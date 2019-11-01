High School Sports

Friday’s NC/SC scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule

How the Sweet 16 Fared

Rk.School (Cl)This WeekRecNext Week
1.Mallard Creek (4A)d. Hough 52-139-0-1at Mooresville
2.Myers Park (4A)d. Indian Trail Porter Ridge 49-1010-0at Independence
3.Richmond Senior (4A)d. Fayetteville 71st 45-610-0at Scotland County
4.Vance (4A)d. North Mecklenburg 31-08-1at Hough
5.Weddington (3A)d. Monroe 45-1310-0Waxhaw Cuthbertson
6.Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)d. York 48-2110-0Playoffs TBD
7.Northwest Cabarrus (3A)d. Concord 42-1310-0Concord Cox Mill
8.Clover, SC (5A)d. Fort Mill 45-1010-0Playoffs TBD
9.Ardrey Kell (4A)d. Fort Mill Catawba Ridge, forfeit9-1at Providence
10.Kings Mountain (3A)d. Gastonia Forestview 54-39-1at Boiling Springs Crest
11.Shelby (3A)d. East Rutherford 63-78-1at Belmont South Point
12.Statesville (3A)d. East Rowan 55-010-0at West Rowan
13.Butler (4A)d. Garinger 49-07-3at East Mecklenburg
14.Boiling Springs Crest (3A)bye8-2Kings Mountain
15.Boone Watauga (3A)d. Morganton Freedom 48-3310-1Bye
16.West Stanly (2A)lost 34-0 to Anson County8-1Mount Pleasant

Friday’s Scores

NORTH CAROLINA

Anson County 34, West Stanly 0

Arden Christ School 27, Charlotte Country Day 20

Ayden-Grifton 21, Greene Central 0

Brevard 20, Hendersonville 14

Cameron Union Pines 44, Erwin Triton 34

Canton Pisgah 41, Franklin 7

Carolina Pride 56, Sandhill Titans 0

Central Davidson 42, South Rowan 0

Charlotte Catholic 37, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 10

Charlotte Independence 28, Mint Hill Rocky River 20

Charlotte Mallard Creek 52, Cornelius Hough 13

Charlotte Myers Park 49, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 10

Charlotte Olympic 21, Charlotte Providence 16

Clayton 56, Smithfield-Selma 0

Clinton 35, Warsaw Kenan 13

Croatan 55, Pender County 18

Currituck County 42, Bertie County 6

East Carteret 35, Lejeune 0

East Duplin 16, Wallace-Rose Hill 14

East Surry 63, South Stokes 14

Eastern Alamance 42, Western Alamance 7

Edenton Holmes 56, Manteo 0

Elizabeth City Northeastern 40, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 7

