDowell
Big South 3A
Conference
All
Boiling Springs Crest
6-0
244
105
9-2
390
246
Gastonia Huss
5-1
179
59
8-2
253
125
Kings Mountain
4-2
299
80
9-2
497
129
Gastonia Forestview
3-3
166
165
6-5
328
215
Gastonia Ashbrook
2-4
123
201
2-8
150
343
Cramerton Stuart Cramer
1-5
93
237
3-8
151
316
North Gaston
0-6
16
321
1-10
72
447
Friday’s games
3A playoffs
Asheville Erwin at Boiling Springs Crest, 7:30
Gastonia Forestview at Charlotte Catholic, 7:30
Monroe at Gastonia Huss, 7:30
Kings Mountain at West Henderson, 7:30
Season finished: Gastonia Ashbrook, Cramerton Stuart Cramer, North Gaston
North Piedmont 3A
Conference
All
Statesville
5-0
204
53
11-0
473
167
West Rowan
4-1
166
47
8-3
295
149
South Iredell
3-2
159
132
5-6
332
331
East Rowan
2-3
140
151
4-7
308
349
China Grove Carson
1-4
103
185
2-9
183
387
North Iredell
0-5
26
228
0-11
78
438
Friday’s games
3AA playoffs
South Iredell at Weddington, 7:30
3A playoffs
West Rowan at Morganton Freedom, 7:30
North Buncombe at Statesville, 7:30
Season finished: East Rowan, China Grove Carson, North Iredell\u0009\u0009
South Piedmont 3A
Conference
All
Northwest Cabarrus
4-1
234
120
10-1
444
177
Concord Cox Mill
4-1
174
106
7-4
324
255
Kannapolis Brown
3-2
171
109
7-3
314
205
Central Cabarrus
3-2
126
93
7-4
299
191
Concord
1-4
62
192
1-10
126
442
Concord Jay M. Robinson
0-5
60
207
1-10
118
427
Friday’s games
3AA playoffs
Marvin Ridge at Northwest Cabarrus, 7:30
Northern Guilford at Concord Cox Mill, 7:30
Central Cabarrus at Winston-Salem Mount Tabor, 7:30
Kannapolis Brown at Skyland Roberson, 7:30
Season finished: Concord, Concord Jay M. Robinson
\u0009\u0009
Southern Carolina 3A
Conference
All
Weddington
7-0
332
23
11-0
481
63
Charlotte Catholic
6-1
184
86
7-3
229
107
Marvin Ridge
5-2
205
130
6-5
314
226
Monroe Parkwood
4-3
182
154
7-4
326
204
Monroe
3-4
184
200
6-5
341
290
Waxhaw Cuthbertson
2-5
44
326
5-6
251
335
Indian Trail Sun Valley
1-6
72
229
2-9
134
349
Unionville Piedmont
0-7
51
291
1-9
88
363
Friday’s games
3AA playoffs
South Iredell at Weddington, 7:30
Marvin Ridge at Northwest Cabarrus, 7:30
Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Boone Watauga, 7:30
3A playoffs
Gastonia Forestview at Charlotte Catholic, 7:30
Monroe at Gastonia Huss, 7:30
Monroe Parkwood at Northeast Guilford, 7:30
Season finished: Indian Trail Sun Valley, Unionville Piedmont
Central Carolina 2A
Conference
All
Midway Oak Grove
8-1
350
123
10-1
460
125
Salisbury
7-2
266
83
9-2
355
110
Thomasville
7-2
286
149
8-3
317
180
Ledford
7-2
252
103
7-4
264
141
North Davidson
6-3
281
166
6-5
319
232
Central Davidson
4-5
227
218
6-5
319
232
West Davidson
3-6
213
256
4-7
272
294
South Rowan
2-7
131
364
2-9
165
460
East Davidson
1-8
98
372
1-10
113
405
Lexington
0-9
78
359
1-10
101
371
Friday’s games
2AA playoffs
North Davidson at Midway Oak Grove, 7:30
Ledford at Hertford County, 7:30
Mount Pleasant at Salisbury, 7:30
2A playoffs
Thomasville at Newton-Conover, 7:30
Season finished: Central Davidson, West Davidson, South Rowan, East Davidson, Lexington
Foothills 2A
Conference
All
Lenoir Hibriten
7-0
333
27
10-1
470
93
Valdese Draughn
5-2
250
209
7-4
486
324
Claremont Bunker Hill
5-2
173
145
6-5
215
260
West Iredell
4-3
168
153
6-5
274
226
Morganton Patton
3-4
140
218
4-7
188
368
Newton Foard
2-5
154
209
2-9
206
351
West Caldwell
2-5
102
219
2-9
138
338
