Friday’s NC/SC scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule
How the Sweet 16 Fared
|Rk.
|School (Cl)
|This Week
|Rec
|Next Week
|1.
|Mallard Creek (4A)
|d. Hough 52-13
|9-0-1
|at Mooresville
|2.
|Myers Park (4A)
|d. Indian Trail Porter Ridge 49-10
|10-0
|at Independence
|3.
|Richmond Senior (4A)
|d. Fayetteville 71st 45-6
|10-0
|at Scotland County
|4.
|Vance (4A)
|d. North Mecklenburg 31-0
|8-1
|at Hough
|5.
|Weddington (3A)
|d. Monroe 45-13
|10-0
|Waxhaw Cuthbertson
|6.
|Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)
|d. York 48-21
|10-0
|Playoffs TBD
|7.
|Northwest Cabarrus (3A)
|d. Concord 42-13
|10-0
|Concord Cox Mill
|8.
|Clover, SC (5A)
|d. Fort Mill 45-10
|10-0
|Playoffs TBD
|9.
|Ardrey Kell (4A)
|d. Fort Mill Catawba Ridge, forfeit
|9-1
|at Providence
|10.
|Kings Mountain (3A)
|d. Gastonia Forestview 54-3
|9-1
|at Boiling Springs Crest
|11.
|Shelby (3A)
|d. East Rutherford 63-7
|8-1
|at Belmont South Point
|12.
|Statesville (3A)
|d. East Rowan 55-0
|10-0
|at West Rowan
|13.
|Butler (4A)
|d. Garinger 49-0
|7-3
|at East Mecklenburg
|14.
|Boiling Springs Crest (3A)
|bye
|8-2
|Kings Mountain
|15.
|Boone Watauga (3A)
|d. Morganton Freedom 48-33
|10-1
|Bye
|16.
|West Stanly (2A)
|lost 34-0 to Anson County
|8-1
|Mount Pleasant
Friday’s Scores
NORTH CAROLINA
Anson County 34, West Stanly 0
Arden Christ School 27, Charlotte Country Day 20
Ayden-Grifton 21, Greene Central 0
Brevard 20, Hendersonville 14
Cameron Union Pines 44, Erwin Triton 34
Canton Pisgah 41, Franklin 7
Carolina Pride 56, Sandhill Titans 0
Central Davidson 42, South Rowan 0
Charlotte Catholic 37, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 10
Charlotte Independence 28, Mint Hill Rocky River 20
Charlotte Mallard Creek 52, Cornelius Hough 13
Charlotte Myers Park 49, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 10
Charlotte Olympic 21, Charlotte Providence 16
Clayton 56, Smithfield-Selma 0
Clinton 35, Warsaw Kenan 13
Croatan 55, Pender County 18
Currituck County 42, Bertie County 6
East Carteret 35, Lejeune 0
East Duplin 16, Wallace-Rose Hill 14
East Surry 63, South Stokes 14
Eastern Alamance 42, Western Alamance 7
Edenton Holmes 56, Manteo 0
Elizabeth City Northeastern 40, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 7
Elkin 21, East Wilkes 14
Fairmont 30, East Columbus 0
Garner 34, Fuquay-Varina 18
Gaston KIPP Pride 32, Weldon 16
Gastonia Huss 34, Belmont Cramer 0
Gates County 34, Washington County 21
Goldsboro 15, Newton Grove Midway 0
Goldsboro Rosewood 28, North Duplin 21
Granville Central 46, Bunn 26
Greenville Conley 30, Eastern Wayne 21
Greenville Rose 49, South Central Pitt 7
Halifax Academy 38, Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 8
Havelock 45, Swansboro 6
Hertford County 56, Pasquotank County 0
Holly Springs 30, Apex 20
Jacksonville 41, Jacksonville White Oak 8
Jacksonville Northside 48, West Carteret 7
Kannapolis Brown 49, Concord Robinson 0
Kings Mountain 54, Gastonia Forestview 3
Kinston Parrott Academy 73, Faith Christian 60
Kinston 19, North Lenoir 6
Knightdale 21, Wendell Corinth Holders 20, OT
Lake Norman 42, Huntersville Hopewell 0
Lee County 68, Western Harnett 6
Lenoir Hibriten 37, West Iredell 0
Mitchell County 33, Polk County 0
