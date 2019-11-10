After tightest vote ever, this Statesville High freshman is Observer athlete of week

This week’s vote for the Charlotte Observer athlete of the week was the closest ever.

Statesville High’s Sam Buckner won with 12,645 votes, followed by Concord’s Carson Trott at 12,603.

Buckner, a freshman, had an impressive week, leading the soccer team to two wins, and he topped it off by kicking the game-winning field goal against rival West Rowan last Friday in football.

Buckner’s kick in overtime delivered a 27-24 win and it also sealed Statesville’s first unbeaten regular-season since 1989.

Buckner is a goalie on the soccer team. He had two saves in a 2-1 win over Western Guilford in the first round of the playoffs, and he had seven more in a 2-1 second round win over Skyland Roberson.

Buckner and Statesville were scheduled to play at Boone Watauga in a third-round soccer playoff game Wednesday.

For the season, Buckner had 147 saves for Statesville (13-7-2).

