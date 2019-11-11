Examining this week’s North Carolina high school football playoffs; complete schedule

Metrolina Christian (8-3) at Providence Day (7-3), Fri, 7: The NCISAA Division II championship game is a rematch of Providence Day’s 42-10 win at Metrolina Christian on Sept. 27. Since then, Metrolina has won five straight games. Providence Day is 2-3 since that win, but in position for the school’s first state championship since 2011.

Olympic (8-3) at Hough (7-4), Fri, 7:30: Hough played one of its best games of the season, blitzing Vance 42-28 on Friday, and rolling through one of the state’s best defense. Hough, which starts 15 underclassmen, had 12 sacks. The Huskies have won six of their past seven games after a 1-3 start. Olympic has won five of its last six games and has flipped a 3-8 record from a year ago. The Trojans have the most wins at the school in seven years.

Vance (8-2) at Butler (8-3), Fri, 7:30: Butler has won seven of its past eight games and now faces a 2018 4AA finalist. Vance comes off last week’s 42-28 loss to Hough when its vaunted defense allowed the most points in more than two years.

Independence (6-5) at Ardrey Kell (10-1), Fri, 7:30: The Patriots began the season 2-3, but have gone 4-2 since, and Independence can score, averaging nearly 30 points per game. Ardrey Kell’s 48-6 win over Providence was a school-record 10th straight win and tied a 12-year-old record for single-season wins.

West Mecklenburg (6-4) at Davie County (6-5), Fri, 7:30: The Hawks have gotten hot late, winning three of their last four games and averaging more than 40 points in the victories. Davie County has lost two of its last three games, but beat Pfafftown Reagan 49-42 Friday.

Gastonia Forestview (6-5) at Charlotte Catholic (7-3), Fri, 7:30: Remember when Catholic lost 45-0 to Weddington back on Oct. 4? The Cougars have won five straight since then and is allowing about six points per game. The Cougars are chasing a third straight state title. Forestview snapped a two-game losing streak with Friday’s 41-21 win over Belmont Stuart Cramer.

Friday’s North Carolina playoff schedule

Class 4AA

Friday’s first round

West

Olympic (8-3) at Hough (7-4)

Independence (6-5) at Ardrey Kell (10-1)

Pfafftown Reagan (8-3) at Southern Pines Pinecrest (9-2)

Vance (8-2) at Butler (8-3)

First-round byes: Richmond Senior (11-0); Myers Park (11-0); West Forsyth (10-1); Mallard Creek (10-0-1)

East

Cary Panther Creek (6-5) at Rolesville (9-2)

Apex Friendship (7-4) at Cary Green Hope (7-3)

Raleigh Wakefield (5-6) at Raleigh Garner (6-5)

Raleigh Millbrook (6-5) at Raeford Hoke County (7-4)

First-round byes: Wake Forest (10-1); Wilmington Hoggard (5-5); Holly Springs (10-1); Raleigh Leesville Road (10-0)

Class 4A

Friday’s first round

West

Indian Trail Porter Ridge (6-5) at Lake Norman (6-5)

South Caldwell (4-7) at Kernersville Glenn (7-4)

Greensboro Page (3-8) at Mooresville (6-5)

West Mecklenburg (6-4) at Davie County (6-5)

First-round byes: Greensboro Grimsley (10-1); Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (8-3); Jamestown Ragsdale (5-6); East Forsyth (9-2)

East

Durham Riverside (8-3) at Fayetteville Seventy-First (6-5)

Fayetteville Pine Forest (5-6) at Wake Forest Heritage (7-4)

Winterville South Central (5-6) at Scotland County (9-2)

Knightdale (7-4) at Fayetteville Britt (7-4)

First-round byes: New Bern (9-2); Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (9-2); Durham Jordan (9-2); Hope Mills South View (9-2)

Class 3AA

Friday’s first round

West

South Iredell (5-6) at Weddington (11-0)

Alexander Central (8-3) at Winston-Salem Parkland (7-3)

Marvin Ridge (6-5) at Northwest Cabarrus (10-1)

Northern Guilford (7-4) at Concord Cox Mill (7-4)

Southwest Guilford (6-5) at Greensboro Dudley (9-2)

Central Cabarrus (7-4) at Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (7-4)

Kannapolis Brown (7-3) at Skyland Roberson (5-6)

Waxhaw Cuthbertson (5-6) at Boone Watauga (10-1)

East

Eastern Guilford (6-5) at Lee County (11-0)

Southern Alamance (8-3) at Northern Durham (9-2)

Fayetteville Cape Fear (7-3) at Clayton Cleveland (10-1)

Greenville Rose (6-5) at Greenville Conley (8-3)

Hope Mills Gray’s Creek (7-4) at Southern Durham (10-1)

Clayton (6-5) at Southeast Guilford (8-3)

Cameron Union Pines (8-3) at West Brunswick (9-1)

