High School Sports

EXCLUSIVE: Charlotte regional football standings, schedules by conference (11.14.19

I-Meck 4A



Conference

All

Mallard Creek

7-0

292

47



10-0-1

442

132

Hough

6-1

246

126



7-4

309

114

Vance

5-2

196

100



8-2

309

114

Mooresville

4-3

156

121



6-5

233

210

Lake Norman

3-4

145

117



6-5

269

196

Hopewell

2-5

64

309



4-7

172

419

West Charlotte

1-6

69

162



4-7

231

248

North Mecklenburg

0-7

85

259



1-10

162

448

Friday’s games

4AA playoffs

Vance at Butler, 7:30

4A playoffs

Greensboro Page at Mooresville, 7:30

Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Lake Norman, 7:30

Byes: Mallard Creek

Season finished: Hopewell, West Charlotte, North Mecklenburg

SoMeck 7 4A



Conference

All

Ardrey Kell

6-0

243

81



10-1

425

178

Olympic

5-1

139

78



8-3

265

213

West Mecklenburg

4-2

171

126



6-5

240

208

Harding

3-3

118

108



6-5

299

180

Providence

2-4

124

137



3-8

169

306

Berry Academy

1-5

76

239



2-8

144

376

South Mecklenburg

0-6

74

177



0-11

95

400

Friday’s games

4AA playoffs

Independence at Ardrey Kell, 7:30

Olympic at Hough, 7:30

4A\u0009playoffs

West Mecklenburg at Davie County, 7:30

Season finished: Harding, Providence, Berry Academy, South Mecklenburg

Southwestern 4A



Conference

All

Myers Park

7-0

350

64



11-0

570

88

Butler

6-1

206

103



8-3

292

198

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge

5-2

234

142



8-3

391

224

Independence

4-3

182

159



6-5

329

264

Indian Trail Porter Ridge

3-4

190

189



6-5

305

238

Rocky River

2-5

163

185



2-9

201

275

Garinger

1-6

41

319



1-10

75

504

East Mecklenburg

0-7

44

249



1-10

77

381

Friday’s games

4AA playoffs

Independence at Ardrey Kell, 7:30

Vance at Butler, 7:30

4A playoffs

Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Lake Norman, 7:30

Byes: Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, Myers Park

Season finished: Rocky River, Garinger, East Mecklenburg

Sandhills 4A



Conference

All

Richmond Senior

7-0

316

61



11-0

494

105

Scotland County

5-2

253

150



9-2

383

190

Southern Pines Pinecrest

5-2

179

125



9-2

364

168

Raeford Hoke County

4-3

166

110



7-4

253

189

Fayetteville Britt

3-4

183

184



7-4

295

228

Fayetteville Seventy-First

3-4

158

156



6-5

270

204

Pembroke Purnell Swett

1-6

52

263



1-10

71

366

Lumberton

0-7

42

302



2-9

93

413

Friday’s games

4AA playoffs

Pfafftown Reagan at Southern Pines Pinecrest, 7:30

Raleigh Millbrook at Raeford Hoke County, 7:30

4A playoffs

Durham Riverside at Fayetteville Seventy-First, 7:30

Knightdale at Fayetteville Britt, 7:30

Winterville South Central at Scotland County, 7:30

Bye: Richmond Senior

Season finished: Pembroke Purnell Swett, Lumberton

Northwestern 3A-4A



Conference

All

Boone Watauga

6-0

331

111



10-1

583

222

Alexander Central

4-2

226

135



8-3

420

250

Morganton Freedom

4-2

251

183



7-4

476

320

Hickory

4-2

167

196



4-7

219

388

Hickory St. Stephens

2-4

133

217



5-6

244

342

South Caldwell

1-5

166

228



4-7

316

360

Marion McDowell

0-6

69

273



1-9

130

379

Friday’s games

4A playoffs

South Caldwell at Kernersville Glenn, 7:30

3AA playoffs

Alexander Central at Winston-Salem Parkland, 7:30

Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Boone Watauga, 7:30

3A playoffs

West Rowan at Morganton Freedom, 7:30