East Burke
1-6
132
255
2-9
199
360
Friday’s games
2AA playoffs
West Iredell at Shelby, 7:30
Wilkes Central at Lenoir Hibriten, 7:30
Claremont Bunker Hill at Canton Pisgah, 7:30
2A playoffs
Valdese Draughn at Forest City Chase, 7:30
Season finished: Morganton Patton, Newton Foard, West Caldwell, East Burke
Rocky River 2A
Conference
All
Anson County
4-0
152
35
7-3
308
158
West Stanly
2-2
108
79
8-2
380
136
Mount Pleasant
2-2
92
93
5-6
187
309
Marshville Forest Hills
1-3
60
124
4-7
195
372
Montgomery Central
1-3
59
140
4-7
187
309
Friday’s games
2AA playoffs
Mount Pleasant at Salisbury, 7:30
2A playoffs
Black Mountain Owen at West Stanly, 7:30
Season finished: Anson County, Marshville Forest Hills, Montgomery Central
South Fork 2A
Conference
All
North Lincoln
7-0
323
54
10-1
471
122
Maiden
5-2
219
163
8-3
331
228
Newton-Conover
5-2
234
158
7-4
352
265
East Lincoln
4-3
198
170
8-3
346
210
West Lincoln
4-3
248
184
8-3
474
234
Catawba Bandys
2-5
148
166
5-6
254
224
Lincolnton
1-6
96
268
3-8
142
309
Lake Norman Charter
0-7
62
363
1-10
150
495
Friday’s games
2AA playoffs
North Surry at Maiden, 7:30
West Lincoln at Ashe County, 7:30
East Lincoln at Lawndale Burns, 7:30
R-S Central at North Lincoln, 7:30
2A playoffs
Catawba Bandys at Burnsville Mountain Heritage, 7:30
Thomasville at Newton-Conover, 7:30
Season finished: Lincolnton, Lake Norman Charter
Southwestern 2A
Conference
All
Shelby
6-0
294
55
9-1
461
152
Lawndale Burns
5-1
220
82
9-2
427
164
Forest City Chase
4-2
224
184
9-2
452
218
Belmont South Point
3-3
195
148
5-6
279
236
R-S Central
2-4
152
195
5-6
281
327
East Rutherford
1-5
141
270
2-9
273
462
East Gaston
0-6
59
333
1-10
130
471
Friday’s games
2AA playoffs
West Iredell at Shelby, 7:30
Belmont South Point at Sylva Smoky Mountain, 7:30
East Lincoln at Lawndale Burns, 7:30
R-S Central at North Lincoln, 7:30
2A playoffs
Valdese Draughn at Forest City Chase, 7:30
Season finished: East Rutherford, East Gaston
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Conference
All
Elkin
6-1
214
126
9-2
312
185
Ashe County
6-1
326
184
7-4
430
329
North Wilkes
4-3
272
249
7-4
396
339
Wilkes Central
4-3
199
195
6-5
270
309
East Wilkes
4-3
249
271
4-7
213
446
Boonville Starmount
2-5
168
170
5-6
283
302
Alleghany
2-5
166
204
3-8
215
334
West Wilkes
0-7
132
299
1-10
204
411
Friday’s games
2AA playoffs
West Lincoln at Ashe County, 7:30
Wilkes Central at Lenoir Hibriten, 7:30
2A playoffs
North Wilkes at West Stokes, 7:30
1AA playoffs
Boonville Starmount at Avery County, 7:30
East Wilkes at Polk County, 7:30
Bye: Elkin (1A)
Season finished: Alleghany, West Wilkes\u0009
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Conference
All
Burnsville Mtn. Heritage
5-0
152
58
9-1
264
79
Bakersville Mitchell County
4-1
200
27
10-1
470
61
Black Mountain Owen
3-2
158
137
6-4
230
201
Polk County
2-3
120
113
8-3
334
163
Avery County
1-4
114
164
5-6
351
318
Marshall Madison County
0-5
14
287
0-11
40
594
Friday’s games
2A playoffs
Catawba Bandys at Burnsville Mountain Heritage, 7:30
Black Mountain Owen at West Stanly, 7:30
1AA playoffs
Boonville Starmount at Avery County, 7:30
East Wilkes at Polk County, 7:30
Bye: Bakersville Mitchell County (1AA)
Season finished: Marshall Madison County
Southern Piedmont 1A
Conference
All
Mooresboro Thom. Jefferson
7-1
334
56
10-1
479
62
Mt. Holly Mountain Island Ch.
