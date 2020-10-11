It’s time to vote on the Charlotte Observer athlete of the week (10.15.20)

It’s time to vote on the Charlotte Observer athlete of the week.

Drew Brown, Gaston Day Volleyball: The Spartans’ junior outside hitter had 28 kills, 12 digs and eight aces to lead Gaston Day to victories over Hickory Grove and Northside Christian.

Brown started her week with 13 kills, seven aces and five digs in 3-0 win at Hickory Grove Oct. 6.

Brown also had 15 kills, seven digs, three assists and an ace in a 3-0 sweep of Northside Christian Oct. 6.

Gaston Day is a perfect 5-0 without having dropped a set this season.

Jackson Dresser, Carmel Christian Soccer: The Cougars’ senior scored three goals to lead Carmel Christian to road wins over Victory FC and Gaston Day.

Dresser had two goals in a 9-0 win at Victory FC Oct. 8.

The next day, Dresser added another score in a 4-0 victory at Gaston Day.

Dresser has seven goals and two assist this season for a Carmel Christian that has won seven straight games.

Brycen Gaither, Hickory Hawks Football: The Hickory Hawks’ freshman quarterback went 10-for-12 for 192 yards passing and four touchdowns to lead his team to a 47-0 win at Statesville Christian Oct. 9.

Gaither’s night included an 80-yard touchdown pass to senior Tristan Bailey.

The Hickory Hawks are 4-1 this season.

Carter Laatsch, Davidson Day Soccer: The Davidson Day junior center midfielder scored eight of his team’s nine goals in two wins over Statesville Christian and one victory over University Christian.

Laatsch had hat tricks (three goals) in wins at Statesville Christian on Oct. 5 (4-2) and Oct. 8 (3-2).

He had two goals in the 2-0 win at University Christian Oct. 6.

Laatsch leads the Patriots (4-3) with 10 goals and four assists this season.

Christian Landis, Providence Day Cross Country: The Chargers’ senior ran a 15:42.67 to win the NC Runners Elite Invitational in Kernersville Oct. 10.

Landis edged out Ardrey Kell’s Murphy Smith by four seconds to earn the victory as one of only three runners to break 16-minutes in the race.

Landis time (15:42) in the ninth-fastest run in the history of the NC Runners’ Invitational.

May McDonnell, Charlotte Country Day Golf: The Buccaneers’ junior shot a season-low 39 (nine holes) to earn medalist honors and help Country Day beat Charlotte Latin at Cedarwood Country Club Oct. 7.

McDonnell, who averages a 41 per nine holes, has led Charlotte Country Day (3-1) in scoring in every match this season.

Ryan McEvoy, Metrolina Christian Football: The Warriors’ senior quarterback went 9-for-11 passing for 205 yards and two touchdowns to lead Metrolina Christian to a 52-0 victory at Covenant Day Oct. 9.

McEvoy also ran for a two-yard touchdown in the same game.

Metrolina Christian is 1-2 this season.

Savannah Perry, Charlotte Christian Tennis: The Knights’ junior won both of her singles’ matches in two 6-3 losses to Charlotte Country Day, Oct. 6 and Oct. 8.

Perry has won five straight singles’ matches without having lost a set in that same span for the Knights (0-7).

Sydney Schulze, Charlotte Country Day Volleyball: The Country Day junior outside hitter had 22 kills, 34 digs and four aces to lead the Buccaneers to two victories over Charlotte Christian this week.

Schulze started the week with 10 kills, 17 digs and two aces in a 3-0 win at Charlotte Christian Oct. 6.

Two days later, Schulze had 12 kills, 17 digs and two aces in another 3-0 sweep of the Knights.

Schulze has 99 kills, 96 digs and 14 aces for Charlotte Country Day (5-2).

Kyle Smith, Charlotte Latin Soccer: The Charlotte Latin senior right back played great defense as the Hawks split games with Cannon School.

Smith helped hold Cannon School scoreless for all of regulation and two overtimes with Cougars finally beating Charlotte Latin on the seventh penalty Oct. 6.

Two days later, Smith again marked Cannon School’s top offensive weapons as Charlotte Latin (4-3) came back to win 2-1 at home, Oct. 8.

Charlotte Latin soccer coach, Lee Horton, says Smith “is a guy who quietly does the grunt work that not many people notice that gives us (Latin) a chance to win.”

