Metrolina Christian shuts out Covenant Day and ends its losing streak

Thomas Langley didn’t tear up his team’s playbook or make wholesale lineup changes this week.

“Just because you start 0-2 doesn’t mean you go and change the world,” Langley, the Metrolina Christian football coach, said.

Instead, he challenged his players to avoid mistakes. And that’s what the Warriors did Friday night in a 52-0 rout of host Covenant Day.

“We played two good teams, but we also felt like we’d caused some of our own problems,” Langley said, referring to his team opening the season with losses to High Point Christian and Rabun Gap-Nacoochee.

Metrolina Christian had a few penalty problems early against Covenant Day, but the Warriors (1-2, 1-1 Metrolina Athletic Conference) settled down and played superb offense and defense against the Lions (0-2, 0-2).

Senior quarterback Ryan McEvoy ran for a touchdown, passed for three more and threw for 205 yards. He spread the receptions among six Warriors and kept the Lions’ defense on its heels through much of the contest.

“I pushed him this week,” Langley said. “He actually played well in the first two games, outside of turnovers. This time, he did a good job of protecting the ball.”

THREE WHO MATTERED

Ryan McEvoy, Metrolina Christian, quarterback: McEvoy completed 9-of-11 passes for 205 yards, including touchdowns of 38 yards to Caleb Titherington and 49 yards to Julian Mercer. He also ran 2 yards for the game’s opening touchdown.

Joe Dilly, Metrolina Christian, running back and linebacker: Dilly, a senior, rushed for 64 yards, 40 of those on a third-quarter touchdown, and had two sacks on defense.

Christian McLemore, Metrolina Christian, defensive lineman: Senior McLemore had at least four tackles in which he stopped Covenant Day ball carriers for no gain or for losses.

WORTH MENTIONING

▪ Metrolina Christian kicker Bryce McFerson sent all eight of his kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks. He also kicked four extra points and ran for another conversion.

▪ It was the second game in four nights for Covenant Day. The school had a coronavirus cluster last month and didn’t practice for several days last week. So their game against the Cabarrus Warriors was moved from Oct 2 to Oct. 5.

▪ Covenant Day senior running back Noah Strand was the workhorse of the Lions’ offense. He carried 18 times for 48 tough yards.

▪ Metrolina Christian totaled 362 yards of offense and held Covenant Day to 114 yards.

WHAT’S NEXT

Next Friday, Metrolina Christian is on the road, facing the Cabarrus Warriors at Cannon School, and Covenant Day travels to High Point Christian.

Scoring summary

Metrolina Christian 16 15 14 7 — 52

Covenant Day 0 0 0 0 — 0

MC — Ryan McEvoy 2 run (Bryce McFerson run)

MC — Joe Dilly 7 run (Aubrey Dilling pass from McEvoy)

MC — Caleb Titherington 38 pass from McEvoy (McFerson kick)

MC — Colton Fitch 15 pass from McEvoy (Sam Washam run)

MC — Dilly 40 run (McFerson kick)

MC — Julian Mercer 49 pass from McEvoy (McFerson kick)

MC — Drew Myers 5 run (McFerson kick)