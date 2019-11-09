Wednesday’s NCHSAA third-round soccer pairings; Saturday’s second round recaps

Statewide Scores

Class 4A

Wednesday’s third round

West

Providence (17-4-2) at Winston-Salem Reynolds (16-2-1)

Hough (19-3-2) at South Mecklenburg (18-3-1), 6

Southern Pines Pinecrest (23-2) at Myers Park (16-3-1), 6

Greensboro Page at Northwest Guilford (19-2-2)

East

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (19-3-3) at Holly Springs (20-2-1)

Winterville South Central (20-1-3) at Raleigh Leesville Road

Wilmington Hoggard (16-5) at Cary (18-3-2)

Apex Friendship (18-4-2) at Wake Forest (17-1-2)

Class 3A

West

Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (16-4-2) at Charlotte Catholic (22-0-2), 7

Waxhaw Cuthbertson (13-8-1) at Hickory (17-5-3)

Statesville (13-7-2) at Boone Watauga (17-5-1)

Asheville Reynolds (20-3) at Concord (23-1-2)

East

Greenville Conley (12-6-3) at Jacksonville (18-1-1)

Wilmington New Hanover (17-4-3) at Clayton (17-5-2)

East Chapel Hill (16-6-3) at Burlington Williams (22-3)

Wilson Fike (17-4-1) at Chapel Hill (19-4-1)

Class 2A

West

Newton-Conover (19-3-1) at East Lincoln (24-0), 6

North Forsyth (17-5) at Shelby (21-0-2)

Surry Central (16-8-1) at Marshville Forest Hills (22-3)

West Iredell (12-9-2) at Hibriten

East

East Bladen at Ledford Senior

Dixon at Wallace Rose-Hill

NCSSM at First Flight

Clinton at Thomasville

Class 1A

West

Mooresville Langtree Charter (14-10-1) at Community School of Davidson (17-3)

Christ the King (16-5-1) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (17-4-2)

Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (12-5-3) at Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (18-2-1)

Queens Grant Charter (10-15) at Mount Airy (21-1)

East

Durham Voyager Academy (20-7) at Wake Forest Franklin Academy (21-2)

Rosewood (11-10-1) at Manteo (12-7)

Camden County (12-5-3) at Raleigh Charter (17-3)

Chapel Hill Woods Charter (12-8) at North Moore (13-5-1)

Saturday’s recap: South Meck topples Reagan

Good enough was more than enough for South Mecklenburg in the second round of the N.C. 4A soccer playoffs.

Adam Charlton scored a pair of first-half goals in the Sabres’ 2-0 win against Pfafftown Reagan Saturday at South to set up for a Wednesday home game against Hough, which beat Independence Saturday. South (18-3-1), the West Region’s fourth seed, showed no ill effects from a first-round bye in setting the tempo on both ends of the field.

“We didn’t play quite as well as we’d like,” Sabres coach Eric White said. “Taking the week off, we got ourselves healthy, but I think we had to work off a little rust tonight. We’ll be ready for the next one for sure.”

South looked ready, striking in the fourth minute on Charlton’s first goal from 10 yards out to the corner of the net to establish the Sabres’ tone on offense and put the 20th-seeded Raiders (9-14-2) into a quick hole. Charlton added the finale in the 31st minute on a point-blank rebound of Johan Castro’s shot.

“We stress that a lot,” White said. “First-half goals, early goals, start to relieve pressure, relieve nerves,” White said. “That definitely helps.”

Even with a comfortable margin, South missed on several opportunities to increase the spread, but were never seriously threatened by Reagan as goalkeeper Davis Mitchell earned the Sabres’ 19th clean sheet of the season. They’ve outscored opponents 89-6, but White understands none of that matters in the postseason.

“We weren’t 100% tonight as far as our play,” he said. “Health-wise, we’re good, our legs are good. We’re definitely playing at pace, but there were mistakes here and there we’ve got to get cleaned up.”

Myers Park 4, East Forsyth 2: Matthew Guarda and Cam Peterson gave Myers Park and early lead and senior forward Mason Wood increased it to 3-0. Myers Park led 3-1 at halftime before East Forsyth got an early score in the second half to trim the lead to one. But Gannon Peter’s first goal of the season provided some cushion as the Mustangs advanced.

Saturday’s Recaps

Class 4A

Hough 6, Independence 0: Evan Smith scored four goals in leading the Huskies (19-3-2). Richie Cano added a goal and two assists, and goalkeeper Diego Padilla got the clean sheet. Hough improved to 19-3-2.

Myers Park 4, East Forsyth 2: This rugged match included two red cards for East Forsyth players. Matthew Guarda and Cam Peterson scored first-half goals, putting the Mustangs (16-3-1) ahead to stay. Myers Park hosts Southern Pines Pinecrest in the third round.