Monroe Parkwood 55, Monroe Piedmont 7
Mooresville 28, West Charlotte 8
Mount Airy 70, Kernersville McGuinness 0
Murphy 50, Cherokee 6
New Bern 59, Southern Wayne 0
New Hanover County 28, West Brunswick 7
Newton Grove Hobbton 45, Rose Hill Union 28
North Edgecombe 44, Rocky Mount Prep 6
North Lincoln 49, Lincolnton 7
North Stanly 43, North Moore 0
Northeast Guilford 60, Mayodan McMichael 0
Northern Durham 60, East Chapel Hill 0
Northern Nash 22, Wilson Fike 15
Pamlico County 39, Robersonville South Creek 22
Princeton 42, Salemburg Lakewood 0
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 64, Southeast Raleigh 0
Raleigh Ravenscroft 27, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 7
Red Springs 55, West Columbus 0
Reidsville 34, Burlington Cummings 0
Richlands 34, Holly Ridge Dixon 14
Richmond County 45, Fayetteville Seventy-First 6
Robbinsville 28, Andrews 7
Scotland 48, Lumberton 0
Seven Springs Spring Creek 52, Bear Grass 35
South Columbus 35, West Bladen 22
South Granville 30, Oxford Webb 8
South Johnston 44, East Wake 14
SouthWest Edgecombe 53, North Johnston 0
Southern Durham 42, Chapel Hill 0
Southern Lee 19, Harnett Central 12
Southern Nash 35, Rocky Mount 14
Southwest Onslow 62, Rocky Point Trask 14
Sylva Smoky Mountain 42, East Henderson 0
Tarboro 48, Pinetown Northside 0
Thomasville 17, Oak Grove 9
Thomasville Ledford 35, East Davidson 7
Topsail 9, Wilmington Hoggard 7
Trinity Christian 55, Asheville School 0
Watauga County 48, Morganton Freedom 33
Weddington 45, Monroe 13
West Craven 20, Washington 14
West Davidson 55, Lexington 8
West Mecklenburg 34, Charlotte Harding 8
West Rowan 26, China Grove Carson 7
Western Guilford 42, Greensboro Smith 12
Whiteville 28, St. Pauls 6
Wilson Beddingfield 60, Farmville Central 0
Wilson Hunt 14, Franklinton 13
Winston-Salem Parkland 6, Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 0
Zebulon B. Vance 31, North Mecklenburg 0
SOUTH CAROLINA
Abbeville 56, Ninety Six 0
Andrews 46, Hannah-Pamplico 36
Barnwell 28, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 12
Batesburg-Leesville 28, Saluda 24
Beaufort 31, Colleton County 21
Beaufort Academy 59, Patrick Henry Academy 12
Berkeley 47, Cane Bay 7
Branchville 38, Bethune-Bowman 0
Brookland-Cayce 21, Airport 0
Buford 48, North Central 6
Carolina Forest 42, Conway 13
Colleton Prep 44, John Paul II 14
Dillon 49, Cheraw 21
Dorman 38, Riverside 0
Dutch Fork 41, White Knoll 14
Fox Creek 23, Silver Bluff 21
Gaffney 63, Spartanburg 14
Georgetown 49, Academic Magnet 0
Goose Creek 27, Stratford 7
Greenwood 28, J.L. Mann 14
Hartsville 58, Darlington 7
Hilton Head Christian Academy 48, Hilton Head Prep 19
James F. Byrnes 28, Boiling Springs 0
Lamar 40, McBee 0
Marion 13, Loris 6
Myrtle Beach 35, North Myrtle Beach 14
Newberry 33, Mid-Carolina 21
North Augusta 49, Aiken 0
Orangeburg Prep 41, Northwood Academy 7
Richard Winn Academy 47, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 28
Ridge Spring-Monetta 54, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 6
South Aiken 52, Midland Valley 6
South Pointe 48, York Comprehensive 21
Southside Christian 42, Landrum 14
St. James 55, Socastee 8
Sumter 34, Irmo 14
Swansea 28, Edisto 0
T.L. Hanna 28, Woodmont 0