7-1
406
46
9-2
499
83
Bessemer City
7-1
292
128
7-4
302
262
Monroe Union Academy
5-3
207
226
6-4
250
278
Commy. School of Davidson
4-4
186
203
5-6
254
303
Cherryville
3-5
154
273
3-8
160
463
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep
2-6
183
251
4-7
247
309
Gastonia Highland Tech
1-7
97
304
1-9
130
387
Christ the King
0-8
44
401
0-10
64
478
Friday’s games
1AA playoffs
Community School of Davidson at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter, 7:30
Monroe Union Academy at Swain County, 7:30
Bye: Bessemer City (1AA), Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson (1A)
Season finished: Cherryville, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep, Gastonia Highland Tech, Christ the King
Yadkin Valley 1A
Conference
All
North Rowan
6-0
284
50
9-2
367
87
North Stanly
5-1
237
58
6-5
311
209
Albemarle
4-2
192
98
4-7
268
257
South Stanly
3-3
155
168
5-6
311
321
North Moore
1-5
61
195
3-7
138
265
Chatham Central
1-5
80
309
1-10
195
552
South Davidson
1-5
66
218
1-10
143
414
Friday’s games
1AA playoffs
South Stanly at North Stanly, 7:30
1A playoffs
Albemarle at Hayesville, 7:30
Bye: North Rowan
Season finished: North Moore, Chatham Central, South Davidson
Big South 4A (CISAA)
Conference
All
Charlotte Country Day
2-1
53
27
9-2
321
176
Charlotte Christian
2-1
51
47
8-2
235
194
Charlotte Latin
1-2
48
77
7-3
271
131
Providence Day
1-2
49
43
7-3
288
105
Friday’s games
NCISAA Division 2 championship
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian at Providence Day, 7
Season finished: Charlotte Country Day, Charlotte Christian (NCISAA Division 1 champion), Charlotte Latin
Piedmont Athletic
Conference
All
Indian Trail Metrolina Chr.