Hempstead Topsail (8-3) at Wilmington New Hanover (10-1)

Class 3A

Friday’s first round

West

Asheville Erwin (5-6) at Boiling Springs Crest (9-2)

West Rowan (7-4) at Morganton Freedom (7-4)

Gastonia Forestview (6-5) at Charlotte Catholic (7-3)

Monroe (6-5) at Gastonia Huss (8-2)

Hickory (4-7) at Asheville Reynolds (9-2)

Monroe Parkwood (7-4) at Northeast Guilford (9-2)

Kings Mountain (9-2) at West Henderson (9-2)

North Buncombe (7-4) at Statesville (11-0)

East

Fayetteville E.E. Smith (4-7) at Southern Nash (11-0)

Vance County (9-2) at Northern Nash (7-4)

Southern Lee (6-4) at Rocky Mount (8-3)

Wilson Fike (4-7) at Fayetteville Sanford (8-3)

Wilson Hunt (5-6) at Eastern Alamance (11-0)

Pikeville Aycock (7-4) at Jacksonville Northside (6-5)

Western Alamance (8-3) at Jacksonville (7-3)

North Brunswick (6-5) at Havelock (9-1)

Class 2AA

Friday’s first round

West

West Iredell (6-5) at Shelby (9-1)

North Surry (7-4) at Maiden (8-3)

West Lincoln (8-3) at Ashe County (7-4)

Belmont South Point (5-6) at Sylva Smoky Mountain (8-3)

Wilkes Central (6-5) at Lenoir Hibriten (10-1)

East Lincoln (8-3) at Lawndale Burns (9-2)

Claremont Bunker Hill (6-5) at Canton Pisgah (8-2)

R-S Central (5-6) at North Lincoln (10-1)

East

Eden Morehead (4-7) at Randleman (10-0)

East Duplin (6-5) at Newport Croatan (9-2)

St. Pauls (8-2) at Currituck County (8-3)

North Lenoir (8-3) at South Granville (8-3)

North Davidson (6-5) at Midway Oak Grove (10-1)

Ledford (7-4) at Hertford County (9-2)

Mount Pleasant (4-7) at Salisbury (9-2)

Nash Central (5-6) at Washington (8-3)

Class 2A

Friday’s first round

West

Catawba Bandys (5-6) at Burnsville Mountain Heritage (9-1)

Black Mountain Owen (6-4) at West Stanly (8-2)

Climax Providence Grove (8-3) at Eastern Randolph (9-2)

North Wilkes (7-4) at West Stokes (8-3)

Hendersonville (5-6) at Brevard (9-2)

Valdese Draughn (7-4) at Forest City Chase (9-2)

Thomasville (8-3) at Newton-Conover (7-4)

East Bend Forbush (7-4) at Reidsville (10-1)

East

Fairmont (6-5) at Clinton (9-1)

Wilson Beddingfield (8-3) at Bartlett-Yancey (9-2)

Midway (8-3) at Red Springs (8-2)

Kinston (6-5) at West Craven (8-3)

Goldsboro (5-6) at Elizabeth City Northeastern (8-3)

Ayden-Grifton (8-2) at Southwest Onslow (9-2)

Wallace-Rose Hill (7-4) at Whiteville (8-2)

East Bladen (5-5) at SouthWest Edgecombe (10-1)

Class 1AA

Friday’s first round

West

Boonville Starmount (5-6) at Avery County (5-6)

Community School of Davidson (5-6) at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (9-2)

Monroe Union Academy (6-4) at Swain County (9-2)

East Wilkes (5-6) at Polk County (8-3)

First-round byes: East Surry (11-0); Mount Airy (8-3); Bessemer City (7-4); Bakersville Mitchell County (10-1)

East

Hobbton (7-4) at South Stokes (7-4)

East Carteret (3-8) at Princeton (9-1)

Martin Riverside (3-8) at Manteo (9-2)

South Stanly (5-6) at North Stanly (6-5)

First-round byes: Tarboro (11-0); North Rowan (8-3); Granville Central (7-4); Edenton Holmes (10-0)

Class 1A

Friday’s first round

West

Rose Hill Union (4-7) at Alleghany (3-8)

West Columbus (1-10) at Winston-Salem Prep (7-4)

Albemarle (4-7) at Hayesville (7-4)

Cherokee (2-9) at Andrews (5-6)

First-round byes: Robbinsville (11-0); Murphy (9-2); Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy (10-1); Elkin (9-2)

East

Chocowinity Southside (4-7) at Robersonville South Creek (5-6)

Gaston KIPP Pride (5-6) at Pinetown Northside (7-4)

North Duplin (5-6) at Gates County (7-4)

Perquimans (5-6) at Washington County (6 -5)

First-round byes: Rosewood (10-1); Northampton County (8-3); Pamlico County (6-5); North Edgecombe (8-3)