Elkin 21, East Wilkes 14

Fairmont 30, East Columbus 0

Garner 34, Fuquay-Varina 18

Gaston KIPP Pride 32, Weldon 16

Gastonia Huss 34, Belmont Cramer 0

Gates County 34, Washington County 21

Goldsboro 15, Newton Grove Midway 0

Goldsboro Rosewood 28, North Duplin 21

Granville Central 46, Bunn 26

Greenville Conley 30, Eastern Wayne 21

Greenville Rose 49, South Central Pitt 7

Halifax Academy 38, Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 8

Havelock 45, Swansboro 6

Hertford County 56, Pasquotank County 0

Holly Springs 30, Apex 20

Jacksonville 41, Jacksonville White Oak 8

Jacksonville Northside 48, West Carteret 7

Kannapolis Brown 49, Concord Robinson 0

Kings Mountain 54, Gastonia Forestview 3

Kinston Parrott Academy 73, Faith Christian 60

Kinston 19, North Lenoir 6

Knightdale 21, Wendell Corinth Holders 20, OT

Lake Norman 42, Huntersville Hopewell 0

Lee County 68, Western Harnett 6

Lenoir Hibriten 37, West Iredell 0

Mitchell County 33, Polk County 0

Monroe Parkwood 55, Monroe Piedmont 7

Mooresville 28, West Charlotte 8

Mount Airy 70, Kernersville McGuinness 0

Murphy 50, Cherokee 6

New Bern 59, Southern Wayne 0

New Hanover County 28, West Brunswick 7

Newton Grove Hobbton 45, Rose Hill Union 28

North Edgecombe 44, Rocky Mount Prep 6

North Lincoln 49, Lincolnton 7

North Stanly 43, North Moore 0

Northeast Guilford 60, Mayodan McMichael 0

Northern Durham 60, East Chapel Hill 0

Northern Nash 22, Wilson Fike 15

Pamlico County 39, Robersonville South Creek 22

Princeton 42, Salemburg Lakewood 0

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 64, Southeast Raleigh 0

Raleigh Ravenscroft 27, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 7

Red Springs 55, West Columbus 0

Reidsville 34, Burlington Cummings 0

Richlands 34, Holly Ridge Dixon 14

Richmond County 45, Fayetteville Seventy-First 6

Robbinsville 28, Andrews 7

Scotland 48, Lumberton 0

Seven Springs Spring Creek 52, Bear Grass 35

South Columbus 35, West Bladen 22

South Granville 30, Oxford Webb 8

South Johnston 44, East Wake 14

SouthWest Edgecombe 53, North Johnston 0

Southern Durham 42, Chapel Hill 0

Southern Lee 19, Harnett Central 12

Southern Nash 35, Rocky Mount 14

Southwest Onslow 62, Rocky Point Trask 14

Sylva Smoky Mountain 42, East Henderson 0

Tarboro 48, Pinetown Northside 0

Thomasville 17, Oak Grove 9

Thomasville Ledford 35, East Davidson 7

Topsail 9, Wilmington Hoggard 7

Trinity Christian 55, Asheville School 0

Watauga County 48, Morganton Freedom 33

Weddington 45, Monroe 13

West Craven 20, Washington 14

West Davidson 55, Lexington 8

West Mecklenburg 34, Charlotte Harding 8

West Rowan 26, China Grove Carson 7

Western Guilford 42, Greensboro Smith 12

Whiteville 28, St. Pauls 6

Wilson Beddingfield 60, Farmville Central 0

Wilson Hunt 14, Franklinton 13

Winston-Salem Parkland 6, Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 0

Zebulon B. Vance 31, North Mecklenburg 0

SOUTH CAROLINA

Abbeville 56, Ninety Six 0

Andrews 46, Hannah-Pamplico 36

Barnwell 28, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 12

Batesburg-Leesville 28, Saluda 24

Beaufort 31, Colleton County 21

Beaufort Academy 59, Patrick Henry Academy 12

Berkeley 47, Cane Bay 7

Branchville 38, Bethune-Bowman 0

Brookland-Cayce 21, Airport 0

Buford 48, North Central 6

Carolina Forest 42, Conway 13

Colleton Prep 44, John Paul II 14

Dillon 49, Cheraw 21

Dorman 38, Riverside 0

Dutch Fork 41, White Knoll 14

Fox Creek 23, Silver Bluff 21

Gaffney 63, Spartanburg 14

Georgetown 49, Academic Magnet 0

Goose Creek 27, Stratford 7

Greenwood 28, J.L. Mann 14

Hartsville 58, Darlington 7

Hilton Head Christian Academy 48, Hilton Head Prep 19

James F. Byrnes 28, Boiling Springs 0

Lamar 40, McBee 0

Marion 13, Loris 6

Myrtle Beach 35, North Myrtle Beach 14

Newberry 33, Mid-Carolina 21

North Augusta 49, Aiken 0

Orangeburg Prep 41, Northwood Academy 7

Richard Winn Academy 47, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 28

Ridge Spring-Monetta 54, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 6

South Aiken 52, Midland Valley 6

South Pointe 48, York Comprehensive 21

Southside Christian 42, Landrum 14

St. James 55, Socastee 8

Sumter 34, Irmo 14

Swansea 28, Edisto 0

T.L. Hanna 28, Woodmont 0

Timberland 42, North Charleston 0

Trinity Byrnes School 45, Robert E. Lee Academy 28

Union County 35, Emerald 0

West Florence 17, South Florence 6

Westside 46, Wade Hampton (G) 13

Whale Branch 38, Battery Creek 0

Woodland 48, Allendale-Fairfax 22

Wren 68, Walhalla 20

Next Week’s Schedule

Friday, Nov. 8

(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

I-Meck 4A

Mallard Creek at Mooresville

North Mecklenburg at Lake Norman

Vance at Hough, 7

West Charlotte at Hopewell, 7

SoMeck 7 4A

Ardrey Kell at Providence, 7

Berry Academy at Harding, 7

West Mecklenburg at South Mecklenburg, 7

Southwestern 4A

Butler at East Mecklenburg, 7

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge at Indian Trail Porter Ridge

Myers Park at Independence, 7

Rocky River at Garinger, 7

Sandhills 4A

Fayetteville Britt at Fayetteville Seventy-First

Lumberton at Pembroke Purnell Swett

Richmond Senior at Scotland County

Southern Pines Pinecrest at Raeford Hoke County

Northwestern 3A-4A

Alexander Central at South Caldwell

Hickory at Hickory St. Stephens

Marion McDowell at Morganton Freedom

Big South 3A

Cramerton Stuart Cramer at Gastonia Forestview

Gastonia Ashbrook at Gastonia Huss

Kings Mountain at Boiling Springs Crest

North Piedmont 3A

China Grove Carson at South Iredell

North Iredell at East Rowan

Statesville at West Iredell

South Piedmont 3A

Central Cabarrus at Concord Jay M. Robinson

Concord at Kannapolis Brown

Concord Cox Mill at Northwest Cabarrus

Southern Carolina 3A

Charlotte Catholic at Marvin Ridge

Monroe at Monroe Parkwood

Unionville Piedmont at Indian Trail Sun Valley

Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Weddington

Central Carolina 2A

East Davidson at Midway Oak Grove

North Davidson at Ledford

South Rowan at Salisbury

Thomasville at Lexington

West Davidson at Central Davidson

Foothills 2A

East Burke at Valdese Draughn

Morganton Patton at Lenoir Hibriten

West Caldwell at Claremont Bunker Hill

West Iredell at Newton Foard

Rocky River 2A

Marshville Forest Hills at Anson County

Mount Pleasant at West Stanly

South Fork 2A

East Lincoln at Newton-Conover

Lake Norman Charter at West Lincoln

Maiden at Lincolnton

North Lincoln at Catawba Bandys

Southwestern 2A

East Gaston at East Rutherford

R-S Central at Forest City Chase

Shelby at Belmont South Point

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

Ashe County at Boonville Starmount

Elkin at Allegheny County

North Wilkes at West Wilkes

Wilkes Central at East Wilkes

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Avery County at Bakersville Mitchell County

Marshall Madison County at Black Mountain Owen

Polk County at Burnsville Mountain Heritage

Southern Piedmont 1A

Cherryville at Bessemer City

Community School of Davidson at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep

Gastonia Highland Tech at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy at Monroe Union Academy

Yadkin Valley 1A

North Moore at Chatham Central

North Stanly at South Stanly

South Davidson at North Rowan

N.C. nonconference

Montgomery Central at Albemarle

North Gaston at Lawndale Burns

Byes

Boone Watauga, Christ the King, Commonwealth Charter, East Rutherford, Olympic,