Hickory at Asheville Reynolds, 7:30

Season finished: Hickory St. Stephens, Marion McDowell

Big South 3A



Conference

All

Boiling Springs Crest

6-0

244

105



9-2

390

246

Gastonia Huss

5-1

179

59



8-2

253

125

Kings Mountain

4-2

299

80



9-2

497

129

Gastonia Forestview

3-3

166

165



6-5

328

215

Gastonia Ashbrook

2-4

123

201



2-8

150

343

Cramerton Stuart Cramer

1-5

93

237



3-8

151

316

North Gaston

0-6

16

321



1-10

72

447

Friday’s games

3A playoffs

Asheville Erwin at Boiling Springs Crest, 7:30

Gastonia Forestview at Charlotte Catholic, 7:30

Monroe at Gastonia Huss, 7:30

Kings Mountain at West Henderson, 7:30

Season finished: Gastonia Ashbrook, Cramerton Stuart Cramer, North Gaston

North Piedmont 3A



Conference

All

Statesville

5-0

204

53



11-0

473

167

West Rowan

4-1

166

47



8-3

295

149

South Iredell

3-2

159

132



5-6

332

331

East Rowan

2-3

140

151



4-7

308

349

China Grove Carson

1-4

103

185



2-9

183

387

North Iredell

0-5

26

228



0-11

78

438

Friday’s games

3AA playoffs

South Iredell at Weddington, 7:30

3A playoffs

West Rowan at Morganton Freedom, 7:30

North Buncombe at Statesville, 7:30

Season finished: East Rowan, China Grove Carson, North Iredell\u0009\u0009

South Piedmont 3A



Conference

All

Northwest Cabarrus

4-1

234

120



10-1

444

177

Concord Cox Mill

4-1

174

106



7-4

324

255

Kannapolis Brown

3-2

171

109



7-3

314

205

Central Cabarrus

3-2

126

93



7-4

299

191

Concord

1-4

62

192



1-10

126

442

Concord Jay M. Robinson

0-5

60

207



1-10

118

427

Friday’s games

3AA playoffs

Marvin Ridge at Northwest Cabarrus, 7:30

Northern Guilford at Concord Cox Mill, 7:30

Central Cabarrus at Winston-Salem Mount Tabor, 7:30

Kannapolis Brown at Skyland Roberson, 7:30

Season finished: Concord, Concord Jay M. Robinson

\u0009\u0009

Southern Carolina 3A



Conference

All

Weddington

7-0

332

23



11-0

481

63

Charlotte Catholic

6-1

184

86



7-3

229

107

Marvin Ridge

5-2

205

130



6-5

314

226

Monroe Parkwood

4-3

182

154

7-4

326

204

Monroe

3-4

184

200



6-5

341

290

Waxhaw Cuthbertson

2-5

44

326



5-6

251

335

Indian Trail Sun Valley

1-6

72

229



2-9

134

349

Unionville Piedmont

0-7

51

291



1-9

88

363

Friday’s games

3AA playoffs

South Iredell at Weddington, 7:30

Marvin Ridge at Northwest Cabarrus, 7:30

Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Boone Watauga, 7:30

3A playoffs

Gastonia Forestview at Charlotte Catholic, 7:30

Monroe at Gastonia Huss, 7:30

Monroe Parkwood at Northeast Guilford, 7:30

Season finished: Indian Trail Sun Valley, Unionville Piedmont

Central Carolina 2A



Conference

All

Midway Oak Grove

8-1

350

123



10-1

460

125

Salisbury

7-2

266

83



9-2

355

110

Thomasville

7-2

286

149



8-3

317

180

Ledford

7-2

252

103



7-4

264

141

North Davidson

6-3

281

166



6-5

319

232

Central Davidson

4-5

227

218



6-5

319

232

West Davidson

3-6

213

256



4-7

272

294

South Rowan

2-7

131

364



2-9

165

460

East Davidson

1-8

98

372



1-10

113

405

Lexington

0-9

78

359



1-10

101

371

Friday’s games

2AA playoffs

North Davidson at Midway Oak Grove, 7:30

Ledford at Hertford County, 7:30

Mount Pleasant at Salisbury, 7:30

2A playoffs

Thomasville at Newton-Conover, 7:30

Season finished: Central Davidson, West Davidson, South Rowan, East Davidson, Lexington

