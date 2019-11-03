The son of an all-time Carolina Panther great is Observer athlete of the week

Myers Park High junior Maddon Muhammad is the Charlotte Observer’s high school sports athlete of the week.

Each week, the Observer nominates 10 area athletes and allows readers to vote. Muhammad won in the most hotly contested race of the season. He and Ardrey Kell’s Murphy Smith and Charlotte Latin’s Kate Coppage all spent time in the lead in the polling, which began Sunday.

Muhammad got a rush of votes Tuesday night and Wednesday to take the win, with nearly 8,000 total.

The son of former Carolina Panther wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad, the Myers Park High junior won the 4A Midwest Regional cross country title last week running a 16:07.69 at Ivan Redmon Sports’ Complex in Kernersville to beat the field by 25 seconds.

Muhammad, who is running cross country for the first time ever, also led his Mustangs’ team to 4A West Regional runner-up finish.

Saturday, Muhammad will try to win the state championship in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A final. The meet begins at 2 p.m. at Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville.