Timberland 42, North Charleston 0
Trinity Byrnes School 45, Robert E. Lee Academy 28
Union County 35, Emerald 0
West Florence 17, South Florence 6
Westside 46, Wade Hampton (G) 13
Whale Branch 38, Battery Creek 0
Woodland 48, Allendale-Fairfax 22
Wren 68, Walhalla 20
Next Week’s Schedule
Friday, Nov. 8
(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
I-Meck 4A
Mallard Creek at Mooresville
North Mecklenburg at Lake Norman
Vance at Hough, 7
West Charlotte at Hopewell, 7
SoMeck 7 4A
Ardrey Kell at Providence, 7
Berry Academy at Harding, 7
West Mecklenburg at South Mecklenburg, 7
Southwestern 4A
Butler at East Mecklenburg, 7
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge at Indian Trail Porter Ridge
Myers Park at Independence, 7
Rocky River at Garinger, 7
Sandhills 4A
Fayetteville Britt at Fayetteville Seventy-First
Lumberton at Pembroke Purnell Swett
Richmond Senior at Scotland County
Southern Pines Pinecrest at Raeford Hoke County
Northwestern 3A-4A
Alexander Central at South Caldwell
Hickory at Hickory St. Stephens
Marion McDowell at Morganton Freedom
Big South 3A
Cramerton Stuart Cramer at Gastonia Forestview
Gastonia Ashbrook at Gastonia Huss
Kings Mountain at Boiling Springs Crest
North Piedmont 3A
China Grove Carson at South Iredell
North Iredell at East Rowan
Statesville at West Iredell
South Piedmont 3A
Central Cabarrus at Concord Jay M. Robinson
Concord at Kannapolis Brown
Concord Cox Mill at Northwest Cabarrus
Southern Carolina 3A
Charlotte Catholic at Marvin Ridge
Monroe at Monroe Parkwood
Unionville Piedmont at Indian Trail Sun Valley
Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Weddington
Central Carolina 2A
East Davidson at Midway Oak Grove
North Davidson at Ledford
South Rowan at Salisbury
Thomasville at Lexington
West Davidson at Central Davidson
Foothills 2A
East Burke at Valdese Draughn
Morganton Patton at Lenoir Hibriten
West Caldwell at Claremont Bunker Hill
West Iredell at Newton Foard
Rocky River 2A
Marshville Forest Hills at Anson County
Mount Pleasant at West Stanly
South Fork 2A
East Lincoln at Newton-Conover
Lake Norman Charter at West Lincoln
Maiden at Lincolnton
North Lincoln at Catawba Bandys
Southwestern 2A
East Gaston at East Rutherford
R-S Central at Forest City Chase
Shelby at Belmont South Point
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Ashe County at Boonville Starmount
Elkin at Allegheny County
North Wilkes at West Wilkes
Wilkes Central at East Wilkes
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Avery County at Bakersville Mitchell County
Marshall Madison County at Black Mountain Owen
Polk County at Burnsville Mountain Heritage
Southern Piedmont 1A
Cherryville at Bessemer City
Community School of Davidson at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep
Gastonia Highland Tech at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter
Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy at Monroe Union Academy
Yadkin Valley 1A
North Moore at Chatham Central
North Stanly at South Stanly
South Davidson at North Rowan
N.C. nonconference
Montgomery Central at Albemarle
North Gaston at Lawndale Burns
Byes
Boone Watauga, Christ the King, Commonwealth Charter, East Rutherford, Olympic,
