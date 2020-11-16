Charlotte Observer Logo
CISAA Fall Sports All-Conference teams announced

Cross-Country

First Team

Christian Landis, Providence Day, Senior (CISAA Individual Champion)

John Alfred Smith, Providence Day, Senior

Connor Kleiderer, Country Day, Junior

Colter Nichols, Providence Day, Senior

Ian DeYoung, Covenant Day, Junior

Andrew Hempe, Covenant Day, Sophomore

Colden Welsh, Covenant Day, Freshman

Second Team

Armando Chardiet, Country Day, Senior

Ian Macurda, Covenant Day, Senior

Zach Makemson, Providence Day, Freshman

Bryson Mace, Covenant Day, Senior

Landon Roemer, Providence Day, Sophomore

Robbie Johnson, Covenant Day, Freshman

Anderson Shirey, Providence Day, Freshman

Girls’ Cross Country

First Team

Morgan Boonshaft, Providence Day, Freshman (CISAA Individual Champion)

Kasey Cone, Country Day, Freshman

Linde Fonville, Country Day, Junior

Carly Arrington, Providence Day, Freshman

Mary Schleusner, Charlotte Latin, Junior

Harper Shaw, Country Day, Junior

Olivia Jones, Charlotte Christian, Junior

Second Team

Kendall Ficken, Charlotte Christian, Junior

Tate Arrington, Providence Day, Junior

Ashley Horwitz, Providence Day, Junior

Sedona Dancu, Covenant Day, Senior

Madeleine Pease, Charlotte Latin, Junior

Olivia Adamczyk, Charlotte Latin, Sophomore

Caroline Sicard, Providence Day, Senior

Field Hockey

First Team

Grace Stokes, Providence Day, Senior (CISAA Player of the Year)

Grace Crutchfield, Charlotte Latin, Senior

Carolina Dancu, Covenant Day, Senior

Ellie Dixon, Country Day, Senior

Josie Mae Gruendel, Covenant Day, Sophomore

Leah Horwitz, Providence Day, Junior

Kate Longo, Providence Day, Sophomore

Lucy Osherow, Providence Day, Sophomore

Cameron Park, Country Day, Junior

Caroline Switzer, Country Day, Junior

Taylor Wielechowski, Covenant Day, Sophomore

Second Team

Emma Carter, Charlotte Latin, Senior

Piper East, Covenant Day, Sophomore

Olivia Hartley, Covenant Day, Sophomore

Elle Louise Kocmond, Providence Day, Freshman

Adele Morris, Country Day, Senior

Audrey Okland, Charlotte Latin, Junior

Virginia Olin, Providence Day, Sophomore

Katie Sanger, Charlotte Latin, Senior

Katie Teates, Providence Day, Junior

Elizabeth Tegeler, Providence Day, Sophomore

Zella Thomas, Country Day, Sophomore

Football

Will be announced following conclusion of NCISAA playoffs Friday

Girls’ Golf

Amanda Sambach, Cannon, Senior (CISAA Player of the Year)

May McDonnell, Country Day, Junior

Molly Morrison, Cannon, Senior

Annabelle Thomas, Country Day, Junior

Izzie Gosling, Cannon, Senior

Sarah Blair Harner, Junior

Boys’ Soccer

First Team

Kade White, Providence Day, Senior (CISAA Player of the Year)

John Morris Byrne, Providence Day, Senior

Alex Cook, Providence Day, Senior

Julian Evans, Charlotte Latin, Senior

Parrish Gosney, Country Day, Junior

Preston Jordan, Covenant Day, Senior

Luke Morgan, Charlotte Latin, Senior

Tyler Swinehart, Country Day, Senior

Mark Tutton, Covenant Day, Senior

Charlie Williams, Charlotte Christian, Junior

Jake Wood, Cannon, Junior

Second Team

Heyward Bryan, Covenant Day, Senior

Andrew Cowan, Charlotte Latin, Senior

Field Crumley, Providence Day, Senior

Davis Fagan, Providence Day, Senior

Riley Haynie, Charlotte Latin, Senior

Taylor Lafar, Country Day, Senior

Ethan Lewis, Covenant Day, Senior

Habtamu McLain, Charlotte Christian, Junior

Griffin Weidner, Providence Day, Junior

Brevin Wilson, Cannon, Freshman

Sutton Shumate, Charlotte Latin, Sophomore

Girls’ Tennis

First Team

Michelle Yang, Providence Day, Sophomore (CISAA Player of the Year)

Kate Coppage, Charlotte Latin, Senior

Chloe Floyd, Charlotte Latin, Senior

Molly Kerrigan, Providence Day, Senior

Nina Lavelle, Charlotte Latin, Junior

Savannah Perry, Charlotte Christian, Junior

Second Team

Alivia Calabrase, Cannon, Senior

Kelsey Caldwell, Providence Day, Senior

Maddie Cochrane, Covenant Day, Junior

Lane Donathan, Covenant Day, Senior

Delaney Martin, Covenant Day, Junior

Lulu Sasz, Country Day, Junior

Volleyball

First Team

Meghan Schreck, Cannon, Junior (CISAA Player of the Year)

Savannah DeCarlo, Covenant Day, Junior

Taylor Geist, Cannon, Senior

Elinor Langdon, Charlotte Christian, Senior

Maiden McLoughlin, Providence Day, Sophomore

Courtney Nix, Cannon, Sophomore

Sydney Schulze, Country Day, Junior

Second Team

Sophia Buoy, Providence Day, Senior

Olivia Futch, Covenant Day, Junior

Reagan Peterson, Providence Day, Junior

Addison Pignetti, Country Day, Senior

Hannah Rosa, Cannon, Senior

Hannah Shiffert, Cannon, Senior

Kayla Spangler, Country Day, Senior

Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.” Support my work with a digital subscription
