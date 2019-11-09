Mount Pleasant gets 2nd straight Charlotte Observer prep football player of the week

For the second week in a row, a Mount Pleasant High School star is the Charlotte Observer’s football player of the week.

Tigers quarterback Ryan Tyson won the award this week, after getting nearly half of the 44,100 votes counted. Tyson finished ahead of Alexander Central’s Steven Montgomery, his school’s all-time leader for single-season rushing, and Kannapolis Brown’s Josiah Cauthen.

Last week, Mount Pleasant running back Dalton Miller won the award by a similarly large voting margin. Miller ran for 232 yards and four touchdowns in a 33-19 win over Montgomery Central on Nov. 1.

One week later, Tyson had a big game. He completed 8-of-15 passes for 102 yards in a 18-17 upset win over West Stanly. His 2-yard run with 47 seconds left and subsequent two-point conversion pass to Sawyer Osborne were the difference.

For the game, Tyson ran seven times for 24 yards.

The win meant Mount Pleasant won a share of second place in the Rocky River 2A conference and a playoff bid.

Tyson and Mount Pleasant will play at Salisbury in the first round of the playoffs Friday.

