CISAA Fall Sports All-Conference teams announced
- The CISAA all-conference teams, as voted on by league coaches.
Cheerleading Will be announced following conclusion of NCISAA playoffs
Cross-Country
First Team
Christian Landis, Providence Day, Senior (CISAA Individual Champion)
John Alfred Smith, Providence Day, Senior
Connor Kleiderer, Country Day, Junior
Colter Nichols, Providence Day, Senior
Ian DeYoung, Covenant Day, Junior
Andrew Hempe, Covenant Day, Sophomore
Colden Welsh, Covenant Day, Freshman
Second Team
Armando Chardiet, Country Day, Senior
Ian Macurda, Covenant Day, Senior
Zach Makemson, Providence Day, Freshman
Bryson Mace, Covenant Day, Senior
Landon Roemer, Providence Day, Sophomore
Robbie Johnson, Covenant Day, Freshman
Anderson Shirey, Providence Day, Freshman
Girls’ Cross Country
First Team
Morgan Boonshaft, Providence Day, Freshman (CISAA Individual Champion)
Kasey Cone, Country Day, Freshman
Linde Fonville, Country Day, Junior
Carly Arrington, Providence Day, Freshman
Mary Schleusner, Charlotte Latin, Junior
Harper Shaw, Country Day, Junior
Olivia Jones, Charlotte Christian, Junior
Second Team
Kendall Ficken, Charlotte Christian, Junior
Tate Arrington, Providence Day, Junior
Ashley Horwitz, Providence Day, Junior
Sedona Dancu, Covenant Day, Senior
Madeleine Pease, Charlotte Latin, Junior
Olivia Adamczyk, Charlotte Latin, Sophomore
Caroline Sicard, Providence Day, Senior
Field Hockey
First Team
Grace Stokes, Providence Day, Senior (CISAA Player of the Year)
Grace Crutchfield, Charlotte Latin, Senior
Carolina Dancu, Covenant Day, Senior
Ellie Dixon, Country Day, Senior
Josie Mae Gruendel, Covenant Day, Sophomore
Leah Horwitz, Providence Day, Junior
Kate Longo, Providence Day, Sophomore
Lucy Osherow, Providence Day, Sophomore
Cameron Park, Country Day, Junior
Caroline Switzer, Country Day, Junior
Taylor Wielechowski, Covenant Day, Sophomore
Second Team
Emma Carter, Charlotte Latin, Senior
Piper East, Covenant Day, Sophomore
Olivia Hartley, Covenant Day, Sophomore
Elle Louise Kocmond, Providence Day, Freshman
Adele Morris, Country Day, Senior
Audrey Okland, Charlotte Latin, Junior
Virginia Olin, Providence Day, Sophomore
Katie Sanger, Charlotte Latin, Senior
Katie Teates, Providence Day, Junior
Elizabeth Tegeler, Providence Day, Sophomore
Zella Thomas, Country Day, Sophomore
Football
Will be announced following conclusion of NCISAA playoffs Friday
Girls’ Golf
Amanda Sambach, Cannon, Senior (CISAA Player of the Year)
May McDonnell, Country Day, Junior
Molly Morrison, Cannon, Senior
Annabelle Thomas, Country Day, Junior
Izzie Gosling, Cannon, Senior
Sarah Blair Harner, Junior
Boys’ Soccer
First Team
Kade White, Providence Day, Senior (CISAA Player of the Year)
John Morris Byrne, Providence Day, Senior
Alex Cook, Providence Day, Senior
Julian Evans, Charlotte Latin, Senior
Parrish Gosney, Country Day, Junior
Preston Jordan, Covenant Day, Senior
Luke Morgan, Charlotte Latin, Senior
Tyler Swinehart, Country Day, Senior
Mark Tutton, Covenant Day, Senior
Charlie Williams, Charlotte Christian, Junior
Jake Wood, Cannon, Junior
Second Team
Heyward Bryan, Covenant Day, Senior
Andrew Cowan, Charlotte Latin, Senior
Field Crumley, Providence Day, Senior
Davis Fagan, Providence Day, Senior
Riley Haynie, Charlotte Latin, Senior
Taylor Lafar, Country Day, Senior
Ethan Lewis, Covenant Day, Senior
Habtamu McLain, Charlotte Christian, Junior
Griffin Weidner, Providence Day, Junior
Brevin Wilson, Cannon, Freshman
Sutton Shumate, Charlotte Latin, Sophomore
Girls’ Tennis
First Team
Michelle Yang, Providence Day, Sophomore (CISAA Player of the Year)
Kate Coppage, Charlotte Latin, Senior
Chloe Floyd, Charlotte Latin, Senior
Molly Kerrigan, Providence Day, Senior
Nina Lavelle, Charlotte Latin, Junior
Savannah Perry, Charlotte Christian, Junior
Second Team
Alivia Calabrase, Cannon, Senior
Kelsey Caldwell, Providence Day, Senior
Maddie Cochrane, Covenant Day, Junior
Lane Donathan, Covenant Day, Senior
Delaney Martin, Covenant Day, Junior
Lulu Sasz, Country Day, Junior
Volleyball
First Team
Meghan Schreck, Cannon, Junior (CISAA Player of the Year)
Savannah DeCarlo, Covenant Day, Junior
Taylor Geist, Cannon, Senior
Elinor Langdon, Charlotte Christian, Senior
Maiden McLoughlin, Providence Day, Sophomore
Courtney Nix, Cannon, Sophomore
Sydney Schulze, Country Day, Junior
Second Team
Sophia Buoy, Providence Day, Senior
Olivia Futch, Covenant Day, Junior
Reagan Peterson, Providence Day, Junior
Addison Pignetti, Country Day, Senior
Hannah Rosa, Cannon, Senior
Hannah Shiffert, Cannon, Senior
Kayla Spangler, Country Day, Senior