Foothills 2A



Conference

All

Lenoir Hibriten

7-0

333

27



10-1

470

93

Valdese Draughn

5-2

250

209



7-4

486

324

Claremont Bunker Hill

5-2

173

145



6-5

215

260

West Iredell

4-3

168

153



6-5

274

226

Morganton Patton

3-4

140

218



4-7

188

368

Newton Foard

2-5

154

209



2-9

206

351

West Caldwell

2-5

102

219



2-9

138

338

East Burke

1-6

132

255



2-9

199

360

Friday’s games

2AA playoffs

West Iredell at Shelby, 7:30

Wilkes Central at Lenoir Hibriten, 7:30

Claremont Bunker Hill at Canton Pisgah, 7:30

2A playoffs

Valdese Draughn at Forest City Chase, 7:30

Season finished: Morganton Patton, Newton Foard, West Caldwell, East Burke

Rocky River 2A



Conference

All

Anson County

4-0

152

35



7-3

308

158

West Stanly

2-2

108

79



8-2

380

136

Mount Pleasant

2-2

92

93



5-6

187

309

Marshville Forest Hills

1-3

60

124



4-7

195

372

Montgomery Central

1-3

59

140



4-7

187

309

Friday’s games

2AA playoffs

Mount Pleasant at Salisbury, 7:30

2A playoffs

Black Mountain Owen at West Stanly, 7:30

Season finished: Anson County, Marshville Forest Hills, Montgomery Central

South Fork 2A



Conference

All

North Lincoln

7-0

323

54



10-1

471

122

Maiden

5-2

219

163



8-3

331

228

Newton-Conover

5-2

234

158



7-4

352

265

East Lincoln

4-3

198

170



8-3

346

210

West Lincoln

4-3

248

184



8-3

474

234

Catawba Bandys

2-5

148

166



5-6

254

224

Lincolnton

1-6

96

268



3-8

142

309

Lake Norman Charter

0-7

62

363



1-10

150

495

Friday’s games

2AA playoffs

North Surry at Maiden, 7:30

West Lincoln at Ashe County, 7:30

East Lincoln at Lawndale Burns, 7:30

R-S Central at North Lincoln, 7:30

2A playoffs

Catawba Bandys at Burnsville Mountain Heritage, 7:30

Thomasville at Newton-Conover, 7:30

Season finished: Lincolnton, Lake Norman Charter

Southwestern 2A



Conference

All

Shelby

6-0

294

55



9-1

461

152

Lawndale Burns

5-1

220

82



9-2

427

164

Forest City Chase

4-2

224

184



9-2

452

218

Belmont South Point

3-3

195

148



5-6

279

236

R-S Central

2-4

152

195



5-6

281

327

East Rutherford

1-5

141

270



2-9

273

462

East Gaston

0-6

59

333



1-10

130

471

Friday’s games

2AA playoffs

West Iredell at Shelby, 7:30

Belmont South Point at Sylva Smoky Mountain, 7:30

East Lincoln at Lawndale Burns, 7:30

R-S Central at North Lincoln, 7:30

2A playoffs

Valdese Draughn at Forest City Chase, 7:30

Season finished: East Rutherford, East Gaston

Mountain Valley 1A-2A



Conference

All

Elkin

6-1

214

126



9-2

312

185

Ashe County

6-1

326

184



7-4

430

329

North Wilkes

4-3

272

249



7-4

396

339

Wilkes Central

4-3

199

195



6-5

270

309

East Wilkes

4-3

249

271



4-7

213

446

Boonville Starmount

2-5

168

170



5-6

283

302

Alleghany

2-5

166

204



3-8

215

334

West Wilkes

0-7

132

299



1-10

204

411

Friday’s games

2AA playoffs

West Lincoln at Ashe County, 7:30

Wilkes Central at Lenoir Hibriten, 7:30

2A playoffs

North Wilkes at West Stokes, 7:30

1AA playoffs

Boonville Starmount at Avery County, 7:30

East Wilkes at Polk County, 7:30

Bye: Elkin (1A)

