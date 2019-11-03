With playoff pairings coming, some big games on tap Friday night; full prep schedule

Arden Christ School (6-3) at Charlotte Christian (7-2), Fri, 7: The Knights will try to win a third consecutive N.C. Independent Schools Division I state championship in a rematch of last year’s final, which Christian won 43-14. This year’s final figures to be much tighter. Christian beat Christ School in Arden 28-27 last month.

Mallard Creek (9-0-1, 6-0 I-MECK) at Mooresville (6-4, 4-2), Fri, 7: Mallard Creek has locked up the No. 1 playoff seed but to get in position for a No. 1 overall seed, and home field, the Mavericks must win in a tough place to play. Led by QB Hunter Deberardino, the Blue Devils have won three in a row and can use a win to improve their playoff positioning. On Saturday, the NCHSAA will announce playoff pairings for all classes.

Vance (8-1, 5-1 I-MECK) at Hough (6-4, 5-1), Fri, 7: Vance’s only loss was 17-7 to Mallard Creek. Mallard Creek ended Hough’s five-game win streak Friday, handing the Huskies their only conference loss. Winner here finishes second, which is big for playoff positioning.

Myers Park (10-0, 6-0 Southwestern 4A) at Independence (6-4, 4-2), Fri, 7: The Mustangs are trying to win their first outright conference title since 1983 and get into position for a potential No. 1 overall playoff seed. Independence, winners of four of its past five games, is tied with Hickory Ridge (7-3, 4-2) for third place behind Butler (7-3, 5-1). Butler plays at East Meck (1-9, 0-6). Hickory Ridge is at Porter Ridge (6-4, 3-3).

Ardrey Kell (9-1, 5-0 SoMECK 7) at Providence (3-7, 2-3), Fri, 7: There’s probably nothing Providence would like more than to snap its two-game losing streak and make its season by upsetting archrival Ardrey Kell and preventing the Knights from winning an outright league title (Olympic, 8-3 and 5-1 and done for the regular-season might enjoy that, too). Ardrey Kell will hunt a school-record 10th win in a row.

Kings Mountain (9-1, 4-1 Big South 3A) at Boiling Springs Crest (8-2, 5-0), Fri, 7:30: Kings Mountain is tied for second with Gastonia Huss (7-2, 5-1). Huss will be favored in its annual Gaston County showdown with Gastonia Ashbrook (2-7, 2-3). So if Kings Mountain can end Crest’s six-game win streak, it’ll likely create a three-way tie for first place. Since Huss beat Kings Mountain, playoff seeding will be determined by tie-breaking procedures. Crest, of course, can win and clinch. In 10 games, Crest has allowed 71 points; Kings Mountain just 40. Think this might be a defensive battle?

Richmond Senior (10-0, 6-0 Sandhills 4A) at Scotland County (9-1, 5-1), Fri, 7:30: Pinecrest upset Scotland 36-28 two weeks ago, and Pinecrest (9-1, 5-1) is tied with Scotland for second place, heading into the regular-season finale. For Richmond, it’s simple: win and it’s conference champion. Scotland looks to force a potential three-way tie for first place by beating the Raiders for the eighth time in nine years.

Friday’s Schedule

Friday, Nov. 8

(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

NCISAA Division I Championship

Arden Christ School at Charlotte Christian, 7

NCISAA Division II semifinals

Raleigh Ravenscroft at Providence Day, 7

High Point Christian at Metrolina Christian, 7

NCISAA Division III semifinals

SouthLake Christian at Fayetteville Trinity Christian

I-Meck 4A

Mallard Creek at Mooresville

North Mecklenburg at Lake Norman

Vance at Hough, 7

West Charlotte at Hopewell, 7

SoMeck 7 4A

Ardrey Kell at Providence, 7

Berry Academy at Harding, 7

West Mecklenburg at South Mecklenburg, 7

Southwestern 4A

Butler at East Mecklenburg, 7

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge at Indian Trail Porter Ridge