4-0
133
43
8-3
377
210
High Point Christian
3-1
155
75
8-4
406
198
Southlake Christian
1-2
70
118
8-4
388
370
Covenant Day
1-2
79
114
3-7
210
268
Cabarrus Warriors
0-4
75
172
2-7
160
344
Friday’s games
NCISAA Division 2 championship
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian at Providence Day, 7
Season finished: High Point Christian, Southlake Christian, Covenant Day, Cabarrus Warriors
Western Piedmont
Conference
All
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
3-0
105
0
8-3
357
191
Asheville School
2-1
73
60
3-8
189
383
VC/NC Royals
1-2
33
46
2-6
102
232
Hickory Grove Christian
0-3
14
109
0-8
42
336
All teams’ seasons are finished
Pioneer Football League
Conference
All
Asheville Saints
8-1
274
89
9-1
299
109
Anderson (SC) Cavaliers
7-2
240
79
7-3
240
101
Cabarrus Stallions
4-3
105
122
4-4
117
142
Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders
1-7
36
219
1-9
36
256
Tennessee Silverbacks
0-8
28
188
1-8
42
216
All teams’ seasons are finished
N.C. nonconference
All
Carolina Bearcats
6-6
277
268
Hickory Hawks
4-7
181
191
Statesville Christian
3-5
180
201
Saturday’s game
GPIAA championship
Carolina Bearcats vs. North Wake Saints, at Greensboro’s Kernodle Middle School, 3:30
S.C. Region 3 5A
Conference
All
Clover
4-0
149
71
11-0
504
148
Rock Hill
3-1
92
56
7-4
248
175
Fort Mill Nation Ford
2-2
95
108
6-5
302
285
Rock Hill Northwestern
1-3
110
71
2-8
154
272
Fort Mill
0-4
24
164
1-9
99
347
Friday’s games
(second round, playoffs)
Mauldin at Clover, 7:30
Season finished: Rock Hill, Fort Mill Nation Ford, Fort Mill, Rock Hill Northwestern\u0009\u0009\u0009
S.C. Region 3 4A
Conference
All
Rock Hill South Pointe
5-0
190
65
10-1
356
150
Columbia Ridge View
4-1
141
43
7-4
285
140
Blythewood Westwood
3-2
164
88
8-3
356
194
York
2-3
128
129
4-7
211
296
Lancaster
1-4
80
175
2-9
145
318
Richland Northeast
0-5
27
228
0-10
67
460
Friday’s games
(second round, playoffs)
Columbia Ridge View at Columbia A.C. Flora, 7:30
Blythewood Westwood at Central Daniel, 7:30
Season finished: Rock Hill South Pointe, York, Lancaster, Richland Northeast
S.C. Region 4 3A
Conference
All
Camden
3-1
164
89
10-1
472
217
Chester
3-1
164
89
9-2
436
217
Indian Land
2-2
152
133
4-7
267
322
Winnsboro Fairfield Central
2-2
93
90
4-7
177
241
Columbia Keenan
0-4
57
185
3-7
200
371
Fort Mill Catawba Ridge
0-0
0
0
2-8
137
268
NOTE: Catawba Ridge playing as an independent this season
Friday’s games
(second round, playoffs)
Spartanburg Broome at Camden, 7:30
Season finished: Chester, Indian Land, Winnsboro Fairfield Central, Columbia Keenan, Fort Mill Catawba Ridge
S.C. Region 6 3A
Conference
All
Aynor
5-0
204
150
10-0
410
232
Dillon
4-1
216
117
9-1
435
139
Marion
2-3
98
152
6-3
248
172
Cheraw
2-3
130
163
7-4
279
265
Lake City
2-3
122
144
5-5
221
266
Loris
0-5
85
139
1-9
161
282
Friday’s games
(playoffs, second round)
Cheraw at Johnston Strom Thurmond, 7:30
Bluffton May River at Aynor, 7:30
Lake City at Gilbert, 7:30
Dillon at Hampton Wade Hampton, 7:30
Season finished: Loris, Marion
S.C. Region 4 2A
Conference
All
Lancaster Buford
6-0
226
114
8-3
341
287
Kershaw Andrew Jackson
5-1
176
60
10-1
417
60
Bishopville Lee Central
3-3
160
160
6-5
297
257
Pageland Central
3-3
155
104
5-6
238
184
Richburg Lewisville
2-4
157
255
4-7
323
448
Kershaw North Central
1-5
91
298
5-5
231
213
Chesterfield
1-5
97
173
3-7
186
274
Friday’s games
(playoffs, second round)
Saluda at Lancaster Buford, 7:30
Kershaw Andrew Jackson at Abbeville, 7:30
Season finished: Bishopville Lee Central, Pageland Central, Richburg Lewisville, Chesterfield, Kershaw North Central
S.C. Region 2 1A
Conference
All
Lamar
3-0
156
18
8-2
454
146
McBee
2-1
97
46
3-7
198
244
Great Falls
1-2
45
118
5-6
239
341
Timmonsville
0-3
22
138
2-8
92
377
Friday’s games
(playoffs, second round)
McBee at Blackville-Hilda, 7:30
Ware Shoals at Lamar, 7:30
Season finished: Great Falls, Timmonsville
Other S.C.
All
Rock Hill Legion Collegiate
6-2
275
63
Season finished
