NCISAA Update: football schedule, standings; volleyball, soccer state finals preview

The N.C. Independent Schools will name state champions in boys soccer and volleyball Saturday.

In Charlotte, Carmel Christian (13-1) will play Rabun Gap (13-2) for the N.C. 4A state championship. The teams will play at Charlotte Christian School Saturday at 2 p.m.

Rabun Gap is from Rabun Gap, GA, but has been longtime member of the NCISAA.

Carmel Christian is ranked No. 5 nationally by the United Soccer Coaches Association. The Cougars only loss came Sept. 18 at Rabun Gap. Rabun Gap won 1-0. Carmel Christian lost the 2019 state final 1-0 to Coastal Christian.

Rabun Gap lost to Asheville School Sept. 19 and lost 3-2 at Carmel Christian Sept. 25.

The winner of the teams’ third meeting will get the title.

In Raleigh, Cannon School (10-1) will play North Raleigh Christian (16-1) for the 4A title. The game will begin at 5 p.m.

Cannon has won three straight since a 3-1 loss to Providence Day Oct. 15. North Raleigh Christian’s only loss was 2-0 to Lyman (Fla.) Oct. 3. The Knights have won seven straight since losing, losing only one game in the process.

North Raleigh Christian beat Durham Academy 3-1 in last year’s state final. That was the Knights’ fifth straight state title.

NCISAA PAIRINGS

BOYS SOCCER

CLASS 4A

Tuesday’s semifinals

Carmel Christian 4, Wesleyan Christian 2

Rabun Gap 2, Ravenscroft 0

Saturday’s state championship

Rabun Gap (13-2) vs Carmel Christian (13-1) at Charlotte Christian, 2 p..m.

VOLLEYBALL

CLASS 4A

Tuesday’s semifinals

Cannon School def. Durham Academy 3-1

North Raleigh Christian def. Charlotte Country Day 3-0

Saturday’s state championship

Cannon School (10-1) at North Raleigh Christian (16-1), 5 p.m.

Football

Big South 4A (CISAA)



Conference

All

Providence Day

3-0

115

58



4-0-0

152

78

Charlotte Christian

2-1

97

41



3-1-0

128

62

Charlotte Country Day

1-2

70

69



1-3-0

91

100

Charlotte Latin

0-3

13

113



0-4-0

33

150

Last Friday’s results

Christian Christian 31, Charlotte Country Day 21

Providence Day 37, Charlotte Latin 20

Friday’s games

Charlotte Christian at Providence Day (championship)

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin (third place)

Piedmont Athletic



Conference

All

Christ School

1-0

28

21



3-2-0

171

112

Cabarrus Warriors

3-1

98

67



4-2-0

119

129

High Point Christian

2-1

123

56



2-2-0

143

106

Hickory Grove Christian

1-1

42

43



2-2-0

84

118

Metrolina Christian

1-3

115

92



1-4-0

122

148

Covenant Day

1-3

38

165



1-4-0

45

209

Last Friday’s results

Cabarrus Warriors 28, High Point Christian 27

Covenant Day 28, Hickory Grove Christian 26

Rabun Gap 56, Metrolina Christian 7

Last Saturday’s results

Christ School 63, Asheville School 7

Friday’s games

Cabarrus Warriors at Covenant Day

Christ School at High Point Christian

Hickory Grove Christian at Metrolina Christian

N.C. nonconference



All

Hickory Hawks

6-2

218

70

Carolina Bearcats

5-3

131

167

Statesville Christian

0-2

0

49

Last Friday’s results

Carolina Bearcats 2, Statesville Christian 0 (forfeit)

Hickory Hawks 48, Virginia Spartans 6

Friday’s game

Hickory Hawks at Georgia Force

Big East (NCISAA)



Conference

All

Harrells Christian

4-0

120

20



6-0-0

210

71

North Raleigh Christian

3-2

72

115



4-2-0

86

136

Trinity Christian

3-2

145

55



3-2-0

145

55

Ravenscroft

1-3

100

131



2-3-0

158

131

Wake Christian

0-4

49

164



0-4-0

49

164

Last Friday’s results

North Raleigh Christian 14, Trinity Christian 8

Harrells Christian 46, Wake Christian 7

Ravenscroft 48, South Wake Crusaders 0

Friday’s games

Trinity Christian at Harrells Christian

North Raleigh Christian at Ravenscroft

Big 8 (8-man)



Conference

All

St. David’s School

5-0

232

144



5-0-0

232

144

John Paul II Catholic

4-2

280

211



4-2-0

280

211

Fayetteville Christian

3-2

132

146



3-2-0

132

146

Arendell Parrott Acad.

3-2

143

128



3-3-0

143

128

Faith Christian

1-3

212

229



1-3-0

212

229

Cary Christian

1-3

59

88



1-3-0

59

88

GRACE Christian

0-5

170

265



0-5-0

170

265

Last Friday’s results

St. David’s School 62, Faith Christian 40

Arendell Parrott Academy 43, John Paul II Catholic 32

Cary Christian 21, GRACE Christian 0

Friday’s games

Fayetteville Christian at Faith Christian

St. David’s School at GRACE Christian

Arendell Parrott Academy at Cary Christian

John Paul II Catholic at Lawrence Academy/Albemarle School

Others



All

South Wake Crusaders

0-6-0

48

254

Last Friday’s results

Ravenscroft 48, South Wake Crusaders 0

Saturday’s game

South Wake Crusaders at Greensboro Panthers

Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.” Support my work with a digital subscription