Myers Park at Independence, 7

Rocky River at Garinger, 7

Sandhills 4A

Fayetteville Britt at Fayetteville Seventy-First

Lumberton at Pembroke Purnell Swett

Richmond Senior at Scotland County

Southern Pines Pinecrest at Raeford Hoke County

Northwestern 3A-4A

Alexander Central at South Caldwell

Hickory at Hickory St. Stephens

Marion McDowell at Morganton Freedom

Big South 3A

Cramerton Stuart Cramer at Gastonia Forestview

Gastonia Ashbrook at Gastonia Huss

Kings Mountain at Boiling Springs Crest

North Piedmont 3A

China Grove Carson at South Iredell

North Iredell at East Rowan

Statesville at West Iredell

South Piedmont 3A

Central Cabarrus at Concord Jay M. Robinson

Concord at Kannapolis Brown

Concord Cox Mill at Northwest Cabarrus

Southern Carolina 3A

Charlotte Catholic at Marvin Ridge

Monroe at Monroe Parkwood

Unionville Piedmont at Indian Trail Sun Valley

Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Weddington

Central Carolina 2A

East Davidson at Midway Oak Grove

North Davidson at Ledford

South Rowan at Salisbury

Thomasville at Lexington

West Davidson at Central Davidson

Foothills 2A

East Burke at Valdese Draughn

Morganton Patton at Lenoir Hibriten

West Caldwell at Claremont Bunker Hill

West Iredell at Newton Foard

Rocky River 2A

Marshville Forest Hills at Anson County

Mount Pleasant at West Stanly

South Fork 2A

East Lincoln at Newton-Conover

Lake Norman Charter at West Lincoln

Maiden at Lincolnton

North Lincoln at Catawba Bandys

Southwestern 2A

East Gaston at East Rutherford

R-S Central at Forest City Chase

Shelby at Belmont South Point

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

Ashe County at Boonville Starmount

Elkin at Allegheny County

North Wilkes at West Wilkes

Wilkes Central at East Wilkes

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Avery County at Bakersville Mitchell County

Marshall Madison County at Black Mountain Owen

Polk County at Burnsville Mountain Heritage

Southern Piedmont 1A

Cherryville at Bessemer City

Community School of Davidson at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep

Gastonia Highland Tech at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy at Monroe Union Academy

Yadkin Valley 1A

North Moore at Chatham Central

North Stanly at South Stanly

South Davidson at North Rowan

N.C. nonconference

Montgomery Central at Albemarle

North Gaston at Lawndale Burns

Byes

Boone Watauga, Christ the King, Commonwealth Charter, East Rutherford, Olympic

SCHSL PLAYOFFS

Friday

Class 5A

Upper State

Blythewood at Laurens

Nation Ford at Byrnes

Woodmont at Sumter

Gaffney at Rock Hill

Greenwood at Dorman

Westside at Spring Valley

Boiling Springs at Clover

Mauldin at TL Hanna

Lower State

Chapin at Dutch Fork

Wando at Conway

Lexington at Fort Dorchester

West Florence at Berkeley

Cane Bay at Carolina Forest

West Ashley at River Bluff

South Florence at Goose Creek

Lugoff-Elgin at Summerville

Class 4A

Upper State

Palmetto at Greenville

York at Belton Honea Path

Greer at South Pointe

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Wren

Lancaster at Daniel

Westwood at Eastside

Walhalla at AC Flora

Travelers Rest at Ridge View

Lower State

Marlboro County at Lower Richland

Colleton County at Airport

Lakewood at Myrtle Beach

North Myrtle Beach at North Augusta

Brookland-Cayce (bye)

Wilson at Hilton Head Island

Beaufort (bye)

South Aiken at Hartsville

Class 3A

Upper State

Southside at Pendleton

Indian Land at Woodruff

Liberty at Chapman

Newberry at Chester

Fairfield Central at Union County

Chesnee at Seneca

Clinton at Camden

Powdersville at Broome

Lower State

Cheraw at Manning

Battery Creek at Strom Thurmond

Georgetown at Aynor

Swansea at May River

Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Gilbert

Lake City at Bishop England

Edisto at Wade Hampton

Waccamaw at Dillon

Class 2A

Upper State

Ninety-Six at Southside Christian

Central at Batesburg-Leesville

CA Johnson at Buford

Blacksburg at Saluda

Lewisville at Abbeville

Christ Church at Andrew Jackson

Fox Creek at Gray Collegiate (Midlands Sports Complex)

Lee Central at St. Joseph’s

Lower State

Latta at Oceanside Collegiate

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Mullins

Hanah-Pamplico at Barnwell

Eau Claire at Phillip Simmons

Johnsonville at Calhoun County

East Clarendon at Woodland

Burke at Andrews

Whale Branch at Timberland

Class A

Upper State

Great Falls at Ridge Spring Monetta

Dixie at McBee

Hunter Kinard Tyler at Ware Shoals

Williston-Elko at McCormick

Byes: Whitmire, Lamar, Wagener-Salley, Blackville-Hilda

Lower State

Cross at Military Magnet

Denmark-Olar at Lake View

Scott’s Branch at Hemingway

At-large at St. John’s

Byes: Branchville, CE Murray, Baptist Hill, Green Sea Floyds