It’s time to vote for Charlotte Observer prep football player of the week (11.7.19)

Charlotte Observer high school football player of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they like through Thursday, Nov. 7.

Anderson Castle, Boone Watauga: dual threat QB ran 21 times for 205 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-33 win over Morganton Freedom that sealed a second straight Northwestern 3A/4A conference title.

Hunter Deberardino, Mooresville: Blue Devils QB was 12-for-18 for 247 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-8 win over West Charlotte. Keshaun Black, the reigning Charlotte Observer Player of the Week, caught six passes for 125 yards and three touchdowns.

Wanyae Freeman, Carolina Bearcats: Amassed more than 350 yards passing and seven touchdowns in a 56-0 win over the Sandhills Titans.

Caylon Imes, Statesville: back in the queue for the second straight week. Imes ran for more than 300 yards last week. Friday he had nearly 300 yards rushing and receiving in a 55-0 win over East Rowan. He ran 13 times for 234 yards and two touchdowns Friday and caught two passes for 62 yards. Statesville will play West Rowan Friday hunting its first unbeaten season since 1989.

Matthew Tuomala, Charlotte Christian: junior quarterback threw two touchdowns in the second half to lead his team to a come-from-behind 14-7 win over Charlotte Latin in the N.C. Independent Schools Division I semifinals. Christian will host Arden Christ School in the championship next week.

Dalton Miller, Mount Pleasant: 20 carries, 232 yards, four touchdowns in a 33-19 win over Montgomery Central.

Tim Newman, Myers Park: senior tailback scored two touchdowns on Senior Night in a 49-10 win over Porter Ridge that clinched a share of the Southwestern 4A title.

Dustin Noller, Mallard Creek: 18-for-30 for 345 yards and five touchdowns in a 52-13 win over Hough. Receiver Elijah Metcalf, a junior, caught four passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

Steven Montgomery, Alexander Central: 16 carries for 246 yards and four touchdowns in a 40-19 win over Hickory.

Cameron Smith, Olympic: 20 carries, 205 yards in a 21-16 win over Providence.

