Friday’s top high school football performers

Calvin Jones, East Rutherford: eight total touchdowns in a 76-27 win over East Gaston. Jones had 542 all purpose yards in the win. He had 10 rushes for 346 yards and four touchdowns. He had two catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns. He threw a pass for 25 and a touchdown. He also had a 60-yard punt return for a touchdown. Jones, a senior running back, is committed to Western Carolina. He passed the 1,000-yard mark in rushing and receiving Friday.

Drake Maye, Myers Park: Junior QB was 11-for-16 for 191 yards and six touchdown passes in a 56-20 win over Independence. The Patriots won their first outright Southwestern 4A championship since 1983.

Steven Montgomery, Alexander Central: 17 carries for 198 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-12 win over South Caldwell

Henry Rutledge, Charlotte Christian: Junior running back had 180 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries in a 38-21 win over Arden Christ School in the NC Independence Schools Division I state championship game.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Cullen Smith, South Iredell: 10-for-13 passing for 220 yards and three touchdowns in a 51-31 win over China Grove Carson. He ran 12 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns, and had two interceptions on defense.

Ryan Tyson, Mount Pleasant: 2-yard run with 47 seconds left and a two-point conversion from Tyson to Sawyer Osborne lifted Mount Pleasant to a 18-17 upset win over West Stanly. Mount Pleasant (4-7, 2-2 Rocky River 2A) made itself playoff eligible with its second straight win since overcoming a four-game losing streak. Tyson finished 8-of-15 passing for 102 yards and ran seven times for 24 yards.