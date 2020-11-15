It’s time to vote for the Charlotte Observer HS athlete of the week (11.20.20)

girls athlete of the week nom

It’s time to vote for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they want through Friday for this week’s winner.

Now meet the nominees.

Trae Benham, Concord Academy Basketball: The 6-foot-3 senior scored 51 points, making 12 three-pointers as Concord Academy split games with Burlington School and Carolina Basketball Academy this weekend in the Phenom Hoops’ Tip-Off Classic at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center.

Benham scored 31 points, making seven of his 10 three-point attempts in a 101-69 win over Carolina Basketball Academy Nov. 13.

The next day, Benham had 20 points, netting five three-pointers in a 75-62 loss to Burlington School.

Benham is a Lipscomb University commit.

Bryce Cash, Charlotte Christian Basketball: The 6-foot-3 sophomore averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists to lead Charlotte Christian to wins over Gaston Christian and Rabun Gap Nacoochee.

Cash had 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists to lead the Knights to a 60-58 win in the season opener at Gaston Christian Nov. 10.

Cash came back with 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists to help Charlotte Christian (2-0) to a 72-65 victory over Rabun Gap Nacoochee in the Phenom Hoops’ Tip-Off Classic at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center Nov. 14.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Monique Cepeda, Arborbrook Christian Basketball: The 5-foot-10 junior guard/forward had 41 points, 17 rebounds, seven assists and four steals as the Falcons split games with Comenius and Tabernacle Christian.

Cepeda scored 21 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in Arborbrook Christian’s 84-34 win at Tabernacle Christian Nov. 9.

She also had 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 88-79 loss at Comenius Nov. 12.

Zaria Clark, Gaston Day Basketball: The 5-foot-9 senior guard scored 16 points, five rebounds, five assists and nine steals to lead Gaston Day to a 51-5, season-opening, win over Lake Pointe Academy Nov. 12.

Clark is a UNC Pembroke commit.

Lewis Duarte, Victory Christian Basketball: The Kings’ 6-foot-6 wing had 29 points, three rebounds, three steals and four blocks to lead Victory Christian to a 73-69 win over Gaston Christian in the Phenom Hoops’ Tip-Off Classic at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center, Nov. 14.

Davis Dunham, Providence Day Swimming: The Chargers’ freshman set a school record in the 100 backstroke, swimming a 56.25 at Charlotte Christian Nov. 11 in his first high school meet.

Dunham, who broke the previous 100 backstroke mark held by Tyler Sherrill, helped his Providence Day boys’ swim team (1-0) to 70-16 victory over Charlotte Christian.

Tyler Green, Cabarrus Warriors Football: The Cabarrus Warriors’ freshman quarterback went 16-of-34 for 278 yards passing and four touchdowns in a 63-35 NCISAA Division II state semifinals loss to Harrells Christian Nov. 13.

Green passed for 1,586 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Cabarrus Warriors (5-3) this season.

Camden Johnson, Metrolina Christian Basketball: The Warriors’ senior guard had 20 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in only 16 minutes of action to help Metrolina Christian to a 79-11 season opening win over North Hills Christian.

Johnson, who is also a five-time, all-Metrolina Athletic conference cross country runner, has college basketball interest from Belmont Abbey and Washington & Lee University according to Metrolina Christian basketball assistant coach, Joe Morgan.

Johnson is a standout in the classroom with a 4.67 grade-point average.

Jarvis Moss, Cannon School Basketball: The 6-foot-5 senior poured in 28 points to lead the Cougars to a 59-49 win over Davidson Day in the Phenom Hoops’ Tip-Off Classic at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center Nov. 14.

Moss had four three pointers in the season-opening victory.

Justin Taylor, Carmel Christian Basketball: The Cougars’ senior guard had 16 points, 11 assists and no turnovers to lead Carmel Christian to 83-69 win over New Life Christian (GA) in the Phenom Hoops’ Tip-Off Classic at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center, Nov. 14.

Taylor also had 16 points to help Carmel Christian (2-0) to a 53-38 win over Davidson Day at the Phenom Hoops Tip-Off Classic, Nov. 13.

** Information published today includes statistics through Nov. 14.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com.

If you can’t see the poll on mobile, click here