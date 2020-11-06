NCISAA Update: football schedule, standings; volleyball, soccer state finals preview

The N.C. Independent Schools will name state champions in boys soccer and volleyball Saturday.

▪ In Charlotte, Carmel Christian (13-1) will play Rabun Gap (13-2) for the N.C. 4A state championship. The teams will play at Charlotte Christian School Saturday at 2 p.m.

Rabun Gap is from Rabun Gap, GA, but has been longtime member of the NCISAA.

Carmel Christian is ranked No. 5 nationally by the United Soccer Coaches Association. The Cougars only loss came Sept. 18 at Rabun Gap. Rabun Gap won 1-0. Carmel Christian lost the 2019 state final 1-0 to Coastal Christian.

Rabun Gap lost to Asheville School Sept. 19 and lost 3-2 at Carmel Christian Sept. 25.

The winner of the teams’ third meeting will get the title.

▪ In Raleigh, Cannon School (10-1) will play North Raleigh Christian (16-1) for the 4A title. The game will begin at 5 p.m.

Cannon has won three straight since a 3-1 loss to Providence Day Oct. 15. North Raleigh Christian’s only loss was 2-0 to Lyman (Fla.) Oct. 3. The Knights have won seven straight since losing, losing only one game in the process.

North Raleigh Christian beat Durham Academy 3-1 in last year’s state final. That was the Knights’ fifth straight state title.

NCISAA PAIRINGS

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

BOYS SOCCER

CLASS 4A

Tuesday’s semifinals

Carmel Christian 4, Wesleyan Christian 2

Rabun Gap 2, Ravenscroft 0

Saturday’s state championship

Rabun Gap (13-2) vs Carmel Christian (13-1) at Charlotte Christian, 2 p..m.

VOLLEYBALL

CLASS 4A

Tuesday’s semifinals

Cannon School def. Durham Academy 3-1

North Raleigh Christian def. Charlotte Country Day 3-0

Saturday’s state championship

Cannon School (10-1) at North Raleigh Christian (16-1), 5 p.m.

Football

Big South 4A (CISAA)





Conference All Providence Day 3-0 115 58



4-0-0 152 78 Charlotte Christian 2-1 97 41



3-1-0 128 62 Charlotte Country Day 1-2 70 69



1-3-0 91 100 Charlotte Latin 0-3 13 113



0-4-0 33 150

Last Friday’s results

Christian Christian 31, Charlotte Country Day 21

Providence Day 37, Charlotte Latin 20

Friday’s games

Charlotte Christian at Providence Day (championship)

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin (third place)

Piedmont Athletic





Conference All Christ School 1-0 28 21



3-2-0 171 112 Cabarrus Warriors 3-1 98 67



4-2-0 119 129 High Point Christian 2-1 123 56



2-2-0 143 106 Hickory Grove Christian 1-1 42 43



2-2-0 84 118 Metrolina Christian 1-3 115 92



1-4-0 122 148 Covenant Day 1-3 38 165



1-4-0 45 209

Last Friday’s results

Cabarrus Warriors 28, High Point Christian 27

Covenant Day 28, Hickory Grove Christian 26

Rabun Gap 56, Metrolina Christian 7

Last Saturday’s results

Christ School 63, Asheville School 7

Friday’s games

Cabarrus Warriors at Covenant Day

Christ School at High Point Christian

Hickory Grove Christian at Metrolina Christian

N.C. nonconference





All Hickory Hawks 6-2 218 70 Carolina Bearcats 5-3 131 167 Statesville Christian 0-2 0 49

Last Friday’s results

Carolina Bearcats 2, Statesville Christian 0 (forfeit)

Hickory Hawks 48, Virginia Spartans 6

Friday’s game

Hickory Hawks at Georgia Force

Big East (NCISAA)





Conference All Harrells Christian 4-0 120 20



6-0-0 210 71 North Raleigh Christian 3-2 72 115



4-2-0 86 136 Trinity Christian 3-2 145 55



3-2-0 145 55 Ravenscroft 1-3 100 131



2-3-0 158 131 Wake Christian 0-4 49 164



0-4-0 49 164

Last Friday’s results

North Raleigh Christian 14, Trinity Christian 8

Harrells Christian 46, Wake Christian 7

Ravenscroft 48, South Wake Crusaders 0

Friday’s games

Trinity Christian at Harrells Christian

North Raleigh Christian at Ravenscroft

Big 8 (8-man)





Conference All St. David’s School 5-0 232 144



5-0-0 232 144 John Paul II Catholic 4-2 280 211



4-2-0 280 211 Fayetteville Christian 3-2 132 146



3-2-0 132 146 Arendell Parrott Acad. 3-2 143 128



3-3-0 143 128 Faith Christian 1-3 212 229



1-3-0 212 229 Cary Christian 1-3 59 88



1-3-0 59 88 GRACE Christian 0-5 170 265



0-5-0 170 265

Last Friday’s results

St. David’s School 62, Faith Christian 40

Arendell Parrott Academy 43, John Paul II Catholic 32

Cary Christian 21, GRACE Christian 0

Friday’s games

Fayetteville Christian at Faith Christian

St. David’s School at GRACE Christian

Arendell Parrott Academy at Cary Christian

John Paul II Catholic at Lawrence Academy/Albemarle School

Others





All South Wake Crusaders 0-6-0 48 254

Last Friday’s results

Ravenscroft 48, South Wake Crusaders 0

Saturday’s game

South Wake Crusaders at Greensboro Panthers