Northwest Guilford 2, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 1: The Pirates (15-9-1) fell to the region’s second seed.

Providence 2, West Forsyth 2 (Providence won 6-5 on PK’s): The Panthers (17-4-2) rallied from a 2-0 deficit, forced overtime, then won in the shootout. Providence travels to top seed Winston-Salem Reynolds in the third round.

South Mecklenburg 2, Pfafftown Reagan 0: Adam Charlton scored both the goals, and goalkeeper Davis Mitchell made four saves in the Sabres’ (18-3-1) shutout. South Mecklenburg hosts Hough on Wednesday.

Southern Pines Pinecrest 3, East Mecklenburg 1: Nick Vences scored twice for the Patriots. East Mecklenburg finished with a 12-10 mark.

Winston-Salem Reynolds 2, Ardrey Kell 1: R.J. Reynolds (16-2-1), the West’s No. 1 seed, overcame Ardrey Kell’s 1-0 halftime lead. Reynolds’ game-winning goal came on a header by Jack Holbrook with 10:51 left in the match. Ardrey Kell finished with a 13-6-3 record.

Class 3A

Asheville Reynolds 1, Central Cabarrus 0 (OT): Evan Wortley’s overtime goal lifted Reynolds. Central Cabarrus finished 11-12.

Boone Watauga 2, Marvin Ridge 0: The Pioneers improved to 17-5-1. Marvin Ridge finished a 15-5-1 season.

Charlotte Catholic 3, Winston-Salem Parkland 2: John Fahey scored on a header, off a corner kick, with 24 seconds remaining. It moved the top seed Cougars (22-0-2) into the third round, and a home match against Winston-Salem Mount Tabor.

Concord 4, Gastonia Ashbrook 1: Carson Trott’s three goals lifted the Spiders (22-1-2), who built a 3-1 halftime lead over the Green Wave (12-4-3).

Hickory 1, South Iredell 0: The Red Tornadoes (17-5-3) will host Waxhaw Cuthbertson in the third round. South Iredell finished 18-3-2.

Statesville 2, Skyland Roberson 1: Edgar Arroyo scored the game-winning goal for the Greyhounds (13-7-2) in their upset victory. Sam Buckner made eight saves in goal. Statesville visits Boone Watauga in the third round.

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 2, Southwest Guilford 2 (Cuthbertson won 4-1 on PK’s): The visiting Cavaliers upset the fourth-seeded Cowboys and will visit Hickory in the third round.

Winston-Salem Mount Tabor 2, Weddington 0: The Warriors finished with a 9-11-2 record.

Class 2A

East Lincoln 6, North Lincoln 1: Chase Gilley and twin brother Logan Gilley each scored twice, and the top-seeded Mustangs improved to 24-0. The Knights finished 14-9-2.

Marshville Forest Hills 8, West Stanly 0: The Yellow Jackets (22-3) scored three times in an eight-minute span midway in the first half and surged. West Stanly finished 11-12.

Newton Foard 2, Newton-Conover 2 (Newton-Conover won 4-1 on PK’s): Jason Agreda, Addiron Hayes, Benji Soto and Alvaro Morens scored in the shootout for the Red Devils (19-3-1). Fred T. Foard finished (16-5-5).

North Forsyth 3, R-S Central 1: The Hilltoppers’ Tristan Chavez tied the match at 1-1 with 35 minutes left, but North Forsyth surged with two goals late in the second half. R-S Central finished 17-5.

Shelby 4, Salisbury 3 (OT): Carter Bridges scored in the first overtime, and Ian Greene got a second-overtime goal for the Golden Lions (21-0-2). Shelby and Salisbury (16-8) were tied 2-2 after regulation.

West Iredell 3, Winston-Salem Carver 1: West Iredell improved to 12-9-2.

Class 1A

Christ the King 1, Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 0: Christ the King (16-5-1) will visit Mooresville Pine Lake Prep in the third round.

Community School of Davidson 7, Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy 1: The Spartans (17-3) scored twice in the first 10 minutes and led 5-0 at the half. The Gryphons finished 14-4.

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 3, Gastonia Highland Tech 0: Gray Stone Day (18-2-1) hosts Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness in the third round. Highland Tech finished 12-8-2).

Mooresville Langtree Charter 2, Polk County 1: The visiting Lions (14-10-1) knocked the West’s top seed out of the tournament. The game-winning goal came with about 15 minutes left.

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 1, Lincoln Charter 0 (OT): Griffin Nixdorf scored about three minutes into the first overtime, lifting the Pride (17-4-2). Lincoln Charter finished 14-9-1.

Mount Airy 9, Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter: The Raptors finished with a 12-11 record.

Queens Grant Charter 2, Hayesville 0: The Stallions (10-15) pulled their second straight upset.

