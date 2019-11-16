High School Sports

Gaston County power is back in the Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 prep football poll

Gastonia’s Hunter Huss is back in the Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 football poll.

The Huskies (9-2) have won four consecutive games, including Friday’s 28-21 N.C. 3A first-round playoff win against Monroe. And Huss has won eight of its past nine games.

Hunter Huss, in this week’s poll at No. 15, will host No. 14 Charlotte Catholic in a powerhouse second-round matchup Friday.

Elsewhere, playoff results caused a mild shuffle in the poll, but with the second round of the N.C. playoffs coming Friday bringing some heavyweight matchups between ranked teams, next week’s poll could look drastically different.

Some second-round matchups include No. 9 Vance at No. 1 Mallard Creek; No. 5 Ardrey Kell at No. 2 Myers Park; and No. 12 Kings Mountain at No. 8 Statesville.

Rk.School (Cl)RecPrvs.
1.Mallard Creek (4A)10-0-11
2.Myers Park (4A)11-02
3.Richmond Senior (4A)11-03
4.Weddington (3A)12-04
5.Ardrey Kell (4A)11-15
6.Clover, SC (5A)12-06
7.Shelby (2A)10-17
8.Statesville (3A)12-08
9.Vance (4A)9-29
10.Boiling Springs Crest (3A)10-210
11.Northwest Cabarrus (3A)11-113
12.Kings Mountain (3A)10-214
13.Boone Watauga (3A)11-115
14.Charlotte Catholic (3A)8-316
15. Gastonia Huss (3A)9-2NR
16.Butler (4A)8-411

Dropped out: Rock Hill South Pointe (4A, 10-1); Also receiving consideration: Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (4A, 8-3); Kannapolis Brown (3A, 8-3); Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (1A, 10-2); Hough (4A, 8-4)

Profile Image of Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.”
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  