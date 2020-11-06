High School Sports
NCISAA Update: football schedule, standings; volleyball, soccer state finals preview
The N.C. Independent Schools will name state champions in boys soccer and volleyball Saturday.
▪ In Charlotte, Carmel Christian (13-1) will play Rabun Gap (13-2) for the N.C. 4A state championship. The teams will play at Charlotte Christian School Saturday at 2 p.m.
Rabun Gap is from Rabun Gap, GA, but has been longtime member of the NCISAA.
Carmel Christian is ranked No. 5 nationally by the United Soccer Coaches Association. The Cougars only loss came Sept. 18 at Rabun Gap. Rabun Gap won 1-0. Carmel Christian lost the 2019 state final 1-0 to Coastal Christian.
Rabun Gap lost to Asheville School Sept. 19 and lost 3-2 at Carmel Christian Sept. 25.
The winner of the teams’ third meeting will get the title.
▪ In Raleigh, Cannon School (10-1) will play North Raleigh Christian (16-1) for the 4A title. The game will begin at 5 p.m.
Cannon has won three straight since a 3-1 loss to Providence Day Oct. 15. North Raleigh Christian’s only loss was 2-0 to Lyman (Fla.) Oct. 3. The Knights have won seven straight since losing, losing only one game in the process.
North Raleigh Christian beat Durham Academy 3-1 in last year’s state final. That was the Knights’ fifth straight state title.
NCISAA PAIRINGS
BOYS SOCCER
CLASS 4A
Tuesday’s semifinals
Carmel Christian 4, Wesleyan Christian 2
Rabun Gap 2, Ravenscroft 0
Saturday’s state championship
Rabun Gap (13-2) vs Carmel Christian (13-1) at Charlotte Christian, 2 p..m.
VOLLEYBALL
CLASS 4A
Tuesday’s semifinals
Cannon School def. Durham Academy 3-1
North Raleigh Christian def. Charlotte Country Day 3-0
Saturday’s state championship
Cannon School (10-1) at North Raleigh Christian (16-1), 5 p.m.
Football
Big South 4A (CISAA)
Conference
All
Providence Day
3-0
115
58
4-0-0
152
78
Charlotte Christian
2-1
97
41
3-1-0
128
62
Charlotte Country Day
1-2
70
69
1-3-0
91
100
Charlotte Latin
0-3
13
113
0-4-0
33
150
Last Friday’s results
Christian Christian 31, Charlotte Country Day 21
Providence Day 37, Charlotte Latin 20
Friday’s games
Charlotte Christian at Providence Day (championship)
Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin (third place)
Piedmont Athletic
Conference
All
Christ School
1-0
28
21
3-2-0
171
112
Cabarrus Warriors
3-1
98
67
4-2-0
119
129
High Point Christian
2-1
123
56
2-2-0
143
106
Hickory Grove Christian
1-1
42
43
2-2-0
84
118
Metrolina Christian
1-3
115
92
1-4-0
122
148
Covenant Day
1-3
38
165
1-4-0
45
209
Last Friday’s results
Cabarrus Warriors 28, High Point Christian 27
Covenant Day 28, Hickory Grove Christian 26
Rabun Gap 56, Metrolina Christian 7
Last Saturday’s results
Christ School 63, Asheville School 7
Friday’s games
Cabarrus Warriors at Covenant Day
Christ School at High Point Christian
Hickory Grove Christian at Metrolina Christian
N.C. nonconference
All
Hickory Hawks
6-2
218
70
Carolina Bearcats
5-3
131
167
Statesville Christian
0-2
0
49
Last Friday’s results
Carolina Bearcats 2, Statesville Christian 0 (forfeit)
Hickory Hawks 48, Virginia Spartans 6
Friday’s game
Hickory Hawks at Georgia Force
Big East (NCISAA)
Conference
All
Harrells Christian
4-0
120
20
6-0-0
210
71
North Raleigh Christian
3-2
72
115
4-2-0
86
136
Trinity Christian
3-2
145
55
3-2-0
145
55
Ravenscroft
1-3
100
131
2-3-0
158
131
Wake Christian
0-4
49
164
0-4-0
49
164
Last Friday’s results
North Raleigh Christian 14, Trinity Christian 8
Harrells Christian 46, Wake Christian 7
Ravenscroft 48, South Wake Crusaders 0
Friday’s games
Trinity Christian at Harrells Christian
North Raleigh Christian at Ravenscroft
Big 8 (8-man)
Conference
All
St. David’s School
5-0
232
144
5-0-0
232
144
John Paul II Catholic
4-2
280
211
4-2-0
280
211
Fayetteville Christian
3-2
132
146
3-2-0
132
146
Arendell Parrott Acad.
3-2
143
128
3-3-0
143
128
Faith Christian
1-3
212
229
1-3-0
212
229
Cary Christian
1-3
59
88
1-3-0
59
88
GRACE Christian
0-5
170
265
0-5-0
170
265
Last Friday’s results
St. David’s School 62, Faith Christian 40
Arendell Parrott Academy 43, John Paul II Catholic 32
Cary Christian 21, GRACE Christian 0
Friday’s games
Fayetteville Christian at Faith Christian
St. David’s School at GRACE Christian
Arendell Parrott Academy at Cary Christian
John Paul II Catholic at Lawrence Academy/Albemarle School
Others
All
South Wake Crusaders
0-6-0
48
254
Last Friday’s results
Ravenscroft 48, South Wake Crusaders 0
Saturday’s game
South Wake Crusaders at Greensboro Panthers
