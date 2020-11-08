It’s time to vote on the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week

It’s time to vote on the Charlotte Observer athlete of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they like for this week’s nominees. The poll will remain open until midday Friday, when a winner will be announced.

Here are this week’s nominees.

Chloe Floyd (Sr.), Nina Lavelle (Jr.), Charlotte Latin Tennis: The Hawks’ doubles’ team was 11-0 this season helping Charlotte Latin to its second straight NCISAA 4A state championship with a 5-2 win over Providence Day, Oct. 31.

Floyd (8-1) and Lavelle (9-1) were a combined 17-2 in singles’ play this season.

Floyd and Lavelle are also 34-4 as a doubles’ duo in the past three years together.

Charlotte Latin finished the season with 10-1 record.

Luke Gaskin, Metrolina Christian Football: The Warriors’ senior running back rushed for 190 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, adding three catches for 16 yards and another score to lead Metrolina Christian to a 31-17 win over Hickory Grove Nov. 6.

Metrolina Christian improved to 2-5 on the season.

Hudson Jones, Charlotte Christian Football: The Knights’ junior defensive tackle had 16 tackles, four tackles for loss and several quarterback hurries to help lead Charlotte Christian to 30-24 win at Providence Day in the Big South conference tournament championship game, Nov. 6.

Jones is also a two-time NCISAA state wrestling champion for Charlotte Christian.

Ty Morgan, Carmel Christian Soccer: The Cougars’ senior scored the second goal in Carmel Christian’s 2-0 win over Rabun Gap Nacoochee to win the NCISAA 4A state championship at Charlotte Christian, Nov. 7.

Morgan and the Cougars won the state title despite have six players out including five starters due to COVID-19 contact tracing, according to Carmel Christian soccer coach Jeff Dresser.

Morgan helped the Cougars to a 4-2 win over Wesleyan Christian in the state semifinals Nov. 3.

Morgan had 13 goals and three assists this season.

Connor Nanney, Gaston Christian Cross Country: The Eagles’ junior ran a personal-best 16:51.60 to finish 3rd-place individually while leading Gaston Christian to the first NCISAA 3A state cross country championship in school history at McAlpine Creek Park Nov. 2.

Nanney’s classmate and teammate Adam Hoyle also finished fourth, helping Gaston Christian to a narrow seven point victory over Cary Christian.

Meghan Schreck, Cannon School Volleyball: The Cannon School junior outside hitter had 16 kills and three aces to lead the Cougars to a 3-1 win over Durham Academy in the NCISAA 4A state semifinals Nov. 3.

Schreck also had a team-best nine kills in the Cougars’ 3-0 loss to North Raleigh Christian in the NCISAA 4A state championship game Nov. 7.

Schreck had 487 kills for Cannon School (10-2) this season.

Kayla Spangler, Charlotte Country Day Volleyball: The Buccaneers’ senior had 20 assists, 10 digs, two kills, one ace and one block in the 3-0, NCISAA 4A state semifinal loss at North Raleigh Christian Nov. 3.

Spangler led Charlotte Country Day to three state semifinals and one state finals appearance in four-year varsity career.

Spangler accumulated 2,582 assists, 698 digs, 186 kills and 142 aces in her Buccaneers’ career.

Charlotte Country Day finished 10-3 this season.

Information published today includes statistics through Nov. 7.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com