Season finished: Alleghany, West Wilkes\u0009

Western Highlands 1A-2A



Conference

All

Burnsville Mtn. Heritage

5-0

152

58



9-1

264

79

Bakersville Mitchell County

4-1

200

27



10-1

470

61

Black Mountain Owen

3-2

158

137



6-4

230

201

Polk County

2-3

120

113



8-3

334

163

Avery County

1-4

114

164



5-6

351

318

Marshall Madison County

0-5

14

287



0-11

40

594

Friday’s games

2A playoffs

Catawba Bandys at Burnsville Mountain Heritage, 7:30

Black Mountain Owen at West Stanly, 7:30

1AA playoffs

Boonville Starmount at Avery County, 7:30

East Wilkes at Polk County, 7:30

Bye: Bakersville Mitchell County (1AA)

Season finished: Marshall Madison County

Southern Piedmont 1A



Conference

All

Mooresboro Thom. Jefferson

7-1

334

56



10-1

479

62

Mt. Holly Mountain Island Ch.

7-1

406

46



9-2

499

83

Bessemer City

7-1

292

128



7-4

302

262

Monroe Union Academy

5-3

207

226



6-4

250

278

Commy. School of Davidson

4-4

186

203



5-6

254

303

Cherryville

3-5

154

273



3-8

160

463

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep

2-6

183

251



4-7

247

309

Gastonia Highland Tech

1-7

97

304



1-9

130

387

Christ the King

0-8

44

401



0-10

64

478

Friday’s games

1AA playoffs

Community School of Davidson at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter, 7:30

Monroe Union Academy at Swain County, 7:30

Bye: Bessemer City (1AA), Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson (1A)

Season finished: Cherryville, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep, Gastonia Highland Tech, Christ the King

Yadkin Valley 1A



Conference

All

North Rowan

6-0

284

50



9-2

367

87

North Stanly

5-1

237

58



6-5

311

209

Albemarle

4-2

192

98



4-7

268

257

South Stanly

3-3

155

168



5-6

311

321

North Moore

1-5

61

195



3-7

138

265

Chatham Central

1-5

80

309



1-10

195

552

South Davidson

1-5

66

218



1-10

143

414

Friday’s games

1AA playoffs

South Stanly at North Stanly, 7:30

1A playoffs

Albemarle at Hayesville, 7:30

Bye: North Rowan

Season finished: North Moore, Chatham Central, South Davidson

Big South 4A (CISAA)



Conference

All

Charlotte Country Day

2-1

53

27



9-2

321

176

Charlotte Christian

2-1

51

47



8-2

235

194

Charlotte Latin

1-2

48

77



7-3

271

131

Providence Day

1-2

49

43



7-3

288

105

Friday’s games

NCISAA Division 2 championship

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian at Providence Day, 7

Season finished: Charlotte Country Day, Charlotte Christian (NCISAA Division 1 champion), Charlotte Latin

Piedmont Athletic



Conference

All

Indian Trail Metrolina Chr.

4-0

133

43



8-3

377

210

High Point Christian

3-1

155

75



8-4

406

198

Southlake Christian

1-2

70

118



8-4

388

370

Covenant Day

1-2

79

114



3-7

210

268

Cabarrus Warriors

0-4

75

172



2-7

160

344

Friday’s games

NCISAA Division 2 championship

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian at Providence Day, 7

Season finished: High Point Christian, Southlake Christian, Covenant Day, Cabarrus Warriors

Western Piedmont



Conference

All

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

3-0

105

0



8-3

357

191

Asheville School

2-1

73

60



3-8

189

383

VC/NC Royals

1-2

33

46



2-6

102

232

Hickory Grove Christian

0-3

14

109



0-8

42

336

All teams’ seasons are finished

Pioneer Football League



Conference

All

Asheville Saints

8-1

274

89



9-1

299

109

Anderson (SC) Cavaliers

7-2

240

79



7-3

240

101

Cabarrus Stallions

4-3

105

122



4-4

117

142

Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders

1-7

36

219



1-9

36

256

Tennessee Silverbacks

0-8

28

188



1-8

42

216

All teams’ seasons are finished

N.C. nonconference



All

Carolina Bearcats

6-6

277

268

Hickory Hawks

4-7

181

191

Statesville Christian

3-5

180

201

Saturday’s game

GPIAA championship

Carolina Bearcats vs. North Wake Saints, at Greensboro’s Kernodle Middle School, 3:30

