High School Sports Talking Preps: ‘Winter is here.’ Breaking down week 3 of NCHSAA playoffs November 25, 2019 10:45 PM

3 Charlotte teams play NCHSAA quarterfinals Friday. How many survive? The Talking Preps crew, Dale Ross, Chris Hughes, Sam Greiner, break down the western region and has plenty of thoughts on Richmond Senior, Myers Park, Vance, Charlotte Catholic