It’s time to vote on the Charlotte Observer girls basketball player of the week

The nominees

Breya Busby, Charlotte Christian: The Charlotte Christian junior point guard averaged 22 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists as the Knights went 1-1 this week.

Busby started her week with 21 points, four rebounds and five assists in a 67-39 loss to Cuthbertson Nov. 18.

Two nights later, Busby had 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals in a 54-38 win at Marvin Ridge.

Busby, who has 12 Division I offers according to Charlotte Christian basketball coach Tony Busby, is averaging 19.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and four steals for the Knights (2-1) this season.

Jada Brigman, Olympic: The 5-foot-10 Olympic sophomore averaged 20 points, six rebounds and two assists this week to lead the Trojans to win over Myers Park and Rocky River.

Brigman started her season with 16 points in a 52-48 victory at Myers Park, Nov. 19.

Two nights later, Brigman had 24 points and eight rebounds, in Olympic’s (2-0) 65-30 win over Rocky River.

Unique Burch, Rock Hill: The Rock Hill senior point guard averaged 13 points, seven rebounds, six steals and four assists per game in victories over Mid Carolina and River Bluff to lead the Bearcats (2-0) to The Battle on the Bluff Tournament title this week.

Burch had 13 points to help lead Rock Hill to a 64-22 win over Mid Carolina in the semifinals, Nov. 22.

The next day, Burch had 13 points and six rebounds to lead Rock Hill to a 50-30 win over River Bluff in the championship game.

Evelina Davlakou, Victory Christian: The 5-foot-6 sophomore guard poured in 25 points to lead the Kings to a 66-45 win at Cannon School, Nov. 19.

Victory Christian is 1-1 this season.

El Ferguson, Providence Day: The 5-foot-7 junior guard scored a career-high, 22 points, including six three-pointers, to lead Providence Day to a 72-19 win at SouthLake Christian Nov. 19.

Ferguson had only three points in the Chargers’ previous two games combined is averaging 8.7 points per game for Providence Day (3-0) this season.

Aubrey Griggs, East Burke: The 6-foot, East Burke freshman forward had 18 points, nine rebounds, four blocks and three assists to lead the Cavaliers to a 60-22 victory at West Lincoln in the first game of her high school career, Nov. 21.

Nyla McGill, Providence: The Providence junior point guard averaged 18.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 3.5 steals in wins over East Mecklenburg and Hough this week.

McGill, a Yale University commit, had 14 points and seven assists in the Panthers’ season-opening, 66-31 win over East Mecklenburg, Nov. 19.

Two nights later, McGill poured in 22 points, had 11 rebounds, six assists and five steals to lead Providence (2-0) to a narrow, 57-55 win over Hough.

Megan Seymour, Bradford Prep: The 5-foot-10 sophomore forward averaged 21.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game to lead the Bears to wins over Cabarrus Charter and Piedmont Charter this week.

Seymour had her best game of the week with 24 points, 10 rebounds (including 14 points in the 2nd half) to lead Bradford Prep to a comeback, 48-44 win over Cabarrus Charter, Nov. 21.

Seymour is averaging 18.3 points per game for Bradford Prep (4-0) this season, and has college basketball interest from Elon, Maryland Eastern Shore, Presbyterian and Western Carolina according to Bears’ basketball coach Christopher Bandy.

Ashlyn White, North Lincoln: The North Lincoln junior averaged 17 points, four rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4.5 steals to lead the Knights to wins over Cherryville and Highland Tech this week.

White had 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals in a 62-37 win at Cherryville Nov. 21.

Two nights earlier, White had 16 points, five assists and five steals in a 57-17 win over Highland Tech in North Lincoln’s (2-0) season-opener.

Adaje Williams, Langtree Charter: The Langtree Charter senior forward had 12 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks to lead her team to a 65-50 win at Comenius, Nov. 20.

Williams is having a big year for Langtree Charter (4-0), averaging 14 points, 13.8 rebounds and five blocks per game.

** Information published today includes statistics through November 24.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