S.C. Region 3 5A



Conference

All

Clover

4-0

149

71



11-0

504

148

Rock Hill

3-1

92

56



7-4

248

175

Fort Mill Nation Ford

2-2

95

108



6-5

302

285

Rock Hill Northwestern

1-3

110

71



2-8

154

272

Fort Mill

0-4

24

164



1-9

99

347

Friday’s games

(second round, playoffs)

Mauldin at Clover, 7:30

Season finished: Rock Hill, Fort Mill Nation Ford, Fort Mill, Rock Hill Northwestern\u0009\u0009\u0009

S.C. Region 3 4A



Conference

All

Rock Hill South Pointe

5-0

190

65



10-1

356

150

Columbia Ridge View

4-1

141

43



7-4

285

140

Blythewood Westwood

3-2

164

88



8-3

356

194

York

2-3

128

129



4-7

211

296

Lancaster

1-4

80

175



2-9

145

318

Richland Northeast

0-5

27

228



0-10

67

460

Friday’s games

(second round, playoffs)

Columbia Ridge View at Columbia A.C. Flora, 7:30

Blythewood Westwood at Central Daniel, 7:30

Season finished: Rock Hill South Pointe, York, Lancaster, Richland Northeast

S.C. Region 4 3A



Conference

All

Camden

3-1

164

89



10-1

472

217

Chester

3-1

164

89



9-2

436

217

Indian Land

2-2

152

133



4-7

267

322

Winnsboro Fairfield Central

2-2

93

90



4-7

177

241

Columbia Keenan

0-4

57

185



3-7

200

371

Fort Mill Catawba Ridge

0-0

0

0



2-8

137

268

NOTE: Catawba Ridge playing as an independent this season

Friday’s games

(second round, playoffs)

Spartanburg Broome at Camden, 7:30

Season finished: Chester, Indian Land, Winnsboro Fairfield Central, Columbia Keenan, Fort Mill Catawba Ridge

S.C. Region 6 3A



Conference

All

Aynor

5-0

204

150



10-0

410

232

Dillon

4-1

216

117



9-1

435

139

Marion

2-3

98

152



6-3

248

172

Cheraw

2-3

130

163



7-4

279

265

Lake City

2-3

122

144



5-5

221

266

Loris

0-5

85

139



1-9

161

282

Friday’s games

(playoffs, second round)

Cheraw at Johnston Strom Thurmond, 7:30

Bluffton May River at Aynor, 7:30

Lake City at Gilbert, 7:30

Dillon at Hampton Wade Hampton, 7:30

Season finished: Loris, Marion

S.C. Region 4 2A



Conference

All

Lancaster Buford

6-0

226

114



8-3

341

287

Kershaw Andrew Jackson

5-1

176

60



10-1

417

60

Bishopville Lee Central

3-3

160

160



6-5

297

257

Pageland Central

3-3

155

104



5-6

238

184

Richburg Lewisville

2-4

157

255



4-7

323

448

Kershaw North Central

1-5

91

298



5-5

231

213

Chesterfield

1-5

97

173



3-7

186

274

Friday’s games

(playoffs, second round)

Saluda at Lancaster Buford, 7:30

Kershaw Andrew Jackson at Abbeville, 7:30

Season finished: Bishopville Lee Central, Pageland Central, Richburg Lewisville, Chesterfield, Kershaw North Central

S.C. Region 2 1A



Conference

All

Lamar

3-0

156

18



8-2

454

146

McBee

2-1

97

46



3-7

198

244

Great Falls

1-2

45

118



5-6

239

341

Timmonsville

0-3

22

138



2-8

92

377

Friday’s games

(playoffs, second round)

McBee at Blackville-Hilda, 7:30

Ware Shoals at Lamar, 7:30

Season finished: Great Falls, Timmonsville

Other S.C.



All

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate

6-2

275

63

Season finished

  Comments  